Ranking Blackhawks Draft Moves: From Bedard to Perry

The Chicago Blackhawks had another eventful and memorable 2023 NHL Draft. They got the first-overall pick, which they used to select Connor Bedard, drafted 11 players and made four trades since June 26 to round out their draft week. For general manager Kyle Davidson’s second NHL Draft, he put himself in a good situation to make some exciting moves and picks to help the team’s long-term future. Here is a superlative scale on how some of the most important moves rank.

6. I Beg Your Pardon?: Corey Perry Trade

Professional sports have some of the oddest businesses where enemies quickly become friends (from a teammate’s perspective). Thirty-eight-year-old Corey Perry is best known for being a member of the Anaheim Ducks, and Blackhawks fans are not ones to have memories of a goldfish during the era when the Blackhawks and Ducks had fierce Stanley Cup Playoff matchups. Even though it went the Blackhawks’ way, including beating the Ducks in the Western Conference Final to advance and win the Stanley Cup in 2015, the memories remain.

Corey Perry, former Tampa Bay Lightning (Photo by Michael Chisholm/NHLI via Getty Images)

Davidson made a shocking move on June 29 when he acquired Perry from the Tampa Bay Lightning for a 2024 seventh-round pick. He explained that head coach Luke Richardson knew Perry well from coaching with the Montreal Canadiens and saw how he benefited their young players. He was added for veteran leadership and mentorship. Perry is a competitor, and that game style has stayed the same since 2015. He is known for being a pain to play against with big hits and moves to get under the opponent’s skin, sometimes to a fault. He netted 25 points in 81 games with the Lightning, the same amount of points Blackhawks’ forward Philipp Kurashev got last year. He can still play at a high level and bring the “mean” element to the lineup. The Blackhawks signed him to a one-year, $4 million deal, and he could fit in well with this young team. If he ends up becoming a fan-favorite, that will be a fun storyline to follow.

5. Okay, I Guess…: Josh Bailey Trade

On the morning of June 29, the New York Islanders traded 33-year-old Josh Bailey to Chicago for future considerations. The Islanders have been looking for a way to shed Bailey’s contract ($5 million until 2023-24) for a bit now, and the ‘Hawks bit at the chance. Like Perry, it seemed like a move for a veteran presence while eating one year of a bad contract. However, that lasted only one hour as the Blackhawks bought him out as they didn’t think he had a true spot on the roster. With the buyout, Chicago owes $2.67 million next season and $1.67 million in 2024-25. So, no harm, no foul on either side and Bailey is free to sign with any team as an unrestricted free agent (UFA) on July 1.

4. That Name Rocks: Marcel Marcel

One of the funniest moments of the Blackhawks’ NHL Draft was when they drafted Czech forward Marcel Marcel in the fifth round (131st overall). He is 6-foot-4, 243 pounds, and had 32 points in 52 games with the Gatineau Olympiques of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) and had six points in seven games at the World Junior Championship. He fits the “size” component, which is what the team hinted at targeting for Day 2. Only two picks out of the nine selected were under 6-foot. So, he is very on-brand, and fans will have fun with that awesome name.

3. “Can I Steal You For a Second?”: Blackhawks Draft Picks

The Blackhawks got some steals in the draft. They selected goaltender Adam Gajan in the second round. He was considered the most athletic goaltender in the draft, so they got to him early. They also got forward Nick Lardis in the third round, even though he was projected as a possible second-round pick. He is noted to be a speedy, playmaking goal-scorer with 25 goals, 21 points, and 46 points in 33 games with the Hamilton Bulldogs of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), which a team can never have enough of. The ‘Hawks selected forward Alex Pharand in the fourth round, who netted 18 goals, 21 assists, and 39 points in 67 games with the Sudbury Wolves of the OHL. He might not be a “goal-scoring machine,” but he was described as having a high compete level and being a tough power forward. Those are good prospects to have for depth.

Adam Gajan, Team Slovakia (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Lastly, they got forward Oliver Moore with their second first-round draft pick (19th overall). Moore had 31 goals, 44 assists, and 75 points in 61 games for the U.S. National U18 Team. He was considered the fastest skater in the entire draft class, so much so that it drew Connor McDavid comparisons, and it was thought he could be a top-10 pick for it. Even Davidson mentioned they did not believe he would fall into their laps at 19 and tried desperately to trade up in the draft to snag him, but it all worked out, and now they have another ultra-talented, fast-scoring winger to pair with Bedard in the future.

2. Yes, Chef: Taylor Hall Trade

The Blackhawks made waves on June 26 when they acquired forwards Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno from the Boston Bruins in exchange for Alec Regula and Ian Mitchell. The Bruins needed to shed salary, so Hall’s $6 million AAV until 2025 had to come off their books, and the Blackhawks were delighted to help. The 31-year-old, former first-overall pick can average 20-plus goals a season and 60 points. He has struggled with injuries the past few years, but it doesn’t take the talent away. He netted 36 points in 61 games last season, and the Blackhawks believe he will do wonders for the team’s development. He has so much experience playing with many different elite talents, and playing with someone like Bedard will help both of their point totals, and they got him for basically nothing. These two defensive prospects didn’t quite have a future with the team.

With Foligno, he was brought in for the same reason Perry and Hall were: veteran leadership. He is a 16-year NHL veteran who scored 26 points in 60 games last season. Chicago signed him to a one-year, $4 million deal, and he will likely be an entertaining pairing with Perry on the bottom six as a bruising yet depth-scoring pair to help the team. As fans like to say, “Let Davidson cook!”

This brings us to the final ranking:

1. Marvelous: Blackhawks Select Connor Bedard

I don’t know if that is even the correct word to use for what drafting “The Marvelous Mr. Bedard” means to the franchise. It changes the entire team on and off the ice, just like Patrick Kane did when they drafted him first overall in 2007. The outlook of the Blackhawks now rests on building around him and ensuring he has the supporting cast he needs.

Bedard is a hockey wizard. Putting up 143 points in 57 games in the Western Hockey League (WHL) and 23 points in seven games at the World Junior Championship as a 17-year-old is just plain silly. He is carrying the weight of the world on his young shoulders, but he has handled everything with so much grace. Even after being drafted, he mentioned his focus was on his teammates, family, coaches, trying to win hockey games and being the best player he can be. Although the attention is on him, he never makes it about himself. It’s always about the people around him. He will likely grow into a fantastic leader and an even better hockey player than he already is. The Blackhawks have gotten a great person and talent on and off the ice, and everything that comes along with his game is just a bonus. Better days are ahead for the Blackhawks, and he signifies the best. Everyone, Bedard included, is ecstatic with the outcome.

Davidson did a great job in his second NHL Draft with Chicago. The organization probably would have been thrilled if they had ended up leaving Nashville with only Bedard. Still, they even got some good prospects to add to their already top-ranking prospect pipeline and talented, respected veterans to build the team and culture. It wasn’t perfect, but they did exactly what they set out to do. They got Bedard, and every other move, whether it works out or not, is just the cherry on top.