Red Wings’ Key Prospects: Edvinsson & Cossa (Video)

The Detroit Red Wings have been steadily building their prospect pool in recent years. As the team enters the new season, two names that stand out as crucial to their future success. These prospects are Simon Edvinsson and Sebastian Cossa.

In a discussion featuring The Hockey Writers‘ prospect analysts, Logan Horn, Matthew Zator, and Peter Baracchini will take a closer look at why these two prospects are considered vital to the Red Wings’ plans.

Simon Edvinsson Topps the List

As Zator noted, when assessing the Red Wings’ prospect pool, it’s evident that the team has depth in various positions, particularly on defense and in goal. However, in terms of importance, he believes that Edvinsson tops the list. Obviously, Moritz Seider is a phenomenal talent. However, having another elite defenseman like Edvinsson is crucial, especially considering the competition within the division.

The Red Wings chose Edvinsson as the sixth-overall pick of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. He came with a solid resume. When he was a a 16-year-old in 2018-19, he helped his team win the important TV-Pucken tournament in his native Sweden. There, he was named the tournament’s best defenseman.

Simon Edvinsson, Grand Rapids Griffins (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

As Zator notes, teams like the Buffalo Sabres boast Owen Power and Rasmus Dahlin. Having good young defensemen helps create a stronger team. If the Red Wings can develop Seider and Edvinsson into their defensive pillars, they’ll be in a great position moving forward.

Having a Solid Defensive Duo Is a Key for Any Team

Horn notes that Zator makes a valid point by emphasizing the significance of having a solid defensive duo. But he doesn’t think the importance of goaltending should be overlooked. That’s why he leans toward Cossa as one of the most important prospects for the Red Wings.

The team’s goaltending situation hasn’t been stellar lately. And, while the Red Wings have made some moves to improve the situation, they need a reliable goalie to lead them in the future. Cossa has the potential to fill that role and become the difference-maker the team has been missing.

Sebastian Cossa Can Be a Potential Solution for the Red Wings

Baracchini agrees that goaltending is a crucial aspect of any team’s success. He also agrees that the Red Wings have been searching for that reliable goalie to fill their net. He believes the Red Wings did well in the draft day trade with the Dallas Stars to jump into the first round and grab Cossa with the 15th overall pick from the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

Sebastian Cossa, Detroit Red Wings (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

While there are still question marks surrounding their goaltending situation, Cossa stands out as a potential solution. He might need some time to fully develop, but if he can reach his star-level potential, he’ll be an integral part of the Red Wings’ success in the years to come.

The Bottom Line

As the Red Wings continue their journey back to competitiveness, the development of prospects like Edvinsson and Cossa will play pivotal roles. Edvinsson’s defensive prowess and the potential for him to form a dynamic duo with Seider could be a game-changer for the team.

Meanwhile, Cossa’s emergence as a reliable goalie could provide the stability they need between the pipes. While both prospects have their unique challenges ahead, they represent key pieces of the Red Wings’ rebuild.