Ridly Greig: The Senators Controversial Rookie

In the heart of Kanata, a young Ottawa Senator has made major waves. Ridly Greig, the 21-year-old forward from Lethbridge, Alberta, has garnered attention for something other than his exceptional skills and infectious enthusiasm for the game. Instead, he was on the receiving end of a Morgan Rielly cross-check to the head, late in Saturday’s (Feb. 10) contest that saw the Senators take down their provincial rivals, the Toronto Maple Leafs, 5-3.

Controversial or not, Greig’s empty-net goal sent shockwaves across social media and news outlets with everyone clamoring to stake their claim in what would become one of the more dramatic stories of the season. With Rielly recently being slapped with a five-game suspension (which he is in the process of appealing to NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman), many fans now have a close eye on Greig and the Senators.

Ridly Greig, Ottawa Senators (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Who is Greig, and how did he become the heel that has lived rent-free in Maple Leafs fans’ minds for the past week? Here’s a look at his career before he loudly announced himself to the hockey world.

Growing up, Greig was a promising young talent, playing for the Lethbridge Golden Hawks and Lethbridge Hurricanes minor hockey AAA programs. His ambition, dedication, and overall ability to produce at such a young age garnered much attention from Western Hockey League (WHL) scouts, which landed him an opportunity with the Brandon Wheat Kings, who selected him eighth overall in the 2017 WHL Bantam Draft.

From Junior Sensation to NHL Prospect: A Closer Look at the Rise of Greig

Greig produced steady numbers throughout his junior career. In 183 WHL games with the Wheat Kings, he put up 76 goals and 191 points for a 1.04 points-per-game average. This also attracted attention, and he was named to Team Canada for the World Junior Championship tournament in 2020, where he won the gold medal in his home province of Alberta that summer (after the tournament was rescheduled due to COVID).

With all this success, it only made sense that NHL teams would have their eye on Greig. Sure enough, in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, he was selected 28th overall by the Senators. Equally adept at playing centre or on the wing, he possesses a diverse skill set that allows him to excel in any situation, whether it’s hemming teams in at 5-on-5 or finishing out the dying moments of a one-goal game. His speed, agility and high hockey IQ make him a tough opponent to play against, while his ability to read the game and anticipate plays set him apart as a true playmaker.

Ridly Greig, Ottawa Senators (Photo by André Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images)

Offensively, Greig has proven himself to be a consistent player in the NHL, averaging about half a point per game this season. His recent goal against the Maple Leafs, when he leaned into an empty-net slapshot, showcased both his skill, his flair for the dramatic, and the passion he has for the fanbase. The goal, which was accompanied by Valentine’s Day cards that were tweeted from the Sens’ official Twitter account, made him an instant fan favourite.

Greig’s Slapshot Heard Around The World

Look, Greig did not have to mimic the Hardest Shot Competition from the All-Star Game in Toronto. However, as he described it, players tend to get caught up in the moment. This is the Battle of Ontario. This is David vs. Goliath. This is the scene from Gladiator where Maximus (Russell Crowe) turns to the crowd and exclaims, “Are you not entertained?!”

No matter what side you’re on, this spark is exactly what the rivalry needed to help propel back into the spotlight. The Senators and Maple Leafs will have to wait until next season to hash this out (unless both teams face each other in the playoffs, which would be epic), meaning they’ll have time to stew and think about this moment – and it will be reflected on and emphasized in future games between these clubs. The way I see it, the Battle of Ontario is back, and it may be better than ever.

Although many fans were upset by the move, it shows that Greig isn’t scared to push the envelope, and he has now been thrust into the spotlight as he continues to make a name for himself as one of the NHL’s brighter young stars. Whether he’s scoring goals, setting up plays, or giving fans something to talk about, his impact is undeniable, and his future in the league looks incredibly bright.