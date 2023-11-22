St. Louis Blues Identity: Breaking Down the Fourth-Line

It’s been a while since the St. Louis Blues were in a rebuild. But after a disappointing 2022-23 season and missing the playoffs for the first time since 2018, the organization knew that change was in order. After a busy trade deadline, the Blues had a new look to finish the season. They traded away captain Ryan O’Reilly and Noel Acciari to the Toronto Maple Leafs, Vladimir Tarasenko and Niko Mikkola to the New York Rangers, and Ivan Barbashev to the Vegas Golden Knights.

In return, they re-acquired winger Sammy Blais along with draft capital and numerous prospects. It appeared that they were looking to get back to their roots and rebuild their fourth line, and that’s why they traded for Blais. But, overall, it was unclear what their intentions were for the team.

Oskar Sundqvist, St. Louis Blues (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

In the 2023 off-season, the Blues were not active on the trade market, nor were they active in free agency. Their only acquisition was Kevin Hayes, a center from the Philadelphia Flyers. However, management was busy towards the end of the season. They claimed forward Kasperi Kapanen off waivers and traded away a late-round draft pick to the Detroit Red Wings for Jakub Vrana.

The Blues traded players for prospects and draft capital, and then went and picked up a couple of veterans, which made the game plan for this season unclear. Were they going to trade away salary for picks? Were they going to go all-in on a rebuild? Were they just going to retool? However, once the off-season started, management’s intentions became transparent.

On July 12, 2023, the Blues decided to bring back fan-favorite Oskar Sundqvist, and after extending Blais earlier in the off-season, it became clear that general manager Doug Armstrong was trying to develop a culture built on character players who loved playing in St. Louis.

Sundqvist’s Road Back to St. Louis

Over the last couple of seasons, the organization has made many moves to keep the team competitive. Armstrong has always done his best to keep a playoff-contending team on the ice. But, as easy as it’s been for him to make satisfactory moves, there have been bad ones, too, including the one that sent Sundqvist and defenseman Jake Walman to the Red Wings on March 22, 2022.

However, management knew that if they wanted to be competitive, a move had to be made. The Blues were allowing too many goals because there was nobody who could defend the slot, and although some believed the roster was fine, it wasn’t. Furthermore, the defense was young and made a lot of mistakes. So, after searching for a veteran defenseman who could defend the slot, Armstrong traded for Nick Leddy and, in return, the Blues sent Walman and Sundqvist to the Red Wings.

Latest News & Highlights

Many didn’t like this move. First, Leddy didn’t fit the build. The Blues needed a stay-at-home defenseman, not an offensive-minded one. In 2018-19, the team had a plethora of defensive-minded blueliners (Joel Edmundson, Carl Gunnarsson, and Jay Bouwmeester), and Leddy and Walman were similar players. The only difference is that Walman was younger and cheaper which, looking back, still doesn’t make the trade look good. Second, Armstrong had traded away one of the most beloved players of the last decade.

What made Sundqvist so loved in St. Louis? He had a true identity. Night in and night out, you knew exactly what to expect from him. He would lay his body on the line for the team, and more than that, he would do anything and everything that was asked of him to get a win. He played on the penalty kill and power play, he forechecked, backchecked, played smart, blocked shots, and even had a bit of offensive skill. He is one of the most well-rounded players in the league. But, although Sundqvist is a terrific player on the ice, off the ice, he gave his all to the city of St. Louis.

The date of the tweet above is May 23, 2022. How many players can you think of who would not only go to his former team’s playoff game after he was traded but also sit with the fans? There aren’t many. With that thought, “If you love something, you have to let it go. If it comes back, you know it’s meant to be,” and on Jul. 12, 2023, Sundqvist announced he was coming back to St. Louis.

Although Sundqvist’s return was the move all Blues fans were hoping for, he wasn’t the only former Blue to return. The Blues also re-acquired Blais.

Sammy Blais Road to Recovery

Like Sundqvist, Blais didn’t leave voluntarily. The Blues needed to improve their scoring and playmaking, and Blais didn’t fit that criteria. So, in hopes of improving the team’s offensive depth, the Blues made a deal with the Rangers for right winger Pavel Buchnevich. Looking back, that deal worked out quite all right for St. Louis. However, Blais may feel differently – his hopes of making a name for himself in New York were short-lived.

Shortly after the trade, he suffered a torn ligament in his knee, which kept him out of action for a while, and when he did return, he didn’t seem confident in his ability or his knee.

Sammy Blais, St. Louis Blues (Photo by Joe Puetz/NHLI via Getty Images)

After he was dealt back to St. Louis, you could tell that he was ready for a fresh start. In his first game, on Feb. 11, 2023, Blais made his presence known with a goal in the Blues’ 6-5 win over the Arizona Coyotes. What helped him get his confidence back to where it needed to be is unclear. But it’s also irrelevant.

Blais came in and made an immediate impact on the team, not just in terms of production but in what he brought to the table. He played 31 games last season, with 19 blocks and 119 hits, averaging just under four hits per game. That tells you everything you need to know about Blais. He knows his role, knows his job, knows his identity, and that’s why the Blues’ fourth line has arguably been the best part about this season.

Quick Reflections

A lot of things went wrong last season, and truth be told, there isn’t enough time to cover all of them. But, the one thing the Blues were lacking was an identity.

Since he took over as head coach, Craig Berube has had a keen eye for a player with a certain makeup. As a grinder during his NHL career, he tends to favor players with a similar style. So, last season, when the Blues didn’t really have an identity line, it definitely didn’t help.

Many times, the team seemed to find consistency in their line combinations but injuries happened and many players were not performing, which made it difficult to find dependable performances. This season, however, the Blues have found the best line combinations. Which is their best line? The fourth line.

The St. Louis Blues Identity

It’s funny that the fourth line is often considered to have the least talented players on the team, yet it’s also one of the most important lines. The fourth line is physical and tough to play against, and that’s exactly what the Blues have right now.

With Sundqvist, Blais, and Neighbours on the fourth line, the Blues have found their identity, and they are all misfits.

Jake Neighbours, St. Louis Blues (Photo by Jeff Bottari/NHLI via Getty Images)

Jake Neighbours, who only a year ago was considered one of the Blues’ top prospects, had been written off, but he has thrived on the line, and he could even end up becoming Ivan Barbashev 2.0. Like Barbashev, he has the speed to wear down opponents, has good physical traits, and has the offensive skill to be a threat with the puck on his stick. As for Blais and Sundqvist, we’ve already covered how important they are to the team.

Sundqvist was undoubtedly returning to center the Blues’ fourth line while mentoring the younger players. His high IQ, versatility, and willingness to do whatever the team needs him to do make him invaluable. As for Blais, his role is a bit different. Sundqvist more or less brings the high IQ, and Blais brings the physical play.

Blais is a banger. His role on the fourth line is to forecheck and backcheck. More than that, he plays the net-front presence and uses his physical play and size to get underneath the defense’s skin.

uhhh what is happening? pic.twitter.com/R0jKJ9wp5w — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) November 10, 2023 In the clip above you can see that Blais did a pretty good job of getting underneath Liam O’Brien’s skin. In fact, he did such a good job that in the past matchup between the Blues and Coyotes on Nov. 9, 2023, O’Brien charged him. That’s what he brings to the table.

The Blues’ Misfit Line

The misfit line is commonly associated with the Vegas Golden Knights’ second line of William Karlsson, Jonathan Marchessault, and Reilly Smith. However, the league seems to have written off how valuable Blais, Sundqvist, and Neighbours are to the Blues. All three players, like the original misfit line, still have a lot to offer, and it shows more than ever this season.