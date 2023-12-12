5 Takeaways From Islanders’ 4-3 Win vs Maple Leafs

The New York Islanders and Toronto Maple Leafs sent hockey fans through a roller coaster of emotions in the final few minutes of their Dec. 11 game. There was the John Tavares point, the 1,000th of his career that came with only seconds left in regulation to tie the game at three. Then there was the Ilya Sorokin save at the start of overtime on a quick chance that could’ve given the Maple Leafs the victory. To cap off the night, there was the thrilling goal on the rush that allowed the Islanders to hold on and win the game 4-3 in overtime.

The win was another defining moment in the season for the Islanders, something they’ve had a handful of in recent games. They dominated the Columbus Blue Jackets in a 7-3 victory on Dec. 7 in a game where they closed things out in the third period and they came back from a 2-0 deficit on Dec. 9 against the Los Angeles Kings to win 3-2 in overtime.

The win against the Maple Leafs however encapsulated the Islanders’ season as it went back and forth and just when it looked like it would be a loss, they escaped with a victory. All season, the Islanders have looked like a team that wouldn’t compete and instead would have to rebuild sooner rather than later. Yet, they keep earning points, winning games, and climbing the standings.

The Barzal-Horvat Connection Shines Again

Mathew Barzal and Bo Horvat have carried the offense all season. They entered the game with 18 goals and 34 assists combined to lead the top line and the offense as a whole. Through the first three periods, the duo struggled to create offense but in overtime, with more space to operate, they ended the game.

The Sorokin stop allowed Barzal to dart up the ice with the puck and on a two-on-one odd-man rush, he found Horvat on the cross-ice pass for the game-winning goal. The goal epitomized the Islanders’ top two player’s skills with Barzal passing and creating a scoring opportunity while Horvat finished the chance with his quick shot to help the team emerge victorious.

Mathew Barzal, New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Islanders have turned into an offensive-minded team, especially with their recent success. They have scored three goals or more in each of their past seven games and the turnaround has been led by the play that Barzal and Horvat have provided on the top line. Likewise, the other top-six line stepping up has also played a big role in the Islanders’ offensive surge and carried them in the win over the Maple Leafs.

Nelson’s Line Sparks Offense

The Islanders started to find the back of the net with their top scorer firing a shot to the goal in the first period. Brock Nelson found an open look on the net and sniped the puck past Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov to tie the game and give the Islanders momentum. Nelson added an assist later in the game and he now has a team-leading 12 goals and 11 assists this season, further establishing himself as one of the most complete centers in the game.

Brock Nelson, New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Nelson led the way but he wasn’t the only one on his line making an impact. Kyle Palmieri had a two-point night as well and notably scored the team’s only goal in the second period with a great shot from the high slot. While Palmieri has scored half of his goals on the power play this season, he continues to help out Nelson on the wing and provide him with a shooting presence to open up the offense.

The odd one out on the line was Pierre Engvall, who failed to record a point against the team that moved him at the 2023 Trade Deadline. However, his speed on the wing made a difference in the game and he allowed the Islanders to gain possession and win loose pucks. While Horvat’s line has led the offense all season, the Nelson line has played a significant role in the offensive success and they fueled the victory in the recent game.

Sorokin’s Big Night

This was another game where Sorokin allowed a goal in the third period and another game where he allowed three goals or more, something that was a rarity last season. That said, the Islanders wouldn’t have won this game without Sorokin in the net.

Ilya Sorokin, New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

He saved 37 of the 40 shots he faced and made some crucial stops to prevent the Maple Leafs from taking over the game. On top of that, he made a big save at the start of overtime to allow the Islanders to end up winning the game. This season hasn’t been an ideal one for Sorokin, who hoped to emerge as the Vezina Trophy frontrunner, yet his performances, notably in recent games, have kept the Islanders afloat. Moreover, his great games in the net in the coming weeks will allow this team to leap to the top of the standings, something they’re in the process of doing as they currently have a three-game winning streak.

Islanders Find Depth Scoring

The difference between the Islanders having a good offense and a great offense has been the depth forwards stepping up and finding the back of the net. Barzal, Horvat, and Nelson are all having exceptional seasons but there’s only so much they can do and fortunately, the Islanders have found scorers in the later lines. Simon Holmstrom, Casey Cizikas, and Cal Clutterbuck have combined for 14 goals thus far and have strengthened the third and fourth line. To wrap up the first period, Clutterbuck found Cizikas with a centering pass from behind the net, allowing him to easily score and give the Islanders a 2-1 lead. In a tight game that was decided in overtime, their goal was the difference.

Islanders’ Defense Unravels Again

A storyline all season for the Islanders is that their poor defensive play continues to haunt them. Late in this game, they struggled to clear the puck out of their zone and it allowed the Maple Leafs to maintain a strong offensive zone presence and eventually tie the game late.

To be fair, the defense is dealing with a surplus of injuries. Adam Pelech, Ryan Pulock, and Sebastian Aho are all out of the lineup and all three defensemen were playing significant roles on the unit earlier in the season. Late in this game, Mike Reilly, who was acquired because of the injuries, took a tumble and exited the game, forcing the Islanders to play with only five defensemen.

However, the unit has struggled to close out games and notably hasn’t been able to move the puck off of turnovers, an issue that continues to cost the Islanders. It resulted in a 5-4 regulation loss to the New Jersey Devils on Nov. 28 and it led to the collapse against the San Jose Sharks on Dec. 5. Unless things change, the inability of the defense to step up late will remain a weakness.

Other Takeaways From The Islanders’ Win

Noah Dobson had himself a night with three assists, including an assist on the overtime-winning goal. Along with a defensive unit leading five goals, he has a team-leading 22 assists and continues to prove why he’s one of the best in the league and possibly a Norris Trophy candidate.

Tavares had a two-point night to reach 1,000 career points in this game. The way he reached the milestone was a low point for the Islanders and the fans at UBS Arena as the former Islanders’ captain recorded it with only seconds left in the game.

The Islanders didn’t have a great night in the face-off circle. They only won 46.4 percent of the draws and Horvat, who typically dominates in the circle, only won 28.6 percent of them and it was one of the reasons the team allowed the late third-period goal.

What’s Next For The Islanders

The Islanders host the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday, Dec. 13 in their fifth consecutive home game. The Ducks are 10-17 and coming off three losses in a row, including a 4-2 defeat against the Winnipeg Jets on Dec. 10, making them a prime opponent for the red-hot Islanders to face.

This homestand has been ideal for the Islanders aside from the hiccup to the Sharks. They’ve defeated two of their toughest opponents and with a 3-0-1 stretch, they look to finish off the six-game homestand strong enough to leap to the top of the Eastern Conference.