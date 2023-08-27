Treliving Vows Silence Until Maple Leafs Sign Nylander

Earlier this week, the Toronto Maple Leafs checked off the most important item on their to-do list. They came to a contract agreement with Auston Matthews. On Friday, the team held a press conference where the media was able to ask questions to both Matthews and new Maple Leafs general manager (GM) Brad Treliving.

The press conference was revealing in a number of ways. We learned more about both Matthews and Treliving in the process; and, to my mind, Matthews emerged looking good.

Now On To Check Mark Two – William Nylander

At the end of the conference, a media member asked about the status of the William Nylander contract negotiations. That’s the second key item on the team’s to-do list.

William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The word is that the Maple Leafs are facing uncertainty in their talks with Nylander. In fact, the talks seem to have stalled. For the team’s part, Treliving was probably focusing on Matthews’ contract talks. Nylander, as shown in recent interviews with Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek, is chill. He seems not to be panicking, there’s a lot of time left.

The stall in the Nylander negotiations seems to be over the contract’s average annual value (AAV). Nylander is rumored to be seeking a long-term contract with an AAV of $10 million. Also a rumor, the team seems to be pushing about $1.5 million lower – or about $8.5 million. Where’s the landing place in space in between?

Some believe that GM Treliving’s past experience in Calgary when Johnny Gaudreau walked to free agency for no return will make him tire of the back and forth and pull the plug and trade Nylander before the season begins. As I’ve noted before, I believe the narrative that a player walks to free agency for nothing is flawed. When a player leaves, you have the salary you would have spent (or saved) to fill roster spots on your team.

In fact, recent speculation suggests the Maple Leafs might actually fall into that spot. Nylander, like Matthews, has been consistent in what he keeps saying. He feels at home and wants to stay in Toronto. Additionally, it would take a huge offer from anywhere for him to even consider moving on. Smart money seems to now believe the team will keep him as their “own rental” for the upcoming season.

GM Treliving Is Holding His Cards Close to His Chest

About all these negotiations, Treliving is holding his cards close to his chest. He made it clear at the media conference that he wouldn’t provide updates on Nylander’s contract situation until a deal is finalized.

Treliving specifically noted that he would not comment about any contracts until they were done. He celebrated that “We got one done and now we will continue to work at it (the Nylander negotiations).”

What Treliving did say was that “William Nylander is a terrific player; he’s a star, and you know I want to keep your good players. So, we have time. William’s got a year left on his contract, and we will continue to work away at it. Hopefully, when we have good news, we will be sure to share it.”

William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

At face value, Treliving underlined the importance of securing Nylander’s future with the team. He also emphasized that negotiations were ongoing. In short, he affirmed that Nylander remained a key player in the Maple Leafs’ plans. However, there would be no updates until there was news – one assumes, one way or another.

Here’s What Treliving Said He’s Thinking About Nylander

While Maple Leafs fans are undoubtedly eager for news on this critical negotiation, here’s what we know thus far. Treliving’s statement about Nylander’s contract situation shows three key things he thinks about Nylander. They are:

First, Nylander’s skill and status are not in question. Treliving acknowledges that Nylander is a “terrific player” and a “star.” He highlights both his exceptional skills and his importance to the team.

Second, Treliving was clear about his desire to keep Nylander. He expressed his desire to keep him on the team and emphasized the importance of retaining key players.

Third, Treliving hasn’t given up. The negotiations are ongoing. He affirmed that the team was actively working on extending Nylander’s contract. He also seemed to be more comfortable being patient. He noted that there was still time for a deal to be reached.

Here’s Where We Seem to Stand with Nylander and the Maple Leafs

What can we ascertain about where the Maple Leafs stand in regard to Nylander’s contract extension?

First, in a word, the negotiations are at a stalemate. The contract extension negotiations between the Maple Leafs and Nylander have not made significant progress. Furthermore, his contract demands and the team’s salary cap constraints have created uncertainty about his future with the team.

Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews and William Nylander

(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)

Second, the mood seems to have mellowed about the possibility of keeping Nylander around for the season – even without a signed contract. At first, it was thought that Treliving might be leaning toward action rather than patience with the players under his control – because the narrative is that he was burned in Calgary. However, recent reports suggest that the Maple Leafs might entertain the idea of keeping Nylander for the upcoming season.

Even if a contract isn’t reached, Nylander might become a season-long rental. This self-rental scenario would allow him to play out his final season in Toronto. For his part, he seems amenable to signing during the season or next offseason.

However, if Nylander doesn’t and walks to free agency, then the team would use the cap space that would have gone to him to improve other areas of the roster.