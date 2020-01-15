Undrafted Tracker: Midseason Update on Prospects Passed Over in 2019

- 2019 NHL Draft: Fisher’s Top 350 Final Rankings
Now past the midpoint of the draft-plus-one season for the 2019 class — prospects born between Sept. 16, 2000 and Sept. 15, 2001 as first-time eligibles — it is a good time to check up on those who didn’t hear their names called last June in Vancouver.
The World Juniors just wrapped up — with a handful of these undrafted prospects starring on that stage — and the CHL Top Prospects Game is taking place this week to showcase the 2020 class. Most those kids will go on to be selected but a half-dozen were passed over after participating in the 2019 event.
There are typically between 30 and 50 overagers drafted every year — among 217 total selections — so that dream remains alive for many on this list. To be taken the second or third time around — or even the fourth time for 1999-born European prospects, who get an extra year of eligibility over their North American counterparts.
I debuted my Undrafted Tracker in November, with the focus on 173 prospects that appeared in my final rankings and two mock drafts for 2019. That sounds like a lot, but 64 of my top 217 went undrafted, plus 104 of the 133 honourable mentions from my top 350, along with five additional prospects that were swapped into the consensus mock from the 1,142 on my radar. Several of those 1,142 are enjoying strong seasons and could be drafted in 2020 despite not making the cut for this tracker.
These prospects are listed in the order of my final rankings, with the tracker displaying their current teams and stats as well as whether they are still eligible for 2020 and where I had them mocked for 2019. To view the latter three columns, move the slider at the bottom to the right.
For the midseason edition of Undrafted Tracker, all the stats are from EliteProspects.com through Jan. 13. However, not all stats are equal since these prospects are developing in various leagues at different levels ranging from junior to pro.
I will highlight prospects from each round within my top 217 and some of the honourable mentions, but the NHLe (equivalency) tool is always helpful for calculating how these stats could translate to the NHL in the future and how they compare to their peers in the present.
Ranked Prospects
|2019 Final Ranking
|Name
|Position
|Nationality
|Current Team
|Current Stats
|2020 Eligibility
|2019 Personal Mock
|2019 Consensus Mock
|47, R2
|Daniil Gutik
|LW/RW
|Russia
|Loko Yaroslavl (MHL)/Loko-Yunior Yaroslavl (NMHL)
|34 GP
8 G
23 A
31 PTS
18 PIM
4 GP
4 G
6 A
10 PTS
0 PIM
|Yes
|56, R2
|68, R3
|85, R3
|Justin Bergeron
|LD
|Canada
|Rouyn-Noranda/Rimouski (QMJHL)
|32 GP
7 G
17 A
24 PTS
25 PIM
4 GP
0 G
2 A
2 PTS
2 PIM
|Yes
|83, R3
|125, R5
|86, R3
|Billy Constantinou
|RD
|Canada
|Kingston/Sault Ste. Marie (OHL)
|8 GP
1 G
5 A
6 PTS
10 PIM
32 GP
8 G
22 A
30 PTS
23 PIM
|Yes
|84, R3
|53, R2
|90, R3
|Dmitri Sheshin
|LW/RW
|Russia
|Magnitogorsk (MHL)
|44 GP
26 G
30 A
56 PTS
18 PIM
|Yes
|86, R3
|135, R5
|91, R3
|Iaroslav Likhachev
|LW/RW
|Russia
|Blainville-Boisbriand (QMJHL)
|40 GP
22 G
18 A
40 PTS
25 PIM
|Yes
|89, R3
|118, R4
|92, R3
|Josh Williams
|RW
|Canada
|Edmonton (WHL)
|44 GP
16 G
25 A
41 PTS
36 PIM
|Yes
|100, R4
|100, R4
|101, R4
|Vojtech Strondala
|LC
|Czech Republic
|Stadion Litomerice (Czech2)/Kometa Brno (Czech)
|28 GP
6 G
18 A
24 PTS
22 PIM
1 GP
0 G
0 A
0 PTS
0 PIM
|Yes
|117, R4
|154, R5
|111, R4
|Luke Toporowski
|LW
|USA
|Spokane (WHL)
|38 GP
12 G
17 A
29 PTS
26 PIM
|Yes
|108, R4
|95, R4
|113, R4
|Nolan Maier
|G
|Canada
|Saskatoon (WHL)
|15 W
17 L
.896 SV%
3.29 GAA
0 SO
|Yes
|144, R5
|211, R7
|114, R4
|Taylor Gauthier
|G
|Canada
|Prince George (WHL)
|8 W
24 L
.915 SV%
2.92 GAA
1 SO
|Yes
|98, R4
|98, R4
|127, R5
|Jake Lee
|LD
|Canada
|Kelowna (WHL)
|39 GP
3 G
17 A
20 PTS
48 PIM
|Yes
|118, R4
|113, R4
|128, R5
|Oleg Zaytsev
|LC
|Russia
|Dynamo Tver (VHL)/Dynamo Moskva (MHL)
|40 GP
3 G
6 A
9 PTS
10 PIM
7 GP
1 G
1 A
2 PTS
4 PIM
|Yes
|116, R4
|144, R5
|129, R5
|Vladimir Alistrov
|LW
|Belarus
|Edmonton (WHL)
|37 GP
12 G
14 A
26 PTS
10 PIM
|Yes
|135, R5
|193, R7
|131, R5
|Xavier Simoneau
|LW/LC
|Canada
|Drummondville (QMJHL)
|40 GP
21 G
36 A
57 PTS
37 PIM
|Yes
|136, R5
|136, R5
|132, R5
|Xavier Parent
|LW
|Canada
|Sherbrooke (QMJHL)
|23 GP
9 G
10 A
19 PTS
34 PIM
|Yes
|125, R5
|120, R4
|134, R5
|Logan Barlage
|RC
|Canada
|Lethbridge (WHL)
|40 GP
15 G
22 A
37 PTS
19 PIM
|Yes
|141, R5
|145, R5
|141, R5
|Artyom Galimov
|LC
|Russia
|Ak Bars Kazan (KHL)
|43 GP
9 G
9 A
18 PTS
6 PIM
|Yes
|134, R5
|169, R6
|143, R5
|Yegor Chinakhov
|RW
|Russia
|Omskie Yastreby (MHL)/Izhstal Izhevsk (VHL)
|44 GP
16 G
31 A
47 PTS
16 PIM
2 GP
2 G
1 A
3 PTS
0 PIM
|Yes
|143, R5
|178, R6
|146, R5
|Grant Silianoff
|F
|USA
|Cedar Rapids (USHL)
|27 GP
8 G
14 A
22 PTS
10 PIM
|Yes
|147, R5
|185, R6
|147, R5
|Cameron Rowe
|G
|USA
|Des Moines (USHL)
|9 W
11 L
.900 SV%
3.51 GAA
0 SO
|Yes
|171, R6
|128, R5
|148, R5
|Alex Brannstam
|LD
|Sweden
|Djurgardens (J20)
|1 GP
0 G
0 A
0 PTS
0 PIM
|Yes
|142, R5
|156, R6
|151, R5
|Marcel Barinka
|RC
|Czech Republic
|Halifax (QMJHL)
|34 GP
1 G
7 A
8 PTS
4 PIM
|Yes
|155, R5
|155, R5
|152, R5
|Ondrej Psenicka
|RW/LW
|Czech Republic
|Waterloo (USHL)
|27 GP
4 G
6 A
10 PTS
10 PIM
|Yes
|165, R6
|152, R5
|153, R5
|Evgeny Oksentyuk
|LW/RW
|Belarus
|Flint (OHL)
|34 GP
20 G
27 A
47 PTS
39 PIM
|Yes
|151, R5
|167, R6
|154, R5
|Ilya Morozov
|LD
|Russia
|Sibir Novosibirsk (KHL)
|44 GP
3 G
3 A
6 PTS
20 PIM
|Yes
|161, R6
|218, HM
|155, R5
|Ilya Mironov
|LD
|Russia
|Loko Yaroslavl (MHL)
|37 GP
1 G
6 A
7 PTS
78 PIM
|Yes
|190, R7
|131, R5
|156, R6
|Samuel Hlavaj
|G
|Slovakia
|Sherbrooke (QMJHL)
|19 W
4 L
.925 SV%
2.08 GAA
3 SO
|Yes
|163, R6
|163, R6
|157, R6
|Brady Meyer
|LC
|USA
|Minnesota-Duluth (NCAA)
|6 GP
0 G
0 A
0 PTS
2 PIM
|Yes
|167, R6
|209, R7
|159, R6
|Michael Gildon
|LW
|USA
|Ohio State (NCAA)
|8 GP
1 G
2 A
3 PTS
2 PIM
|Yes
|168, R6
|168, R6
|160, R6
|Jami Krannila
|LC
|Finland
|St. Cloud State (NCAA)
|20 GP
3 G
7 A
10 PTS
6 PIM
|Yes
|148, R5
|148, R5
|161, R6
|Kristian Tanus
|LC/LW
|Finland
|Jukurit (Liiga)
|22 GP
2 G
6 A
8 PTS
29 PIM
|Yes
|173, R6
|170, R6
|162, R6
|Yannick Bruschweiler
|LW
|Switzerland
|Kusnacht Lions (NLB)/ZSC Lions (NLA)
|27 GP
8 G
19 A
27 PTS
26 PIM
13 GP
0 G
1 A
1 PTS
2 PIM
|Yes
|150, R5
|189, R7
|163, R6
|Taro Jentzsch
|LW/RC
|Germany
|Sherbrooke (QMJHL)
|30 GP
7 G
16 A
23 PTS
14 PIM
|Yes
|162, R6
|184, R6
|164, R6
|Christopher Merisier-Ortiz
|LD
|Canada
|Baie-Comeau (QMJHL)
|41 GP
8 G
21 A
29 PTS
22 PIM
|Yes
|182, R6
|182, R6
|165, R6
|David Aebischer
|RD
|Switzerland
|Gatineau (QMJHL)
|20 GP
4 G
12 A
16 PTS
22 PIM
|Yes
|202, R7
|224, HM
|174, R6
|Albin Sundsvik
|LC
|Sweden
|Skelleftea (J20/SHL)
|16 GP
9 G
9 A
18 PTS
6 PIM
21 GP
2 G
0 A
2 PTS
0 PIM
|Yes
|186, R6
|164, R6
|175, R6
|Tag Bertuzzi
|LW/LC
|Canada
|Hamilton (OHL)
|38 GP
20 G
14 A
34 PTS
21 PIM
|Yes
|128, R5
|190, R7
|178, R6
|Jonathan Brinkman
|LW
|Denmark
|Medicine Hat (WHL)
|35 GP
9 G
8 A
17 PTS
4 PIM
|Yes
|215, R7
|215, R7
|179, R6
|Martin Lang
|RW/LW
|Czech Republic
|Kamloops/Moose Jaw (WHL)
|31 GP
7 G
12 A
19 PTS
24 PIM
2 GP
0 G
2 A
2 PTS
2 PIM
|Yes
|187, R7
|153, R5
|183, R6
|Luke Bast
|LD
|Canada
|Waterloo (USHL)
|27 GP
3 G
6 A
9 PTS
18 PIM
|Yes
|217, R7
|202, R7
|185, R6
|Iivari Rasanen
|LD
|Finland
|Tappara (U20)/Muskegon (USHL)
|9 GP
0 G
5 A
5 PTS
24 PIM
28 GP
0 G
8 A
8 PTS
16 PIM
|Yes
|183, R6
|183, R6
|186, R6
|Albert Lyckasen
|RD
|Sweden
|Linkoping (J20/SHL)
|29 GP
5 G
16 A
21 PTS
18 PIM
1 GP
0 G
0 A
0 PTS
0 PIM
|Yes
|204, R7
|204, R7
|187, R7
|Nikita Rtishchev
|RW
|Russia
|Zvezda Moskva (VHL)/CSKA Moskva (KHL)
|14 GP
2 G
1 A
3 PTS
4 PIM
3 GP
0 G
0 A
0 PTS
0 PIM
|Yes
|198, R7
|198, R7
|188, R7
|Adam Liska
|LW
|Slovakia
|Severstal Cherepovets (KHL)
|39 GP
8 G
3 A
11 PTS
6 PIM
|Yes
|170, R6
|147, R5
|189, R7
|Artur Gatiyatov
|F
|Kazakhstan
|Nomad Nur-Sultan (VHL)/ Snezhnye Barsy Astana (MHL)
|38 GP
2 G
9 A
11 PTS
6 PIM
7 GP
4 G
6 A
10 PTS
2 PIM
|Yes
|195, R7
|195, R7
|190, R7
|Valeri Orekhov
|LD
|Kazakhstan
|Barys Nur-Sultan (KHL)/Nomad Nur-Sultan (VHL)
|31 GP
0 G
2 A
2 PTS
10 PIM
5 GP
2 G
2 A
4 PTS
2 PIM
|Yes
|203, R7
|203, R7
|191, R7
|Zdenek Sedlak
|RW/RC
|Czech Republic
|Hermes (Mestis)/Karpat (U20)
|11 GP
1 G
2 A
3 PTS
8 PIM
2 GP
0 G
0 A
0 PTS
0 PIM
|Yes
|185, R6
|220, HM
|192, R7
|David Kvasnicka
|LD
|Czech Republic
|Vitkovice (Czech)
|34 GP
2 G
2 A
4 PTS
6 PIM
|Yes
|196, R7
|219, HM
|194, R7
|Amir Miftakhov
|G
|Russia
|Bars Kazan (VHL)/Ak Bars Kazan (KHL)
|18 GP
.914 SV%
2.20 GAA
2 GP
.886 SV%
2.31 GAA
|Yes
|205, R7
|197, R7
|196, R7
|Lassi Lehtinen
|G
|Finland
|Lukko (Liiga/U20)
|16 GP
.921 SV%
2.03 GAA
1 GP
.946 SV%
2.00 GAA
|Yes
|179, R6
|285, HM
|197, R7
|Matt Brown
|LW
|USA
|UMass-Lowell (NCAA)
|21 GP
5 G
14 A
19 PTS
4 PIM
|No
|188, R7
|157, R6
|199, R7
|Eli Zummack
|RW/RC
|Canada
|Spokane (WHL)
|40 GP
16 G
33 A
49 PTS
16 PIM
|Yes
|181, R6
|188, R7
|201, R7
|Otto Latvala
|RD
|Finland
|HPK (Liiga)
|36 GP
2 G
1 A
3 PTS
6 PIM
|Yes
|212, R7
|212, R7
|202, R7
|Jere Innala
|LW
|Finland
|HPK (Liiga)
|39 GP
11 G
14 A
25 PTS
12 PIM
|No
|193, R7
|232, HM
|203, R7
|Joonas Oden
|LW/RW
|Finland
|KooKoo (Liiga/U20)
|26 GP
2 G
4 A
6 PTS
2 PIM
6 GP
3 G
2 A
5 PTS
27 PIM
|Yes
|199, R7
|233, HM
|204, R7
|Roope Taponen
|G
|Finland
|HIFK (U20)/Jokipojat (Mestis)
|6 GP
.905 SV%
2.33 GAA
11 GP
.888 SV%
2.74 GAA
|Yes
|172, R6
|179, R6
|206, R7
|Wiljami Myllyla
|F
|Finland
|HIFK (U20/Liiga)/Hermes (Mestis)
|34 GP
18 G
11 A
29 PTS
18 PIM
1 GP
0 G
0 A
0 PTS
0 PIM
2 GP
0 G
0 A
0 PTS
2 PIM
|Yes
|210, R7
|226, HM
|210, R7
|Carl Jakobsson
|LW/RW
|Sweden
|Farjestad (SHL)
|31 GP
5 G
3 A
8 PTS
2 PIM
|Yes
|208, R7
|274, HM
|212, R7
|Ivan Drozdov
|RW/LW
|Belarus
|Dinamo Minsk (KHL)/Yunost Minsk (Belarus)
|18 GP
1 G
0 A
1 PTS
4 PIM
15 GP
5 G
3 A
8 PTS
10 PIM
|Yes
|194, R7
|263, HM
|213, R7
|David Aubrecht
|LD
|Czech Republic
|Benatky nad Jizerou (Czech2)/Bili Tygri Liberec (U20)
|26 GP
0 G
1 A
1 PTS
20 PIM
11 GP
1 G
1 A
2 PTS
8 PIM
|Yes
|201, R7
|222, HM
|214, R7
|Alex Yakovenko
|LD
|Russia/Kazakhstan
|Jukurit (Liiga)
|30 GP
4 G
11 A
15 PTS
12 PIM
|No
|207, R7
|207, R7
|215, R7
|Grigori Dronov
|LD
|Russia
|Magnitogorsk (KHL)
|47 GP
1 G
7 A
8 PTS
17 PIM
|No
|197, R7
|223, HM
|216, R7
|Vladislav Sukhachyov
|G
|Russia
|Chelmet Chelyabinsk (VHL)/Traktor Chelyabinsk (KHL)
|12 GP
.931 SV%
1.88 GAA
5 GP
.917 SV%
2.45 GAA
|No
|211, R7
|264, HM
|217, R7
|Vladimir Sartakov
|G
|Russia
|Avto Yekaterinburg (MHL)
|8 GP
.946 SV%
1.30 GAA
|Yes
|213, R7
|265, HM
Second Round
Daniil Gutik didn’t report to the Memorial Cup host Kelowna Rockets — they took him in the second round of the CHL import draft — but has continued to produce at a near point-per-game pace in Russia’s top junior league. That decision to stay home was disappointing — from a selfish standpoint, since I’m based in Kelowna — but I truly believe Gutik missed an opportunity to boost his draft stock as an overager for 2020 by playing in that prestigious (and heavily scouted) tournament. He is still on the radar but passed up a chance to raise his profile in North America and in the eyes of NHL teams.
Third Round
Billy Constantinou is going strong in Sault Ste. Marie and is surely being watched closely again for 2020. Now on his third OHL team, there were some concerns over Constantinou’s character and how he handled his first trade — from Niagara to Kingston, before moving on to the Sault — but his skill level has always been draft worthy. Assuming those maturity issues are behind him, there should be NHL interest in Constantinou going forward.
Dmitri Sheshin is in the running for the scoring title in Russia’s junior league and looks like a good bet to get drafted in 2020. He is undersized — and that hasn’t changed — but he is putting up big numbers that can’t be ignored. Somebody should take a chance on Sheshin.
Iaroslav Likhachev has taken a nice step in the Q, producing at a point-per-game pace and becoming more consistent as a sophomore in North America. This Russian was one of the younger prospects for 2019 — with a Sept. 2 birthdate — and he may still be scratching the surface of his potential. Likhachev is an intriguing talent that should be getting the attention of NHL teams by now.
Josh Williams got off to a hot start and seemed determined to prove a point — that he should have been drafted in 2019 — but has since cooled off statistically and become something of a question mark again for 2020. Williams will likely be judged on his playoff performance and whether he can elevate his game to help carry a young contender on a deep run in the Dub.
Fourth Round
Vojtech Strondala is still small — which presumably scared teams off in 2019 — but plays bigger and was a catalyst of sorts for the host Czechs as a late addition to their roster at the World Juniors. He scored against Canada there and flashed the skill that had him ranked here for me.
Taylor Gauthier is having a good season on a bad team but shockingly didn’t get traded at the WHL deadline. Gauthier would have been a good fit for his hometown team, the Calgary Hitmen, but stayed in Prince George and seems destined to miss the playoffs again. He could have benefitted from more exposure in backstopping a contender and the Cougars already have his successor in fellow first-round bantam draft pick Tyler Brennan.
Fifth Round
Xavier Simoneau is another little guy — note the trend there — but he makes the most of his low centre of gravity and shouldn’t be held back by his lack of size. Simoneau is lighting up the Q and should get a long look leading up to the 2020 draft. He is a solid prospect.
Logan Barlage performed well in the absence of Dylan Cozens during the World Juniors, taking on more of a leading role for Lethbridge. Barlage is a big kid with skating concerns, but he can be unstoppable at times — a man among boys at the junior level — and should be able to carve out some type of role as a pro.
Artyom Galimov could be a rare example of the fourth time being the charm after getting passed over in 2017, 2018 and 2019. This is his final year of eligibility — finally — and some team could totally take a flyer on him in the later rounds. I quite liked Galimov in my live viewings at last year’s World Juniors and his KHL stats are impressive.
Yegor Chinakhov is yet another Russian trending in the right direction despite going undrafted. Like Sheshin, Chinakhov’s numbers will get him noticed this time around and NHL scouts should like what they see upon further evaluation. The progression is nice to see on paper.
Evgeny Oksentyuk has been a huge hit for Flint, looking like a poor man’s Artemi Panarin. Oksentyuk came on to the 2019 radar relatively late — as a revelation for Belarus at the under-18 worlds in April — so NHL teams may have worried about him being a one-hit wonder. Now that he is looking like the real deal in North America, Oksentyuk should get selected at some point in 2020 — even though he is another small forward.
Sixth Round
Samuel Hlavaj is getting plenty of exposure, slated to play in this year’s CHL Top Prospects Game as an overager — as is Nico Daws — after backstopping Slovakia at the World Juniors. That wasn’t a great showcase for Hlavaj — nor Canada’s Daws, who was among the 1,142 prospects on my radar for 2019 — but Hlavaj has been stellar in the Q, impressing enough that NHL scouts wanted to see more of him in the Top Prospects Game.
Kristian Tanus emerged as a standout for Finland at the World Juniors, leading his country in scoring with nine points (two goals, seven assists) over seven games. Tanus has always been an offensive catalyst capable of putting up points but — at risk of sounding like a broken record — there are size concerns with him too. He is small but I could see Carolina taking a chance on Tanus because of his chemistry with Hurricanes prospect Patrik Puistola.
David Aebischer also impressed at the World Juniors, dishing out six assists in five games for Switzerland. His six points were tops among Swiss defencemen in that tournament — ahead of NHL-drafted Nico Gross and Tim Berni. Aebischer is doing fairly well in North America too, so don’t rule him out for 2020.
Tag Bertuzzi has been staying healthy this season — knock on wood — and is starting to make up for that lost development time to injuries. The son of former NHL power forward Todd Bertuzzi came into the OHL with plenty of hype as the second overall pick in that league’s draft (behind 2019 first-rounder Ryan Suzuki). Bertuzzi’s upside remains a matter of debate, but he is making strides and those bloodlines might work in his favour.
Jonathan Brinkman had one of his best games of the season here in Kelowna — a three-point, first-star performance — and that live viewing renewed my hope for him. He initially caught my eye with Denmark at last year’s World Juniors in Vancouver — also in live viewings — and I believe he has the skill-set to be a late-bloomer through continued development in North America. His stats aren’t jumping off the page in the present, but Brinkman could trend similar to fellow Dane Joachim Blichfeld, who has worked his way into San Jose’s lineup as a seventh-round pick.
Seventh Round
Amir Miftakhov shared the Russian crease with top 2020 prospect Yaroslav Askarov at the World Juniors but posted the better stats and got the start in the gold-medal loss to Canada. Miftakhov shut out Canada in the preliminary round and finished the tournament with a .919 save percentage and 2.12 goals-against average over five appearances. That should improve his stock, but Miftakhov is on the small side as a goaltender — listed at six foot even — and height is such a big factor at that position when it comes to getting drafted.
Eli Zummack’s 17-game point streak came to halt on Tuesday — it dated back to Nov. 29 — but he has been a consistent producer for Spokane all season. This should come as no surprise by now, but size is the concern with Zummack as well. He has quality skill as a quick playmaker, but he can’t change the fact he is under 5-foot-10 and that reality has prevented him from getting drafted in 2018 and 2019. He has taken another step statistically this season, but it is more likely Zummack will be signed as a free agent following the 2020 draft.
Joonas Oden surprised some people with his contributions for Finland at the World Juniors, producing three goals and six points in seven games to finish third in team scoring. He passed the eye test too, looking projectable as a third-liner in the NHL. That is probably worth a late-round pick in 2020.
Alex Yakovenko is no longer draft eligible but don’t forget his name just yet. He is taking a very interesting career path — as a Russian now developing in Finland following an impressive stint in the USHL — but it seems to be working for him. He is producing everywhere he goes and that could eventually lead him back to North America with a shot at the NHL.
Vladimir Sartakov is another undersized Russian goalie — standing only 5-foot-11 — but his numbers are looming large at the junior level. I like my Russian netminders and Sartakov still has nice upside as one of the younger prospects from that 2019 class — sharing the same Sept. 2 birthdate as his aforementioned countryman Likhachev.
Honourable Mentions
|2019 Final Ranking
|Name
|Position
|Nationality
|Current Team
|Current Stats
|2020 Eligibility
|2019 Personal Mock
|2019 Consensus Mock
|218
|Adam Ahman
|G
|Sweden
|HV71 (J20)/Vasterviks (Allsvenskan)
|1 GP
.833 SV%
4.24 GAA
5 GP
.880 SV%
3.61 GAA
|Yes
|218, HM
|187, R7
|221
|Dmitri Zaitsev
|F
|Russia
|Vityazi Chekhov (MHL)
|45 GP
8 G
11 A
19 PTS
33 PIM
|Yes
|221, HM
|261, HM
|223
|Max Wahlgren
|LC/LW
|Sweden
|MODO (J20/Allsvenskan)
|26 GP
10 G
17 A
27 PTS
28 PIM
11 GP
1 G
1 A
2 PTS
0 PIM
|Yes
|223, HM
|227, HM
|224
|Jacob Gronhagen
|LC
|Sweden
|HV71 (J20)
|25 GP
7 G
10 A
17 PTS
20 PIM
|Yes
|224, HM
|206, R7
|225
|Mikko Petman
|RW
|Finland
|Lukko (Liiga/U20)
|36 GP
2 G
3 A
5 PTS
6 PIM
8 GP
1 G
5 A
6 PTS
2 PIM
|Yes
|225, HM
|230, HM
|226
|Aleks Haatanen
|LW/RW
|Finland
|Pelicans (Liiga/Mestis)
|3 GP
0 G
0 A
0 PTS
0 PIM
24 GP
3 G
13 A
16 PTS
12 PIM
|Yes
|226, HM
|231, HM
|228
|Jan Bambula
|LW
|Czech Republic
|AZ Havirov (Czech2)/Olomouc (Czech)
|26 GP
4 G
7 A
11 PTS
6 PIM
5 GP
0 G
0 A
0 PTS
6 PIM
|Yes
|228, HM
|257, HM
|229
|Filip Koffer
|RW/LW
|Czech Republic
|Prince George (WHL)
|37 GP
6 G
12 A
18 PTS
10 PIM
|Yes
|229, HM
|216, R7
|230
|Krystof Hrabik
|LC
|Czech Republic
|Tri-City (WHL)
|33 GP
9 G
15 A
24 PTS
32 PIM
|No
|230, HM
|181, R6
|233
|Roman Basran
|G
|Canada
|Kelowna (WHL)
|16 W
14 L
.915 SV%
2.54 GAA
1 SO
|Yes
|233, HM
|213, R7
|234
|Matthew Struthers
|LC
|Canada
|North Bay/Owen Sound (OHL)
|25 GP
11 G
10 A
21 PTS
14 PIM
15 GP
5 G
9 A
14 PTS
12 PIM
|No
|234, HM
|266, HM
|235
|Jake Tortora
|LW
|USA
|Barrie (OHL)
|12 GP
2 G
4 A
6 PTS
7 PIM
|No
|235, HM
|267, HM
|236
|Jeremy McKenna
|RW
|Canada
|Moncton (QMJHL)
|33 GP
21 G
19 A
40 PTS
14 PIM
|No
|236, HM
|200, R7
|237
|Alex Steeves
|F
|USA
|Notre Dame (NCAA)
|21 GP
6 G
9 A
15 PTS
6 PIM
|No
|237, HM
|268, HM
|240
|Ludvig Hedstrom
|LD
|Sweden
|Djurgardens (J20/SHL)
|27 GP
0 G
9 A
9 PTS
10 PIM
2 GP
0 G
0 A
0 PTS
0 PIM
|Yes
|240, HM
|228, HM
|241
|Alexander Popovic
|LD
|Sweden
|Bjorkloven (Allsvenskan)/Tegs SK/Ornskoldsvik (Division 1)
|8 GP
0 G
0 A
0 PTS
0 PIM
15 GP
0 G
3 A
3 PTS
4 PIM
5 GP
0 G
1 A
1 PTS
2 PIM
|Yes
|241, HM
|229, HM
|242
|Jett Alexander
|G
|Canada
|Prince George (BCHL)
|12 W
18 L
.898 SV%
3.00 GAA
0 SO
|No
|242, HM
|234, HM
|243
|Spencer Kersten
|RW
|Canada
|Princeton (NCAA)
|19 GP
3 G
4 A
7 PTS
10 PIM
|Yes
|243, HM
|235, HM
|244
|Austen Swankler
|LC
|USA
|Erie (OHL)
|37 GP
11 G
18 A
29 PTS
40 PIM
|Yes
|244, HM
|237, HM
|246
|Trevor Kuntar
|LC
|USA
|Youngstown (USHL)
|27 GP
23 G
13 A
36 PTS
63 PIM
|Yes
|246, HM
|295, HM
|248
|Jaxon Nelson
|RC
|USA
|Minnesota (NCAA)
|18 GP
1 G
3 A
4 PTS
2 PIM
|Yes
|248, HM
|269, HM
|250
|Garrett Pinoniemi
|LC
|USA
|Sioux Falls (USHL)
|27 GP
3 G
7 A
10 PTS
4 PIM
|Yes
|250, HM
|241, HM
|252
|Thomas Schweighardt
|RD
|USA
|Cedar Rapids (USHL)/New Jersey Hitmen (U.S. High School)
|19 GP
0 G
3 A
3 PTS
8 PIM
7 GP
0 G
4 A
4 PTS
0 PIM
|Yes
|252, HM
|243, HM
|258
|Phillip Schultz
|LC/LW
|Denmark
|Victoria (WHL)
|21 GP
6 G
5 A
11 PTS
10 PIM
|Yes
|258, HM
|246, HM
|259
|David Kope
|RW
|Canada
|Edmonton (WHL)
|41 GP
11 G
16 A
27 PTS
22 PIM
|Yes
|259, HM
|247, HM
|260
|Ethan Anders
|G
|Canada
|Red Deer (WHL)
|6 W
14 L
.878 SV%
4.21 GAA
0 SO
|Yes
|260, HM
|249, HM
|261
|Matthew Davis
|G
|Canada
|Spruce Grove (AJHL)
|20 W
7 L
.895 SV%
2.59 GAA
1 SO
|Yes
|261, HM
|250, HM
|262
|Linus Nyman
|LW/RW
|Finland
|Lukko (Liiga)
|36 GP
8 G
10 A
18 PTS
6 PIM
|Yes
|262, HM
|271, HM
|263
|Jerry Turkulainen
|RW
|Finland
|JYP (Liiga)
|38 GP
8 G
26 A
34 PTS
10 PIM
|No
|263, HM
|272, HM
|264
|Danil Antropov
|RW
|Canada/Kazakhstan
|Oshawa/Saginaw (OHL)
|23 GP
6 G
7 A
13 PTS
20 PIM
17 GP
2 G
6 A
8 PTS
8 PIM
|Yes
|264, HM
|251, HM
|265
|Cole Mackay
|RW
|Canada
|Sault Ste. Marie (OHL)
|41 GP
20 G
18 A
38 PTS
30 PIM
|Yes
|265, HM
|217, R7
|266
|Joe Carroll
|LW
|Canada
|Sault Ste. Marie (OHL)
|29 GP
9 G
8 A
17 PTS
25 PIM
|Yes
|266, HM
|253, HM
|268
|Brooklyn Kalmikov
|LW
|Canada
|Cape Breton/Victoriaville (QMJHL)
|33 GP
11 G
12 A
23 PTS
14 PIM
7 GP
4 G
4 A
8 PTS
0 PIM
|Yes
|268, HM
|254, HM
|269
|Brett Budgell
|LW
|Canada
|Charlottetown (QMJHL)
|44 GP
17 G
18 A
35 PTS
43 PIM
|Yes
|269, HM
|255, HM
|270
|Sean Larochelle
|RD
|Canada
|Victoriaville (QMJHL)
|42 GP
4 G
16 A
20 PTS
12 PIM
|Yes
|270, HM
|256, HM
|271
|Connor Horning
|RD
|Canada
|Swift Current/Vancouver (WHL)
|21 GP
2 G
1 A
3 PTS
26 PIM
15 GP
1 G
1 A
2 PTS
6 PIM
|Yes
|271, HM
|248, HM
|272
|Mark Rubinchik
|LD
|Russia
|Toros Neftekamsk (VHL)
|35 GP
1 G
4 A
5 PTS
22 PIM
|No
|272, HM
|275, HM
|273
|Pavel Gogolev
|LW
|Russia
|Guelph (OHL)
|39 GP
31 G
35 A
66 PTS
34 PIM
|Yes
|273, HM
|276, HM
|274
|Aleksei Sergeev
|LW
|Russia
|Quebec (QMJHL)
|12 GP
4 G
6 A
10 PTS
4 PIM
|Yes
|274, HM
|277, HM
|275
|Stepan Starkov
|F
|Russia
|Sochi (KHL)
|41 GP
4 G
1 A
5 PTS
8 PIM
|Yes
|275, HM
|278, HM
|276
|Andrei Pribylsky
|RD
|Russia
|Dynamo Moskva (MHL)/Dynamo Tver (VHL)/Dynamo Moskva (KHL)
|8 GP
0 G
4 A
4 PTS
4 PIM
19 GP
3 G
8 A
11 PTS
6 PIM
4 GP
0 G
0 A
0 PTS
0 PIM
|Yes
|276, HM
|279, HM
|277
|Nikita Vashchenko
|LD
|Russia
|St. Petersburg (MHL)
|31 GP
1 G
0 A
1 PTS
29 PIM
|Yes
|277, HM
|280, HM
|278
|Nikolai Burenov
|LD
|Russia
|Vityazi Chekhov (MHL)
|47 GP
3 G
12 A
15 PTS
65 PIM
|Yes
|278, HM
|281, HM
|279
|Danila Galenyuk
|LD
|Russia
|St. Petersburg (KHL/VHL/MHL)
|35 GP
1 G
7 A
8 PTS
2 PIM
1 GP
0 G
0 A
0 PTS
0 PIM
1 GP
0 G
0 A
0 PTS
0 PIM
|Yes
|279, HM
|282, HM
|280
|Janis Jerome Moser
|LD
|Switzerland
|Biel-Bienne (NLA)
|31 GP
1 G
3 A
4 PTS
10 PIM
|Yes
|280, HM
|283, HM
|281
|Luca Hollenstein
|G
|Switzerland
|Zug (NLA)/EVZ Academy (NLB)
|8 GP
.928 SV%
2.17 GAA
5 GP
.902 SV%
3.57 GAA
|Yes
|281, HM
|286, HM
|282
|Daniel Dvorak
|G
|Czech Republic
|Jestrabi Prostejov (Czech2)
|18 GP
.882 SV%
3.38 GAA
|Yes
|282, HM
|287, HM
|283
|Martin Beranek
|RW/LW
|Czech Republic
|Motor Ceske Budejovice (U20/Czech2)/Ds Ceske Budejovice (Czech3)
|4 GP
2 G
1 A
3 PTS
20 PIM
31 GP
4 G
10 A
14 PTS
68 PIM
10 GP
8 G
6 A
14 PTS
10 PIM
|Yes
|283, HM
|258, HM
|284
|Simon Jellus
|LC/LW
|Slovakia
|Lulea (J20)
|29 GP
4 G
11 A
15 PTS
8 PIM
|Yes
|284, HM
|288, HM
|285
|Michal Mrazik
|LW
|Slovakia
|Linkoping (J20/SHL)
|28 GP
9 G
13 A
22 PTS
18 PIM
1 GP
0 G
0 A
0 PTS
0 PIM
|Yes
|285, HM
|289, HM
|286
|Maxim Shabanov
|LC
|Russia
|Chelmet Chelyabinsk (VHL)/Belye Medvedi Chelyabinsk (MHL)
|26 GP
2 G
5 A
7 PTS
2 PIM
17 GP
7 G
13 A
20 PTS
6 PIM
|Yes
|286, HM
|260, HM
|287
|Ilya Altybarmakyan
|LW/RW
|Russia
|St. Petersburg (MHL)
|42 GP
16 G
16 A
32 PTS
26 PIM
|Yes
|287, HM
|194, R7
|288
|Nikita Mikhailov
|LC
|Russia
|Sibir Novosibirsk (KHL)
|30 GP
4 G
3 A
7 PTS
8 PIM
|No
|288, HM
|290, HM
|289
|Georgi Ivanov
|LC
|Russia
|Lokomotiv Yaroslavl (KHL)/Buran Voronezh (VHL)
|28 GP
1 G
2 A
3 PTS
4 PIM
5 GP
1 G
0 A
1 PTS
0 PIM
|No
|289, HM
|291, HM
|291
|Amir Garayev
|LW
|Russia
|Kapitan Stupino (MHL)
|48 GP
19 G
24 A
43 PTS
18 PIM
|Yes
|291, HM
|293, HM
|292
|Alexei Tsyplakov
|LW
|Russia
|St. Petersburg (MHL)
|41 GP
15 G
29 A
44 PTS
20 PIM
|Yes
|292, HM
|294, HM
|293
|Lynden Breen
|LC
|Canada
|Fargo (USHL)
|27 GP
12 G
17 A
29 PTS
4 PIM
|Yes
|293, HM
|296, HM
|294
|Ty Jackson
|LC
|Canada
|Dubuque (USHL)
|29 GP
10 G
26 A
36 PTS
12 PIM
|Yes
|294, HM
|297, HM
|297
|Alex Aslanidis
|G
|USA
|Minnesota Magicians (NAHL)/Navan Grads (CCHL)
|3 GP
.793 SV%
5.08 GAA
15 GP
.904 SV%
3.77 GAA
|Yes
|297, HM
|300, HM
|298
|Logan Stein
|G
|USA
|Waterloo (USHL)
|11 W
4 L
.928 SV%
1.94 GAA
4 SO
|Yes
|298, HM
|301, HM
|299
|Conner McDonald
|RD
|Canada
|Edmonton/Kelowna (WHL)
|15 GP
2 G
6 A
8 PTS
16 PIM
10 GP
1 G
7 A
8 PTS
13 PIM
|No
|299, HM
|304, HM
|300
|Jake Christiansen
|LD
|Canada
|Stockton (AHL)/Everett (WHL)
|9 GP
0 G
0 A
0 PTS
0 PIM
15 GP
9 G
12 A
21 PTS
16 PIM
|No
|300, HM
|305, HM
|301
|Montana Onyebuchi
|RD
|Canada
|Kamloops (WHL)
|39 GP
5 G
6 A
11 PTS
69 PIM
|Yes
|301, HM
|306, HM
|302
|Brayden Pachal
|RD
|Canada
|Chicago (AHL)/Fort Wayne (ECHL)
|30 GP
1 G
4 A
5 PTS
22 PIM
3 GP
0 G
2 A
2 PTS
2 PIM
|No
|302, HM
|307, HM
|303
|Sergei Sapego
|LD
|Belarus
|Newfoundland (ECHL)
|19 GP
0 G
2 A
2 PTS
24 PIM
|No
|303, HM
|308, HM
|304
|Tarun Fizer
|RW
|Canada
|Victoria (WHL)
|37 GP
11 G
22 A
33 PTS
6 PIM
|Yes
|304, HM
|309, HM
|305
|Jakin Smallwood
|RW
|Canada
|Winnipeg (WHL)
|41 GP
10 G
3 A
13 PTS
8 PIM
|Yes
|305, HM
|310, HM
|306
|Clay Hanus
|LD
|USA
|Portland (WHL)
|40 GP
8 G
9 A
17 PTS
45 PIM
|Yes
|306, HM
|311, HM
|307
|T.J. Lloyd
|RD
|Canada
|Bowling Green (NCAA)
|24 GP
1 G
3 A
4 PTS
8 PIM
|No
|307, HM
|312, HM
|308
|Zachary Okabe
|RW
|Canada/Australia
|St. Cloud State (NCAA)
|17 GP
4 G
0 A
4 PTS
4 PIM
|Yes
|308, HM
|313, HM
|310
|Brendan Budy
|LW
|Canada
|Langley (BCHL)
|39 GP
18 G
27 A
45 PTS
63 PIM
|Yes
|310, HM
|316, HM
|311
|Jeremie Bucheler
|RD
|Canada
|Northeastern (NCAA)
|16 GP
1 G
2 A
3 PTS
16 PIM
|Yes
|311, HM
|317, HM
|312
|Ryan Siedem
|RD
|USA
|Harvard (NCAA)
|15 GP
1 G
3 A
4 PTS
4 PIM
|Yes
|312, HM
|199, R7
|313
|Luke Johnson
|LD
|USA
|Providence (NCAA)
|23 GP
3 G
2 A
5 PTS
2 PIM
|No
|313, HM
|318, HM
|314
|Noah Ganske
|RD
|USA
|Green Bay (USHL)
|25 GP
4 G
8 A
12 PTS
32 PIM
|No
|314, HM
|319, HM
|315
|Josh Maniscalco
|RD
|USA
|Arizona State (NCAA)
|24 GP
8 G
10 A
18 PTS
26 PIM
|No
|315, HM
|320, HM
|316
|Spencer Meier
|RD
|USA
|St. Cloud State (NCAA)
|20 GP
3 G
3 A
6 PTS
2 PIM
|No
|316, HM
|321, HM
|317
|Jack Jensen
|LW
|USA
|Omaha (USHL)
|25 GP
3 G
9 A
12 PTS
40 PIM
|Yes
|317, HM
|322, HM
|318
|Jett Jungels
|LW
|USA
|Northern Michigan (NCAA)
|1 GP
0 G
0 A
0 PTS
0 PIM
|Yes
|318, HM
|323, HM
|319
|Mike Vorlicky
|RD
|USA
|Wisconsin (NCAA)
|19 GP
0 G
2 A
2 PTS
10 PIM
|Yes
|319, HM
|324, HM
|320
|Jackson Jutting
|LC
|USA
|Cedar Rapids (USHL)
|31 GP
9 G
10 A
19 PTS
43 PIM
|Yes
|320, HM
|325, HM
|321
|Brett Chorske
|RC
|USA
|Wenatchee (BCHL)
|43 GP
15 G
16 A
31 PTS
10 PIM
|Yes
|321, HM
|326, HM
|322
|Travis Treloar
|RC
|Sweden
|Lincoln (USHL)
|31 GP
9 G
23 A
32 PTS
8 PIM
|Yes
|322, HM
|327, HM
|324
|Gabriel Seger
|LC/LW
|Sweden
|Union College (NCAA)
|23 GP
3 G
9 A
12 PTS
4 PIM
|No
|324, HM
|329, HM
|325
|Aarne Intonen
|LC
|Finland
|TPS (U20/Liiga)
|27 GP
11 G
14 A
25 PTS
46 PIM
7 GP
0 G
1 A
1 PTS
0 PIM
|Yes
|325, HM
|330, HM
|326
|Konsta Hirvonen
|LC/LW
|Finland
|Jokerit (KHL)/Jukurit (Liiga)/Kiekko-Vantaa (Mestis)
|3 GP
0 G
0 A
0 PTS
0 PIM
2 GP
0 G
0 A
0 PTS
4 PIM
14 GP
1 G
6 A
7 PTS
4 PIM
|Yes
|326, HM
|331, HM
|327
|Valtteri Ojantakanen
|LW
|Finland
|SaiPa (U20/Liiga)/Kettera (Mestis)
|32 GP
23 G
13 A
36 PTS
24 PIM
5 GP
0 G
0 A
0 PTS
0 PIM
2 GP
0 G
0 A
0 PTS
0 PIM
|Yes
|327, HM
|332, HM
|328
|Premysl Svoboda
|LW
|Czech Republic
|Litvinov (U20)/Stadion Litomerice (Czech2)
|15 GP
10 G
15 A
25 PTS
12 PIM
5 GP
1 G
0 A
1 PTS
0 PIM
|Yes
|328, HM
|259, HM
|329
|Marek Berka
|LW/LC
|Czech Republic
|Sarnia (OHL)
|20 GP
3 G
4 A
7 PTS
4 PIM
|Yes
|329, HM
|336, HM
|330
|Jan Bernovsky
|RW
|Czech Republic
|Vitkovice (U20)/Havirov (Czech2)
|25 GP
11 G
15 A
26 PTS
20 PIM
9 GP
0 G
0 A
0 PTS
2 PIM
|Yes
|330, HM
|337, HM
|331
|Ryan Hughes
|LW/LC
|Canada
|Saskatoon/Kamloops (WHL)
|2 GP
1 G
2 A
3 PTS
4 PIM
31 GP
14 G
24 A
38 PTS
32 PIM
|No
|331, HM
|344, HM
|333
|Egor Sokolov
|RW
|Russia
|Cape Breton (QMJHL)
|33 GP
29 G
29 A
58 PTS
26 PIM
|Yes
|333, HM
|350, HM
|334
|Adam McCormick
|LD
|Canada
|Cape Breton (QMJHL)
|28 GP
3 G
21 A
24 PTS
10 PIM
|Yes
|334, HM
|NR
|335
|Oliver Turan
|RD
|Slovakia
|Acadie-Bathurst (QMJHL)/Detva (Slovakia)
|7 GP
0 G
0 A
0 PTS
4 PIM
17 GP
0 G
2 A
2 PTS
12 PIM
|Yes
|335, HM
|339, HM
|336
|Filip Prikryl
|LC
|Czech Republic
|Stadion Litomerice (Czech2)/Plzen (Czech/U20)
|20 GP
0 G
5 A
5 PTS
10 PIM
6 GP
0 G
0 A
0 PTS
2 PIM
1 GP
0 G
0 A
0 PTS
2 PIM
|Yes
|336, HM
|338, HM
|337
|Andrew Perrott
|RD
|USA/Canada
|Owen Sound (OHL)
|40 GP
2 G
14 A
16 PTS
43 PIM
|Yes
|337, HM
|340, HM
|338
|Lev Starikov
|LD
|Russia
|Des Moines (USHL)
|17 GP
0 G
2 A
2 PTS
10 PIM
|Yes
|338, HM
|341, HM
|339
|Dominic Vidoli
|LD
|USA
|Sioux City (USHL)
|19 GP
3 G
13 A
16 PTS
0 PIM
|No
|339, HM
|NR
|340
|Colin Schmidt
|RC
|USA
|Union College (NCAA)
|21 GP
1 G
2 A
3 PTS
10 PIM
|Yes
|340, HM
|NR
|341
|Jonathan Yantsis
|F
|Canada
|Kitchener (OHL)
|41 GP
30 G
12 A
42 PTS
61 PIM
|No
|341, HM
|348, HM
|342
|Hugo Leufvenius
|LC/LW
|Sweden
|Karlskrona/AIK (Allsvenskan)/Kallinge-Ronneby (Division 1)
|26 GP
3 G
0 A
3 PTS
4 PIM
6 GP
0 G
2 A
2 PTS
6 PIM
2 GP
1 G
2 A
3 PTS
2 PIM
|No
|342, HM
|349, HM
|343
|Nando Eggenberger
|LW/RW
|Switzerland
|Davos/Rapperswil-Jona (NLA)/Ticino (NLB)
|20 GP
0 G
0 A
0 PTS
0 PIM
27 GP
0 G
0 A
0 PTS
4 PIM
4 GP
0 G
0 A
0 PTS
0 PIM
|No
|343, HM
|NR
|347
|Jesper Myrenberg
|G
|Sweden
|Vasteras (Allsvenskan)
|17 GP
.918 SV%
2.38 GAA
|Yes
|347, HM
|NR
|349
|Alexander Gordin
|F
|Russia
|St. Petersburg (MHL)
|40 GP
23 G
11 A
34 PTS
41 PIM
|Yes
|349, HM
|334, HM
Honourable Mentions
Trevor Kuntar is one of the USHL overagers that many have pegged to get picked in 2020. He is putting up numbers across the board and looks like a legitimate prospect.
David Kope is another kid that had a strong showing here in Kelowna, with his size and skating ability proving hard to contain in that live viewing. But that kind of effort has also been hard to sustain for Kope, with consistency issues holding him back from truly breaking out.
Pavel Gogolev is doing all kinds of damage in the OHL and thus the third time could be the charm for him after getting passed over in 2018 and 2019. Somebody will sign him if nobody drafts him in 2020.
Ilya Altybarmakyan has picked up the pace in Russia’s junior league, coming on strong and surging back onto the draft radar for 2020.
Alexei Tsyplakov is one of the top players in that Russian junior league and has nice tools that could translate to pro success in the years to come. He is another overager that many scouts have circled for 2020.
Logan Stein is shining in the USHL and he has decent size at 6-foot-2, so NHL teams should give him serious consideration for the 2020 draft.
Tarun Fizer was the straw that stirred Victoria’s offence prior to the deadline acquisition of 2019 first-rounder Brayden Tracey. Fizer is still underrated because he is on the small side and doesn’t have any real stand-out skills. He is well rounded and finds a way to produce, reminding me a little of former Royal Matthew Phillips and another B.C. Division alum in Garrett Pilon.
Josh Maniscalco is no longer draft eligible but is putting up big NCAA numbers for a blueliner and warrants a shout-out. It will be interesting to see how his career plays out, with the potential to be a coveted college free agent at some point as a good-sized, right-shooting defenceman.
Brett Chorske is chugging along nicely with BCHL Wenatchee and NCAA recruiters are taking notice, which presumably means NHL scouts are too. The son of former NHL forward Tom Chorske is a 6-foot-6 right-handed centre.
Last but not least, Egor Sokolov was a force for Russia at the World Juniors, scoring three goals and growing his role by being a physical presence. NHL scouts had to like what they saw there, making me think Sokolov could go relatively high — perhaps in the top 100 — in his third time through the draft.
Mock Swaps
|2019 Consensus Mock
|Name
|Position
|Nationality
|Current Team
|Current Stats
|2020 Eligibility
|201, R7
|Keegan Stevenson
|RC
|Canada
|Guelph (OHL)
|39 GP
15 G
13 A
28 PTS
16 PIM
|Yes
|302, HM
|Jonathan Lemieux
|G
|Canada
|Val-d'Or (QMJHL)
|13 W
16 L
.900 SV%
3.68 GAA
1 SO
|Yes
|314, HM
|Ethan Leyh
|LW
|Canada
|Quinnipiac (NCAA)
|21 GP
5 G
1 A
6 PTS
6 PIM
|Yes
|346, HM
|Kyle Topping
|LC
|Canada
|Kelowna (WHL)
|14 GP
5 G
8 A
13 PTS
14 PIM
|No
|347, HM
|Nathan Dunkley
|LC
|Canada
|London (OHL)
|40 GP
9 G
13 A
22 PTS
41 PIM
|Yes
These five overagers aren’t likely to get drafted in 2020, with Topping no longer eligible and the other four fading from the radar — at least for the time being.