Undrafted Tracker: Midseason Update on Prospects Passed Over in 2019

Now past the midpoint of the draft-plus-one season for the 2019 class — prospects born between Sept. 16, 2000 and Sept. 15, 2001 as first-time eligibles — it is a good time to check up on those who didn’t hear their names called last June in Vancouver.

The World Juniors just wrapped up — with a handful of these undrafted prospects starring on that stage — and the CHL Top Prospects Game is taking place this week to showcase the 2020 class. Most those kids will go on to be selected but a half-dozen were passed over after participating in the 2019 event.

There are typically between 30 and 50 overagers drafted every year — among 217 total selections — so that dream remains alive for many on this list. To be taken the second or third time around — or even the fourth time for 1999-born European prospects, who get an extra year of eligibility over their North American counterparts.

I debuted my Undrafted Tracker in November, with the focus on 173 prospects that appeared in my final rankings and two mock drafts for 2019. That sounds like a lot, but 64 of my top 217 went undrafted, plus 104 of the 133 honourable mentions from my top 350, along with five additional prospects that were swapped into the consensus mock from the 1,142 on my radar. Several of those 1,142 are enjoying strong seasons and could be drafted in 2020 despite not making the cut for this tracker.

These prospects are listed in the order of my final rankings, with the tracker displaying their current teams and stats as well as whether they are still eligible for 2020 and where I had them mocked for 2019. To view the latter three columns, move the slider at the bottom to the right.

For the midseason edition of Undrafted Tracker, all the stats are from EliteProspects.com through Jan. 13. However, not all stats are equal since these prospects are developing in various leagues at different levels ranging from junior to pro.

I will highlight prospects from each round within my top 217 and some of the honourable mentions, but the NHLe (equivalency) tool is always helpful for calculating how these stats could translate to the NHL in the future and how they compare to their peers in the present.

Ranked Prospects

2019 Final Ranking Name Position Nationality Current Team Current Stats 2020 Eligibility 2019 Personal Mock 2019 Consensus Mock 47, R2 Daniil Gutik LW/RW Russia Loko Yaroslavl (MHL)/Loko-Yunior Yaroslavl (NMHL) 34 GP

8 G

23 A

31 PTS

18 PIM

4 GP

4 G

6 A

10 PTS

0 PIM Yes 56, R2 68, R3 85, R3 Justin Bergeron LD Canada Rouyn-Noranda/Rimouski (QMJHL) 32 GP

7 G

17 A

24 PTS

25 PIM

4 GP

0 G

2 A

2 PTS

2 PIM Yes 83, R3 125, R5 86, R3 Billy Constantinou RD Canada Kingston/Sault Ste. Marie (OHL) 8 GP

1 G

5 A

6 PTS

10 PIM

32 GP

8 G

22 A

30 PTS

23 PIM Yes 84, R3 53, R2 90, R3 Dmitri Sheshin LW/RW Russia Magnitogorsk (MHL) 44 GP

26 G

30 A

56 PTS

18 PIM Yes 86, R3 135, R5 91, R3 Iaroslav Likhachev LW/RW Russia Blainville-Boisbriand (QMJHL) 40 GP

22 G

18 A

40 PTS

25 PIM Yes 89, R3 118, R4 92, R3 Josh Williams RW Canada Edmonton (WHL) 44 GP

16 G

25 A

41 PTS

36 PIM Yes 100, R4 100, R4 101, R4 Vojtech Strondala LC Czech Republic Stadion Litomerice (Czech2)/Kometa Brno (Czech) 28 GP

6 G

18 A

24 PTS

22 PIM

1 GP

0 G

0 A

0 PTS

0 PIM Yes 117, R4 154, R5 111, R4 Luke Toporowski LW USA Spokane (WHL) 38 GP

12 G

17 A

29 PTS

26 PIM Yes 108, R4 95, R4 113, R4 Nolan Maier G Canada Saskatoon (WHL) 15 W

17 L

.896 SV%

3.29 GAA

0 SO Yes 144, R5 211, R7 114, R4 Taylor Gauthier G Canada Prince George (WHL) 8 W

24 L

.915 SV%

2.92 GAA

1 SO Yes 98, R4 98, R4 127, R5 Jake Lee LD Canada Kelowna (WHL) 39 GP

3 G

17 A

20 PTS

48 PIM Yes 118, R4 113, R4 128, R5 Oleg Zaytsev LC Russia Dynamo Tver (VHL)/Dynamo Moskva (MHL) 40 GP

3 G

6 A

9 PTS

10 PIM

7 GP

1 G

1 A

2 PTS

4 PIM Yes 116, R4 144, R5 129, R5 Vladimir Alistrov LW Belarus Edmonton (WHL) 37 GP

12 G

14 A

26 PTS

10 PIM Yes 135, R5 193, R7 131, R5 Xavier Simoneau LW/LC Canada Drummondville (QMJHL) 40 GP

21 G

36 A

57 PTS

37 PIM Yes 136, R5 136, R5 132, R5 Xavier Parent LW Canada Sherbrooke (QMJHL) 23 GP

9 G

10 A

19 PTS

34 PIM Yes 125, R5 120, R4 134, R5 Logan Barlage RC Canada Lethbridge (WHL) 40 GP

15 G

22 A

37 PTS

19 PIM Yes 141, R5 145, R5 141, R5 Artyom Galimov LC Russia Ak Bars Kazan (KHL) 43 GP

9 G

9 A

18 PTS

6 PIM Yes 134, R5 169, R6 143, R5 Yegor Chinakhov RW Russia Omskie Yastreby (MHL)/Izhstal Izhevsk (VHL) 44 GP

16 G

31 A

47 PTS

16 PIM

2 GP

2 G

1 A

3 PTS

0 PIM Yes 143, R5 178, R6 146, R5 Grant Silianoff F USA Cedar Rapids (USHL) 27 GP

8 G

14 A

22 PTS

10 PIM Yes 147, R5 185, R6 147, R5 Cameron Rowe G USA Des Moines (USHL) 9 W

11 L

.900 SV%

3.51 GAA

0 SO Yes 171, R6 128, R5 148, R5 Alex Brannstam LD Sweden Djurgardens (J20) 1 GP

0 G

0 A

0 PTS

0 PIM Yes 142, R5 156, R6 151, R5 Marcel Barinka RC Czech Republic Halifax (QMJHL) 34 GP

1 G

7 A

8 PTS

4 PIM Yes 155, R5 155, R5 152, R5 Ondrej Psenicka RW/LW Czech Republic Waterloo (USHL) 27 GP

4 G

6 A

10 PTS

10 PIM Yes 165, R6 152, R5 153, R5 Evgeny Oksentyuk LW/RW Belarus Flint (OHL) 34 GP

20 G

27 A

47 PTS

39 PIM Yes 151, R5 167, R6 154, R5 Ilya Morozov LD Russia Sibir Novosibirsk (KHL) 44 GP

3 G

3 A

6 PTS

20 PIM Yes 161, R6 218, HM 155, R5 Ilya Mironov LD Russia Loko Yaroslavl (MHL) 37 GP

1 G

6 A

7 PTS

78 PIM Yes 190, R7 131, R5 156, R6 Samuel Hlavaj G Slovakia Sherbrooke (QMJHL) 19 W

4 L

.925 SV%

2.08 GAA

3 SO Yes 163, R6 163, R6 157, R6 Brady Meyer LC USA Minnesota-Duluth (NCAA) 6 GP

0 G

0 A

0 PTS

2 PIM Yes 167, R6 209, R7 159, R6 Michael Gildon LW USA Ohio State (NCAA) 8 GP

1 G

2 A

3 PTS

2 PIM Yes 168, R6 168, R6 160, R6 Jami Krannila LC Finland St. Cloud State (NCAA) 20 GP

3 G

7 A

10 PTS

6 PIM Yes 148, R5 148, R5 161, R6 Kristian Tanus LC/LW Finland Jukurit (Liiga) 22 GP

2 G

6 A

8 PTS

29 PIM Yes 173, R6 170, R6 162, R6 Yannick Bruschweiler LW Switzerland Kusnacht Lions (NLB)/ZSC Lions (NLA) 27 GP

8 G

19 A

27 PTS

26 PIM

13 GP

0 G

1 A

1 PTS

2 PIM Yes 150, R5 189, R7 163, R6 Taro Jentzsch LW/RC Germany Sherbrooke (QMJHL) 30 GP

7 G

16 A

23 PTS

14 PIM Yes 162, R6 184, R6 164, R6 Christopher Merisier-Ortiz LD Canada Baie-Comeau (QMJHL) 41 GP

8 G

21 A

29 PTS

22 PIM Yes 182, R6 182, R6 165, R6 David Aebischer RD Switzerland Gatineau (QMJHL) 20 GP

4 G

12 A

16 PTS

22 PIM Yes 202, R7 224, HM 174, R6 Albin Sundsvik LC Sweden Skelleftea (J20/SHL) 16 GP

9 G

9 A

18 PTS

6 PIM

21 GP

2 G

0 A

2 PTS

0 PIM Yes 186, R6 164, R6 175, R6 Tag Bertuzzi LW/LC Canada Hamilton (OHL) 38 GP

20 G

14 A

34 PTS

21 PIM Yes 128, R5 190, R7 178, R6 Jonathan Brinkman LW Denmark Medicine Hat (WHL) 35 GP

9 G

8 A

17 PTS

4 PIM Yes 215, R7 215, R7 179, R6 Martin Lang RW/LW Czech Republic Kamloops/Moose Jaw (WHL) 31 GP

7 G

12 A

19 PTS

24 PIM

2 GP

0 G

2 A

2 PTS

2 PIM Yes 187, R7 153, R5 183, R6 Luke Bast LD Canada Waterloo (USHL) 27 GP

3 G

6 A

9 PTS

18 PIM Yes 217, R7 202, R7 185, R6 Iivari Rasanen LD Finland Tappara (U20)/Muskegon (USHL) 9 GP

0 G

5 A

5 PTS

24 PIM

28 GP

0 G

8 A

8 PTS

16 PIM Yes 183, R6 183, R6 186, R6 Albert Lyckasen RD Sweden Linkoping (J20/SHL) 29 GP

5 G

16 A

21 PTS

18 PIM

1 GP

0 G

0 A

0 PTS

0 PIM Yes 204, R7 204, R7 187, R7 Nikita Rtishchev RW Russia Zvezda Moskva (VHL)/CSKA Moskva (KHL) 14 GP

2 G

1 A

3 PTS

4 PIM

3 GP

0 G

0 A

0 PTS

0 PIM Yes 198, R7 198, R7 188, R7 Adam Liska LW Slovakia Severstal Cherepovets (KHL) 39 GP

8 G

3 A

11 PTS

6 PIM Yes 170, R6 147, R5 189, R7 Artur Gatiyatov F Kazakhstan Nomad Nur-Sultan (VHL)/ Snezhnye Barsy Astana (MHL) 38 GP

2 G

9 A

11 PTS

6 PIM

7 GP

4 G

6 A

10 PTS

2 PIM Yes 195, R7 195, R7 190, R7 Valeri Orekhov LD Kazakhstan Barys Nur-Sultan (KHL)/Nomad Nur-Sultan (VHL) 31 GP

0 G

2 A

2 PTS

10 PIM

5 GP

2 G

2 A

4 PTS

2 PIM Yes 203, R7 203, R7 191, R7 Zdenek Sedlak RW/RC Czech Republic Hermes (Mestis)/Karpat (U20) 11 GP

1 G

2 A

3 PTS

8 PIM

2 GP

0 G

0 A

0 PTS

0 PIM Yes 185, R6 220, HM 192, R7 David Kvasnicka LD Czech Republic Vitkovice (Czech) 34 GP

2 G

2 A

4 PTS

6 PIM Yes 196, R7 219, HM 194, R7 Amir Miftakhov G Russia Bars Kazan (VHL)/Ak Bars Kazan (KHL) 18 GP

.914 SV%

2.20 GAA

2 GP

.886 SV%

2.31 GAA Yes 205, R7 197, R7 196, R7 Lassi Lehtinen G Finland Lukko (Liiga/U20) 16 GP

.921 SV%

2.03 GAA

1 GP

.946 SV%

2.00 GAA Yes 179, R6 285, HM 197, R7 Matt Brown LW USA UMass-Lowell (NCAA) 21 GP

5 G

14 A

19 PTS

4 PIM No 188, R7 157, R6 199, R7 Eli Zummack RW/RC Canada Spokane (WHL) 40 GP

16 G

33 A

49 PTS

16 PIM Yes 181, R6 188, R7 201, R7 Otto Latvala RD Finland HPK (Liiga) 36 GP

2 G

1 A

3 PTS

6 PIM Yes 212, R7 212, R7 202, R7 Jere Innala LW Finland HPK (Liiga) 39 GP

11 G

14 A

25 PTS

12 PIM No 193, R7 232, HM 203, R7 Joonas Oden LW/RW Finland KooKoo (Liiga/U20) 26 GP

2 G

4 A

6 PTS

2 PIM

6 GP

3 G

2 A

5 PTS

27 PIM Yes 199, R7 233, HM 204, R7 Roope Taponen G Finland HIFK (U20)/Jokipojat (Mestis) 6 GP

.905 SV%

2.33 GAA

11 GP

.888 SV%

2.74 GAA Yes 172, R6 179, R6 206, R7 Wiljami Myllyla F Finland HIFK (U20/Liiga)/Hermes (Mestis) 34 GP

18 G

11 A

29 PTS

18 PIM

1 GP

0 G

0 A

0 PTS

0 PIM

2 GP

0 G

0 A

0 PTS

2 PIM Yes 210, R7 226, HM 210, R7 Carl Jakobsson LW/RW Sweden Farjestad (SHL) 31 GP

5 G

3 A

8 PTS

2 PIM Yes 208, R7 274, HM 212, R7 Ivan Drozdov RW/LW Belarus Dinamo Minsk (KHL)/Yunost Minsk (Belarus) 18 GP

1 G

0 A

1 PTS

4 PIM

15 GP

5 G

3 A

8 PTS

10 PIM Yes 194, R7 263, HM 213, R7 David Aubrecht LD Czech Republic Benatky nad Jizerou (Czech2)/Bili Tygri Liberec (U20) 26 GP

0 G

1 A

1 PTS

20 PIM

11 GP

1 G

1 A

2 PTS

8 PIM Yes 201, R7 222, HM 214, R7 Alex Yakovenko LD Russia/Kazakhstan Jukurit (Liiga) 30 GP

4 G

11 A

15 PTS

12 PIM No 207, R7 207, R7 215, R7 Grigori Dronov LD Russia Magnitogorsk (KHL) 47 GP

1 G

7 A

8 PTS

17 PIM No 197, R7 223, HM 216, R7 Vladislav Sukhachyov G Russia Chelmet Chelyabinsk (VHL)/Traktor Chelyabinsk (KHL) 12 GP

.931 SV%

1.88 GAA

5 GP

.917 SV%

2.45 GAA No 211, R7 264, HM 217, R7 Vladimir Sartakov G Russia Avto Yekaterinburg (MHL) 8 GP

.946 SV%

1.30 GAA Yes 213, R7 265, HM

Second Round

Daniil Gutik didn’t report to the Memorial Cup host Kelowna Rockets — they took him in the second round of the CHL import draft — but has continued to produce at a near point-per-game pace in Russia’s top junior league. That decision to stay home was disappointing — from a selfish standpoint, since I’m based in Kelowna — but I truly believe Gutik missed an opportunity to boost his draft stock as an overager for 2020 by playing in that prestigious (and heavily scouted) tournament. He is still on the radar but passed up a chance to raise his profile in North America and in the eyes of NHL teams.

Third Round

Billy Constantinou is going strong in Sault Ste. Marie and is surely being watched closely again for 2020. Now on his third OHL team, there were some concerns over Constantinou’s character and how he handled his first trade — from Niagara to Kingston, before moving on to the Sault — but his skill level has always been draft worthy. Assuming those maturity issues are behind him, there should be NHL interest in Constantinou going forward.

Billy Constantinou (68) suited up for Team Cherry at last year’s CHL Top Prospects Game. (Rob Wallator/CHL Images)

Dmitri Sheshin is in the running for the scoring title in Russia’s junior league and looks like a good bet to get drafted in 2020. He is undersized — and that hasn’t changed — but he is putting up big numbers that can’t be ignored. Somebody should take a chance on Sheshin.

Iaroslav Likhachev has taken a nice step in the Q, producing at a point-per-game pace and becoming more consistent as a sophomore in North America. This Russian was one of the younger prospects for 2019 — with a Sept. 2 birthdate — and he may still be scratching the surface of his potential. Likhachev is an intriguing talent that should be getting the attention of NHL teams by now.

Josh Williams got off to a hot start and seemed determined to prove a point — that he should have been drafted in 2019 — but has since cooled off statistically and become something of a question mark again for 2020. Williams will likely be judged on his playoff performance and whether he can elevate his game to help carry a young contender on a deep run in the Dub.

Fourth Round

Vojtech Strondala is still small — which presumably scared teams off in 2019 — but plays bigger and was a catalyst of sorts for the host Czechs as a late addition to their roster at the World Juniors. He scored against Canada there and flashed the skill that had him ranked here for me.

Taylor Gauthier is having a good season on a bad team but shockingly didn’t get traded at the WHL deadline. Gauthier would have been a good fit for his hometown team, the Calgary Hitmen, but stayed in Prince George and seems destined to miss the playoffs again. He could have benefitted from more exposure in backstopping a contender and the Cougars already have his successor in fellow first-round bantam draft pick Tyler Brennan.

Taylor Gauthier of the Prince George Cougars. (James Doyle/Prince George Cougars)

Fifth Round

Xavier Simoneau is another little guy — note the trend there — but he makes the most of his low centre of gravity and shouldn’t be held back by his lack of size. Simoneau is lighting up the Q and should get a long look leading up to the 2020 draft. He is a solid prospect.

Xavier Simoneau falls one point short of career high with a four point match on a goal, 3 assists. Equals last year's point total of 57 in 15 fewer games. 47 of those points have come in victories. https://t.co/g1OCbKPCMT — Geoffrey Brandow (@GeoffreyBrandow) January 13, 2020

Logan Barlage performed well in the absence of Dylan Cozens during the World Juniors, taking on more of a leading role for Lethbridge. Barlage is a big kid with skating concerns, but he can be unstoppable at times — a man among boys at the junior level — and should be able to carve out some type of role as a pro.

Artyom Galimov could be a rare example of the fourth time being the charm after getting passed over in 2017, 2018 and 2019. This is his final year of eligibility — finally — and some team could totally take a flyer on him in the later rounds. I quite liked Galimov in my live viewings at last year’s World Juniors and his KHL stats are impressive.

Yegor Chinakhov is yet another Russian trending in the right direction despite going undrafted. Like Sheshin, Chinakhov’s numbers will get him noticed this time around and NHL scouts should like what they see upon further evaluation. The progression is nice to see on paper.

Evgeny Oksentyuk has been a huge hit for Flint, looking like a poor man’s Artemi Panarin. Oksentyuk came on to the 2019 radar relatively late — as a revelation for Belarus at the under-18 worlds in April — so NHL teams may have worried about him being a one-hit wonder. Now that he is looking like the real deal in North America, Oksentyuk should get selected at some point in 2020 — even though he is another small forward.

The Michigan. The Svechnikov. Call it what you want, but we've dubbed it Saturday's #BestOfOHL 🔥



Just can't get enough of @ev_oksentyuk's silky, smooth moves both with the puck and during that spectacular celly 👌



Thoughts, @ASvechnikov_37? 😏 pic.twitter.com/7feWwZIIYu — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) January 5, 2020

Sixth Round

Samuel Hlavaj is getting plenty of exposure, slated to play in this year’s CHL Top Prospects Game as an overager — as is Nico Daws — after backstopping Slovakia at the World Juniors. That wasn’t a great showcase for Hlavaj — nor Canada’s Daws, who was among the 1,142 prospects on my radar for 2019 — but Hlavaj has been stellar in the Q, impressing enough that NHL scouts wanted to see more of him in the Top Prospects Game.

Kristian Tanus emerged as a standout for Finland at the World Juniors, leading his country in scoring with nine points (two goals, seven assists) over seven games. Tanus has always been an offensive catalyst capable of putting up points but — at risk of sounding like a broken record — there are size concerns with him too. He is small but I could see Carolina taking a chance on Tanus because of his chemistry with Hurricanes prospect Patrik Puistola.

David Aebischer also impressed at the World Juniors, dishing out six assists in five games for Switzerland. His six points were tops among Swiss defencemen in that tournament — ahead of NHL-drafted Nico Gross and Tim Berni. Aebischer is doing fairly well in North America too, so don’t rule him out for 2020.

Tag Bertuzzi has been staying healthy this season — knock on wood — and is starting to make up for that lost development time to injuries. The son of former NHL power forward Todd Bertuzzi came into the OHL with plenty of hype as the second overall pick in that league’s draft (behind 2019 first-rounder Ryan Suzuki). Bertuzzi’s upside remains a matter of debate, but he is making strides and those bloodlines might work in his favour.

Jonathan Brinkman had one of his best games of the season here in Kelowna — a three-point, first-star performance — and that live viewing renewed my hope for him. He initially caught my eye with Denmark at last year’s World Juniors in Vancouver — also in live viewings — and I believe he has the skill-set to be a late-bloomer through continued development in North America. His stats aren’t jumping off the page in the present, but Brinkman could trend similar to fellow Dane Joachim Blichfeld, who has worked his way into San Jose’s lineup as a seventh-round pick.

Seventh Round

Amir Miftakhov shared the Russian crease with top 2020 prospect Yaroslav Askarov at the World Juniors but posted the better stats and got the start in the gold-medal loss to Canada. Miftakhov shut out Canada in the preliminary round and finished the tournament with a .919 save percentage and 2.12 goals-against average over five appearances. That should improve his stock, but Miftakhov is on the small side as a goaltender — listed at six foot even — and height is such a big factor at that position when it comes to getting drafted.

Eli Zummack’s 17-game point streak came to halt on Tuesday — it dated back to Nov. 29 — but he has been a consistent producer for Spokane all season. This should come as no surprise by now, but size is the concern with Zummack as well. He has quality skill as a quick playmaker, but he can’t change the fact he is under 5-foot-10 and that reality has prevented him from getting drafted in 2018 and 2019. He has taken another step statistically this season, but it is more likely Zummack will be signed as a free agent following the 2020 draft.

Joonas Oden surprised some people with his contributions for Finland at the World Juniors, producing three goals and six points in seven games to finish third in team scoring. He passed the eye test too, looking projectable as a third-liner in the NHL. That is probably worth a late-round pick in 2020.

Alex Yakovenko is no longer draft eligible but don’t forget his name just yet. He is taking a very interesting career path — as a Russian now developing in Finland following an impressive stint in the USHL — but it seems to be working for him. He is producing everywhere he goes and that could eventually lead him back to North America with a shot at the NHL.

Vladimir Sartakov is another undersized Russian goalie — standing only 5-foot-11 — but his numbers are looming large at the junior level. I like my Russian netminders and Sartakov still has nice upside as one of the younger prospects from that 2019 class — sharing the same Sept. 2 birthdate as his aforementioned countryman Likhachev.

Honourable Mentions

2019 Final Ranking Name Position Nationality Current Team Current Stats 2020 Eligibility 2019 Personal Mock 2019 Consensus Mock 218 Adam Ahman G Sweden HV71 (J20)/Vasterviks (Allsvenskan) 1 GP

.833 SV%

4.24 GAA

5 GP

.880 SV%

3.61 GAA Yes 218, HM 187, R7 221 Dmitri Zaitsev F Russia Vityazi Chekhov (MHL) 45 GP

8 G

11 A

19 PTS

33 PIM Yes 221, HM 261, HM 223 Max Wahlgren LC/LW Sweden MODO (J20/Allsvenskan) 26 GP

10 G

17 A

27 PTS

28 PIM

11 GP

1 G

1 A

2 PTS

0 PIM Yes 223, HM 227, HM 224 Jacob Gronhagen LC Sweden HV71 (J20) 25 GP

7 G

10 A

17 PTS

20 PIM Yes 224, HM 206, R7 225 Mikko Petman RW Finland Lukko (Liiga/U20) 36 GP

2 G

3 A

5 PTS

6 PIM

8 GP

1 G

5 A

6 PTS

2 PIM Yes 225, HM 230, HM 226 Aleks Haatanen LW/RW Finland Pelicans (Liiga/Mestis) 3 GP

0 G

0 A

0 PTS

0 PIM

24 GP

3 G

13 A

16 PTS

12 PIM Yes 226, HM 231, HM 228 Jan Bambula LW Czech Republic AZ Havirov (Czech2)/Olomouc (Czech) 26 GP

4 G

7 A

11 PTS

6 PIM

5 GP

0 G

0 A

0 PTS

6 PIM Yes 228, HM 257, HM 229 Filip Koffer RW/LW Czech Republic Prince George (WHL) 37 GP

6 G

12 A

18 PTS

10 PIM Yes 229, HM 216, R7 230 Krystof Hrabik LC Czech Republic Tri-City (WHL) 33 GP

9 G

15 A

24 PTS

32 PIM No 230, HM 181, R6 233 Roman Basran G Canada Kelowna (WHL) 16 W

14 L

.915 SV%

2.54 GAA

1 SO Yes 233, HM 213, R7 234 Matthew Struthers LC Canada North Bay/Owen Sound (OHL) 25 GP

11 G

10 A

21 PTS

14 PIM

15 GP

5 G

9 A

14 PTS

12 PIM No 234, HM 266, HM 235 Jake Tortora LW USA Barrie (OHL) 12 GP

2 G

4 A

6 PTS

7 PIM No 235, HM 267, HM 236 Jeremy McKenna RW Canada Moncton (QMJHL) 33 GP

21 G

19 A

40 PTS

14 PIM No 236, HM 200, R7 237 Alex Steeves F USA Notre Dame (NCAA) 21 GP

6 G

9 A

15 PTS

6 PIM No 237, HM 268, HM 240 Ludvig Hedstrom LD Sweden Djurgardens (J20/SHL) 27 GP

0 G

9 A

9 PTS

10 PIM

2 GP

0 G

0 A

0 PTS

0 PIM Yes 240, HM 228, HM 241 Alexander Popovic LD Sweden Bjorkloven (Allsvenskan)/Tegs SK/Ornskoldsvik (Division 1) 8 GP

0 G

0 A

0 PTS

0 PIM

15 GP

0 G

3 A

3 PTS

4 PIM

5 GP

0 G

1 A

1 PTS

2 PIM Yes 241, HM 229, HM 242 Jett Alexander G Canada Prince George (BCHL) 12 W

18 L

.898 SV%

3.00 GAA

0 SO No 242, HM 234, HM 243 Spencer Kersten RW Canada Princeton (NCAA) 19 GP

3 G

4 A

7 PTS

10 PIM Yes 243, HM 235, HM 244 Austen Swankler LC USA Erie (OHL) 37 GP

11 G

18 A

29 PTS

40 PIM Yes 244, HM 237, HM 246 Trevor Kuntar LC USA Youngstown (USHL) 27 GP

23 G

13 A

36 PTS

63 PIM Yes 246, HM 295, HM 248 Jaxon Nelson RC USA Minnesota (NCAA) 18 GP

1 G

3 A

4 PTS

2 PIM Yes 248, HM 269, HM 250 Garrett Pinoniemi LC USA Sioux Falls (USHL) 27 GP

3 G

7 A

10 PTS

4 PIM Yes 250, HM 241, HM 252 Thomas Schweighardt RD USA Cedar Rapids (USHL)/New Jersey Hitmen (U.S. High School) 19 GP

0 G

3 A

3 PTS

8 PIM

7 GP

0 G

4 A

4 PTS

0 PIM Yes 252, HM 243, HM 258 Phillip Schultz LC/LW Denmark Victoria (WHL) 21 GP

6 G

5 A

11 PTS

10 PIM Yes 258, HM 246, HM 259 David Kope RW Canada Edmonton (WHL) 41 GP

11 G

16 A

27 PTS

22 PIM Yes 259, HM 247, HM 260 Ethan Anders G Canada Red Deer (WHL) 6 W

14 L

.878 SV%

4.21 GAA

0 SO Yes 260, HM 249, HM 261 Matthew Davis G Canada Spruce Grove (AJHL) 20 W

7 L

.895 SV%

2.59 GAA

1 SO Yes 261, HM 250, HM 262 Linus Nyman LW/RW Finland Lukko (Liiga) 36 GP

8 G

10 A

18 PTS

6 PIM Yes 262, HM 271, HM 263 Jerry Turkulainen RW Finland JYP (Liiga) 38 GP

8 G

26 A

34 PTS

10 PIM No 263, HM 272, HM 264 Danil Antropov RW Canada/Kazakhstan Oshawa/Saginaw (OHL) 23 GP

6 G

7 A

13 PTS

20 PIM

17 GP

2 G

6 A

8 PTS

8 PIM Yes 264, HM 251, HM 265 Cole Mackay RW Canada Sault Ste. Marie (OHL) 41 GP

20 G

18 A

38 PTS

30 PIM Yes 265, HM 217, R7 266 Joe Carroll LW Canada Sault Ste. Marie (OHL) 29 GP

9 G

8 A

17 PTS

25 PIM Yes 266, HM 253, HM 268 Brooklyn Kalmikov LW Canada Cape Breton/Victoriaville (QMJHL) 33 GP

11 G

12 A

23 PTS

14 PIM

7 GP

4 G

4 A

8 PTS

0 PIM Yes 268, HM 254, HM 269 Brett Budgell LW Canada Charlottetown (QMJHL) 44 GP

17 G

18 A

35 PTS

43 PIM Yes 269, HM 255, HM 270 Sean Larochelle RD Canada Victoriaville (QMJHL) 42 GP

4 G

16 A

20 PTS

12 PIM Yes 270, HM 256, HM 271 Connor Horning RD Canada Swift Current/Vancouver (WHL) 21 GP

2 G

1 A

3 PTS

26 PIM

15 GP

1 G

1 A

2 PTS

6 PIM Yes 271, HM 248, HM 272 Mark Rubinchik LD Russia Toros Neftekamsk (VHL) 35 GP

1 G

4 A

5 PTS

22 PIM No 272, HM 275, HM 273 Pavel Gogolev LW Russia Guelph (OHL) 39 GP

31 G

35 A

66 PTS

34 PIM Yes 273, HM 276, HM 274 Aleksei Sergeev LW Russia Quebec (QMJHL) 12 GP

4 G

6 A

10 PTS

4 PIM Yes 274, HM 277, HM 275 Stepan Starkov F Russia Sochi (KHL) 41 GP

4 G

1 A

5 PTS

8 PIM Yes 275, HM 278, HM 276 Andrei Pribylsky RD Russia Dynamo Moskva (MHL)/Dynamo Tver (VHL)/Dynamo Moskva (KHL) 8 GP

0 G

4 A

4 PTS

4 PIM

19 GP

3 G

8 A

11 PTS

6 PIM

4 GP

0 G

0 A

0 PTS

0 PIM Yes 276, HM 279, HM 277 Nikita Vashchenko LD Russia St. Petersburg (MHL) 31 GP

1 G

0 A

1 PTS

29 PIM Yes 277, HM 280, HM 278 Nikolai Burenov LD Russia Vityazi Chekhov (MHL) 47 GP

3 G

12 A

15 PTS

65 PIM Yes 278, HM 281, HM 279 Danila Galenyuk LD Russia St. Petersburg (KHL/VHL/MHL) 35 GP

1 G

7 A

8 PTS

2 PIM

1 GP

0 G

0 A

0 PTS

0 PIM

1 GP

0 G

0 A

0 PTS

0 PIM Yes 279, HM 282, HM 280 Janis Jerome Moser LD Switzerland Biel-Bienne (NLA) 31 GP

1 G

3 A

4 PTS

10 PIM Yes 280, HM 283, HM 281 Luca Hollenstein G Switzerland Zug (NLA)/EVZ Academy (NLB) 8 GP

.928 SV%

2.17 GAA

5 GP

.902 SV%

3.57 GAA Yes 281, HM 286, HM 282 Daniel Dvorak G Czech Republic Jestrabi Prostejov (Czech2) 18 GP

.882 SV%

3.38 GAA Yes 282, HM 287, HM 283 Martin Beranek RW/LW Czech Republic Motor Ceske Budejovice (U20/Czech2)/Ds Ceske Budejovice (Czech3) 4 GP

2 G

1 A

3 PTS

20 PIM

31 GP

4 G

10 A

14 PTS

68 PIM

10 GP

8 G

6 A

14 PTS

10 PIM Yes 283, HM 258, HM 284 Simon Jellus LC/LW Slovakia Lulea (J20) 29 GP

4 G

11 A

15 PTS

8 PIM Yes 284, HM 288, HM 285 Michal Mrazik LW Slovakia Linkoping (J20/SHL) 28 GP

9 G

13 A

22 PTS

18 PIM

1 GP

0 G

0 A

0 PTS

0 PIM Yes 285, HM 289, HM 286 Maxim Shabanov LC Russia Chelmet Chelyabinsk (VHL)/Belye Medvedi Chelyabinsk (MHL) 26 GP

2 G

5 A

7 PTS

2 PIM

17 GP

7 G

13 A

20 PTS

6 PIM Yes 286, HM 260, HM 287 Ilya Altybarmakyan LW/RW Russia St. Petersburg (MHL) 42 GP

16 G

16 A

32 PTS

26 PIM Yes 287, HM 194, R7 288 Nikita Mikhailov LC Russia Sibir Novosibirsk (KHL) 30 GP

4 G

3 A

7 PTS

8 PIM No 288, HM 290, HM 289 Georgi Ivanov LC Russia Lokomotiv Yaroslavl (KHL)/Buran Voronezh (VHL) 28 GP

1 G

2 A

3 PTS

4 PIM

5 GP

1 G

0 A

1 PTS

0 PIM No 289, HM 291, HM 291 Amir Garayev LW Russia Kapitan Stupino (MHL) 48 GP

19 G

24 A

43 PTS

18 PIM Yes 291, HM 293, HM 292 Alexei Tsyplakov LW Russia St. Petersburg (MHL) 41 GP

15 G

29 A

44 PTS

20 PIM Yes 292, HM 294, HM 293 Lynden Breen LC Canada Fargo (USHL) 27 GP

12 G

17 A

29 PTS

4 PIM Yes 293, HM 296, HM 294 Ty Jackson LC Canada Dubuque (USHL) 29 GP

10 G

26 A

36 PTS

12 PIM Yes 294, HM 297, HM 297 Alex Aslanidis G USA Minnesota Magicians (NAHL)/Navan Grads (CCHL) 3 GP

.793 SV%

5.08 GAA

15 GP

.904 SV%

3.77 GAA Yes 297, HM 300, HM 298 Logan Stein G USA Waterloo (USHL) 11 W

4 L

.928 SV%

1.94 GAA

4 SO Yes 298, HM 301, HM 299 Conner McDonald RD Canada Edmonton/Kelowna (WHL) 15 GP

2 G

6 A

8 PTS

16 PIM

10 GP

1 G

7 A

8 PTS

13 PIM No 299, HM 304, HM 300 Jake Christiansen LD Canada Stockton (AHL)/Everett (WHL) 9 GP

0 G

0 A

0 PTS

0 PIM

15 GP

9 G

12 A

21 PTS

16 PIM No 300, HM 305, HM 301 Montana Onyebuchi RD Canada Kamloops (WHL) 39 GP

5 G

6 A

11 PTS

69 PIM Yes 301, HM 306, HM 302 Brayden Pachal RD Canada Chicago (AHL)/Fort Wayne (ECHL) 30 GP

1 G

4 A

5 PTS

22 PIM

3 GP

0 G

2 A

2 PTS

2 PIM No 302, HM 307, HM 303 Sergei Sapego LD Belarus Newfoundland (ECHL) 19 GP

0 G

2 A

2 PTS

24 PIM No 303, HM 308, HM 304 Tarun Fizer RW Canada Victoria (WHL) 37 GP

11 G

22 A

33 PTS

6 PIM Yes 304, HM 309, HM 305 Jakin Smallwood RW Canada Winnipeg (WHL) 41 GP

10 G

3 A

13 PTS

8 PIM Yes 305, HM 310, HM 306 Clay Hanus LD USA Portland (WHL) 40 GP

8 G

9 A

17 PTS

45 PIM Yes 306, HM 311, HM 307 T.J. Lloyd RD Canada Bowling Green (NCAA) 24 GP

1 G

3 A

4 PTS

8 PIM No 307, HM 312, HM 308 Zachary Okabe RW Canada/Australia St. Cloud State (NCAA) 17 GP

4 G

0 A

4 PTS

4 PIM Yes 308, HM 313, HM 310 Brendan Budy LW Canada Langley (BCHL) 39 GP

18 G

27 A

45 PTS

63 PIM Yes 310, HM 316, HM 311 Jeremie Bucheler RD Canada Northeastern (NCAA) 16 GP

1 G

2 A

3 PTS

16 PIM Yes 311, HM 317, HM 312 Ryan Siedem RD USA Harvard (NCAA) 15 GP

1 G

3 A

4 PTS

4 PIM Yes 312, HM 199, R7 313 Luke Johnson LD USA Providence (NCAA) 23 GP

3 G

2 A

5 PTS

2 PIM No 313, HM 318, HM 314 Noah Ganske RD USA Green Bay (USHL) 25 GP

4 G

8 A

12 PTS

32 PIM No 314, HM 319, HM 315 Josh Maniscalco RD USA Arizona State (NCAA) 24 GP

8 G

10 A

18 PTS

26 PIM No 315, HM 320, HM 316 Spencer Meier RD USA St. Cloud State (NCAA) 20 GP

3 G

3 A

6 PTS

2 PIM No 316, HM 321, HM 317 Jack Jensen LW USA Omaha (USHL) 25 GP

3 G

9 A

12 PTS

40 PIM Yes 317, HM 322, HM 318 Jett Jungels LW USA Northern Michigan (NCAA) 1 GP

0 G

0 A

0 PTS

0 PIM Yes 318, HM 323, HM 319 Mike Vorlicky RD USA Wisconsin (NCAA) 19 GP

0 G

2 A

2 PTS

10 PIM Yes 319, HM 324, HM 320 Jackson Jutting LC USA Cedar Rapids (USHL) 31 GP

9 G

10 A

19 PTS

43 PIM Yes 320, HM 325, HM 321 Brett Chorske RC USA Wenatchee (BCHL) 43 GP

15 G

16 A

31 PTS

10 PIM Yes 321, HM 326, HM 322 Travis Treloar RC Sweden Lincoln (USHL) 31 GP

9 G

23 A

32 PTS

8 PIM Yes 322, HM 327, HM 324 Gabriel Seger LC/LW Sweden Union College (NCAA) 23 GP

3 G

9 A

12 PTS

4 PIM No 324, HM 329, HM 325 Aarne Intonen LC Finland TPS (U20/Liiga) 27 GP

11 G

14 A

25 PTS

46 PIM

7 GP

0 G

1 A

1 PTS

0 PIM Yes 325, HM 330, HM 326 Konsta Hirvonen LC/LW Finland Jokerit (KHL)/Jukurit (Liiga)/Kiekko-Vantaa (Mestis) 3 GP

0 G

0 A

0 PTS

0 PIM

2 GP

0 G

0 A

0 PTS

4 PIM

14 GP

1 G

6 A

7 PTS

4 PIM Yes 326, HM 331, HM 327 Valtteri Ojantakanen LW Finland SaiPa (U20/Liiga)/Kettera (Mestis) 32 GP

23 G

13 A

36 PTS

24 PIM

5 GP

0 G

0 A

0 PTS

0 PIM

2 GP

0 G

0 A

0 PTS

0 PIM Yes 327, HM 332, HM 328 Premysl Svoboda LW Czech Republic Litvinov (U20)/Stadion Litomerice (Czech2) 15 GP

10 G

15 A

25 PTS

12 PIM

5 GP

1 G

0 A

1 PTS

0 PIM Yes 328, HM 259, HM 329 Marek Berka LW/LC Czech Republic Sarnia (OHL) 20 GP

3 G

4 A

7 PTS

4 PIM Yes 329, HM 336, HM 330 Jan Bernovsky RW Czech Republic Vitkovice (U20)/Havirov (Czech2) 25 GP

11 G

15 A

26 PTS

20 PIM

9 GP

0 G

0 A

0 PTS

2 PIM Yes 330, HM 337, HM 331 Ryan Hughes LW/LC Canada Saskatoon/Kamloops (WHL) 2 GP

1 G

2 A

3 PTS

4 PIM

31 GP

14 G

24 A

38 PTS

32 PIM No 331, HM 344, HM 333 Egor Sokolov RW Russia Cape Breton (QMJHL) 33 GP

29 G

29 A

58 PTS

26 PIM Yes 333, HM 350, HM 334 Adam McCormick LD Canada Cape Breton (QMJHL) 28 GP

3 G

21 A

24 PTS

10 PIM Yes 334, HM NR 335 Oliver Turan RD Slovakia Acadie-Bathurst (QMJHL)/Detva (Slovakia) 7 GP

0 G

0 A

0 PTS

4 PIM

17 GP

0 G

2 A

2 PTS

12 PIM Yes 335, HM 339, HM 336 Filip Prikryl LC Czech Republic Stadion Litomerice (Czech2)/Plzen (Czech/U20) 20 GP

0 G

5 A

5 PTS

10 PIM

6 GP

0 G

0 A

0 PTS

2 PIM

1 GP

0 G

0 A

0 PTS

2 PIM Yes 336, HM 338, HM 337 Andrew Perrott RD USA/Canada Owen Sound (OHL) 40 GP

2 G

14 A

16 PTS

43 PIM Yes 337, HM 340, HM 338 Lev Starikov LD Russia Des Moines (USHL) 17 GP

0 G

2 A

2 PTS

10 PIM Yes 338, HM 341, HM 339 Dominic Vidoli LD USA Sioux City (USHL) 19 GP

3 G

13 A

16 PTS

0 PIM No 339, HM NR 340 Colin Schmidt RC USA Union College (NCAA) 21 GP

1 G

2 A

3 PTS

10 PIM Yes 340, HM NR 341 Jonathan Yantsis F Canada Kitchener (OHL) 41 GP

30 G

12 A

42 PTS

61 PIM No 341, HM 348, HM 342 Hugo Leufvenius LC/LW Sweden Karlskrona/AIK (Allsvenskan)/Kallinge-Ronneby (Division 1) 26 GP

3 G

0 A

3 PTS

4 PIM

6 GP

0 G

2 A

2 PTS

6 PIM

2 GP

1 G

2 A

3 PTS

2 PIM No 342, HM 349, HM 343 Nando Eggenberger LW/RW Switzerland Davos/Rapperswil-Jona (NLA)/Ticino (NLB) 20 GP

0 G

0 A

0 PTS

0 PIM

27 GP

0 G

0 A

0 PTS

4 PIM

4 GP

0 G

0 A

0 PTS

0 PIM No 343, HM NR 347 Jesper Myrenberg G Sweden Vasteras (Allsvenskan) 17 GP

.918 SV%

2.38 GAA Yes 347, HM NR 349 Alexander Gordin F Russia St. Petersburg (MHL) 40 GP

23 G

11 A

34 PTS

41 PIM Yes 349, HM 334, HM

Honourable Mentions

Trevor Kuntar is one of the USHL overagers that many have pegged to get picked in 2020. He is putting up numbers across the board and looks like a legitimate prospect.

David Kope is another kid that had a strong showing here in Kelowna, with his size and skating ability proving hard to contain in that live viewing. But that kind of effort has also been hard to sustain for Kope, with consistency issues holding him back from truly breaking out.

Pavel Gogolev is doing all kinds of damage in the OHL and thus the third time could be the charm for him after getting passed over in 2018 and 2019. Somebody will sign him if nobody drafts him in 2020.

Ilya Altybarmakyan has picked up the pace in Russia’s junior league, coming on strong and surging back onto the draft radar for 2020.

Alexei Tsyplakov is one of the top players in that Russian junior league and has nice tools that could translate to pro success in the years to come. He is another overager that many scouts have circled for 2020.

Logan Stein is shining in the USHL and he has decent size at 6-foot-2, so NHL teams should give him serious consideration for the 2020 draft.

Tarun Fizer was the straw that stirred Victoria’s offence prior to the deadline acquisition of 2019 first-rounder Brayden Tracey. Fizer is still underrated because he is on the small side and doesn’t have any real stand-out skills. He is well rounded and finds a way to produce, reminding me a little of former Royal Matthew Phillips and another B.C. Division alum in Garrett Pilon.

Josh Maniscalco is no longer draft eligible but is putting up big NCAA numbers for a blueliner and warrants a shout-out. It will be interesting to see how his career plays out, with the potential to be a coveted college free agent at some point as a good-sized, right-shooting defenceman.

Brett Chorske is chugging along nicely with BCHL Wenatchee and NCAA recruiters are taking notice, which presumably means NHL scouts are too. The son of former NHL forward Tom Chorske is a 6-foot-6 right-handed centre.

Last but not least, Egor Sokolov was a force for Russia at the World Juniors, scoring three goals and growing his role by being a physical presence. NHL scouts had to like what they saw there, making me think Sokolov could go relatively high — perhaps in the top 100 — in his third time through the draft.

Mock Swaps

2019 Consensus Mock Name Position Nationality Current Team Current Stats 2020 Eligibility 201, R7 Keegan Stevenson RC Canada Guelph (OHL) 39 GP

15 G

13 A

28 PTS

16 PIM Yes 302, HM Jonathan Lemieux G Canada Val-d'Or (QMJHL) 13 W

16 L

.900 SV%

3.68 GAA

1 SO Yes 314, HM Ethan Leyh LW Canada Quinnipiac (NCAA) 21 GP

5 G

1 A

6 PTS

6 PIM Yes 346, HM Kyle Topping LC Canada Kelowna (WHL) 14 GP

5 G

8 A

13 PTS

14 PIM No 347, HM Nathan Dunkley LC Canada London (OHL) 40 GP

9 G

13 A

22 PTS

41 PIM Yes

These five overagers aren’t likely to get drafted in 2020, with Topping no longer eligible and the other four fading from the radar — at least for the time being.