Undrafted Tracker: Midseason Update on Prospects Passed Over in 2019

January 15th, 2020

Now past the midpoint of the draft-plus-one season for the 2019 class — prospects born between Sept. 16, 2000 and Sept. 15, 2001 as first-time eligibles — it is a good time to check up on those who didn’t hear their names called last June in Vancouver.

The World Juniors just wrapped up — with a handful of these undrafted prospects starring on that stage — and the CHL Top Prospects Game is taking place this week to showcase the 2020 class. Most those kids will go on to be selected but a half-dozen were passed over after participating in the 2019 event.

There are typically between 30 and 50 overagers drafted every year — among 217 total selections — so that dream remains alive for many on this list. To be taken the second or third time around — or even the fourth time for 1999-born European prospects, who get an extra year of eligibility over their North American counterparts.

I debuted my Undrafted Tracker in November, with the focus on 173 prospects that appeared in my final rankings and two mock drafts for 2019. That sounds like a lot, but 64 of my top 217 went undrafted, plus 104 of the 133 honourable mentions from my top 350, along with five additional prospects that were swapped into the consensus mock from the 1,142 on my radar. Several of those 1,142 are enjoying strong seasons and could be drafted in 2020 despite not making the cut for this tracker.

These prospects are listed in the order of my final rankings, with the tracker displaying their current teams and stats as well as whether they are still eligible for 2020 and where I had them mocked for 2019. To view the latter three columns, move the slider at the bottom to the right.

For the midseason edition of Undrafted Tracker, all the stats are from EliteProspects.com through Jan. 13. However, not all stats are equal since these prospects are developing in various leagues at different levels ranging from junior to pro.

I will highlight prospects from each round within my top 217 and some of the honourable mentions, but the NHLe (equivalency) tool is always helpful for calculating how these stats could translate to the NHL in the future and how they compare to their peers in the present.

Ranked Prospects

2019 Final RankingNamePositionNationalityCurrent TeamCurrent Stats2020 Eligibility2019 Personal Mock2019 Consensus Mock
47, R2Daniil GutikLW/RWRussiaLoko Yaroslavl (MHL)/Loko-Yunior Yaroslavl (NMHL)34 GP
8 G
23 A
31 PTS
18 PIM
4 GP
4 G
6 A
10 PTS
0 PIM		Yes56, R268, R3
85, R3Justin BergeronLDCanadaRouyn-Noranda/Rimouski (QMJHL)32 GP
7 G
17 A
24 PTS
25 PIM
4 GP
0 G
2 A
2 PTS
2 PIM		Yes83, R3125, R5
86, R3Billy ConstantinouRDCanadaKingston/Sault Ste. Marie (OHL)8 GP
1 G
5 A
6 PTS
10 PIM
32 GP
8 G
22 A
30 PTS
23 PIM		Yes84, R353, R2
90, R3Dmitri SheshinLW/RWRussiaMagnitogorsk (MHL)44 GP
26 G
30 A
56 PTS
18 PIM		Yes86, R3135, R5
91, R3Iaroslav LikhachevLW/RWRussiaBlainville-Boisbriand (QMJHL)40 GP
22 G
18 A
40 PTS
25 PIM		Yes89, R3118, R4
92, R3Josh WilliamsRWCanadaEdmonton (WHL)44 GP
16 G
25 A
41 PTS
36 PIM		Yes100, R4100, R4
101, R4Vojtech StrondalaLCCzech RepublicStadion Litomerice (Czech2)/Kometa Brno (Czech)28 GP
6 G
18 A
24 PTS
22 PIM
1 GP
0 G
0 A
0 PTS
0 PIM		Yes117, R4154, R5
111, R4Luke ToporowskiLWUSASpokane (WHL)38 GP
12 G
17 A
29 PTS
26 PIM		Yes108, R495, R4
113, R4Nolan MaierGCanadaSaskatoon (WHL)15 W
17 L
.896 SV%
3.29 GAA
0 SO		Yes144, R5211, R7
114, R4Taylor GauthierGCanadaPrince George (WHL)8 W
24 L
.915 SV%
2.92 GAA
1 SO		Yes98, R498, R4
127, R5Jake LeeLDCanadaKelowna (WHL)39 GP
3 G
17 A
20 PTS
48 PIM		Yes118, R4113, R4
128, R5Oleg ZaytsevLCRussiaDynamo Tver (VHL)/Dynamo Moskva (MHL)40 GP
3 G
6 A
9 PTS
10 PIM
7 GP
1 G
1 A
2 PTS
4 PIM		Yes116, R4144, R5
129, R5Vladimir AlistrovLWBelarusEdmonton (WHL)37 GP
12 G
14 A
26 PTS
10 PIM		Yes135, R5193, R7
131, R5Xavier SimoneauLW/LCCanadaDrummondville (QMJHL)40 GP
21 G
36 A
57 PTS
37 PIM		Yes136, R5136, R5
132, R5Xavier ParentLWCanadaSherbrooke (QMJHL)23 GP
9 G
10 A
19 PTS
34 PIM		Yes125, R5120, R4
134, R5Logan BarlageRCCanadaLethbridge (WHL)40 GP
15 G
22 A
37 PTS
19 PIM		Yes141, R5145, R5
141, R5Artyom GalimovLCRussiaAk Bars Kazan (KHL)43 GP
9 G
9 A
18 PTS
6 PIM		Yes134, R5169, R6
143, R5Yegor ChinakhovRWRussiaOmskie Yastreby (MHL)/Izhstal Izhevsk (VHL)44 GP
16 G
31 A
47 PTS
16 PIM
2 GP
2 G
1 A
3 PTS
0 PIM		Yes143, R5178, R6
146, R5Grant SilianoffFUSACedar Rapids (USHL)27 GP
8 G
14 A
22 PTS
10 PIM		Yes147, R5185, R6
147, R5Cameron RoweGUSADes Moines (USHL)9 W
11 L
.900 SV%
3.51 GAA
0 SO		Yes171, R6128, R5
148, R5Alex BrannstamLDSwedenDjurgardens (J20)1 GP
0 G
0 A
0 PTS
0 PIM		Yes142, R5156, R6
151, R5Marcel BarinkaRCCzech RepublicHalifax (QMJHL)34 GP
1 G
7 A
8 PTS
4 PIM		Yes155, R5155, R5
152, R5Ondrej PsenickaRW/LWCzech RepublicWaterloo (USHL)27 GP
4 G
6 A
10 PTS
10 PIM		Yes165, R6152, R5
153, R5Evgeny OksentyukLW/RWBelarusFlint (OHL)34 GP
20 G
27 A
47 PTS
39 PIM		Yes151, R5167, R6
154, R5Ilya MorozovLDRussiaSibir Novosibirsk (KHL)44 GP
3 G
3 A
6 PTS
20 PIM		Yes161, R6218, HM
155, R5Ilya MironovLDRussiaLoko Yaroslavl (MHL)37 GP
1 G
6 A
7 PTS
78 PIM		Yes190, R7131, R5
156, R6Samuel HlavajGSlovakiaSherbrooke (QMJHL)19 W
4 L
.925 SV%
2.08 GAA
3 SO		Yes163, R6163, R6
157, R6Brady MeyerLCUSAMinnesota-Duluth (NCAA)6 GP
0 G
0 A
0 PTS
2 PIM		Yes167, R6209, R7
159, R6Michael GildonLWUSAOhio State (NCAA)8 GP
1 G
2 A
3 PTS
2 PIM		Yes168, R6168, R6
160, R6Jami KrannilaLCFinlandSt. Cloud State (NCAA)20 GP
3 G
7 A
10 PTS
6 PIM		Yes148, R5148, R5
161, R6Kristian TanusLC/LWFinlandJukurit (Liiga)22 GP
2 G
6 A
8 PTS
29 PIM		Yes173, R6170, R6
162, R6Yannick BruschweilerLWSwitzerlandKusnacht Lions (NLB)/ZSC Lions (NLA)27 GP
8 G
19 A
27 PTS
26 PIM
13 GP
0 G
1 A
1 PTS
2 PIM		Yes150, R5189, R7
163, R6Taro JentzschLW/RCGermanySherbrooke (QMJHL)30 GP
7 G
16 A
23 PTS
14 PIM		Yes162, R6184, R6
164, R6Christopher Merisier-OrtizLDCanadaBaie-Comeau (QMJHL)41 GP
8 G
21 A
29 PTS
22 PIM		Yes182, R6182, R6
165, R6David AebischerRDSwitzerlandGatineau (QMJHL)20 GP
4 G
12 A
16 PTS
22 PIM		Yes202, R7224, HM
174, R6Albin SundsvikLCSwedenSkelleftea (J20/SHL)16 GP
9 G
9 A
18 PTS
6 PIM
21 GP
2 G
0 A
2 PTS
0 PIM		Yes186, R6164, R6
175, R6Tag BertuzziLW/LCCanadaHamilton (OHL)38 GP
20 G
14 A
34 PTS
21 PIM		Yes128, R5190, R7
178, R6Jonathan BrinkmanLWDenmarkMedicine Hat (WHL)35 GP
9 G
8 A
17 PTS
4 PIM		Yes215, R7215, R7
179, R6Martin LangRW/LWCzech RepublicKamloops/Moose Jaw (WHL)31 GP
7 G
12 A
19 PTS
24 PIM
2 GP
0 G
2 A
2 PTS
2 PIM		Yes187, R7153, R5
183, R6Luke BastLDCanadaWaterloo (USHL)27 GP
3 G
6 A
9 PTS
18 PIM		Yes217, R7202, R7
185, R6Iivari RasanenLDFinlandTappara (U20)/Muskegon (USHL)9 GP
0 G
5 A
5 PTS
24 PIM
28 GP
0 G
8 A
8 PTS
16 PIM		Yes183, R6183, R6
186, R6Albert LyckasenRDSwedenLinkoping (J20/SHL)29 GP
5 G
16 A
21 PTS
18 PIM
1 GP
0 G
0 A
0 PTS
0 PIM		Yes204, R7204, R7
187, R7Nikita RtishchevRWRussiaZvezda Moskva (VHL)/CSKA Moskva (KHL)14 GP
2 G
1 A
3 PTS
4 PIM
3 GP
0 G
0 A
0 PTS
0 PIM		Yes198, R7198, R7
188, R7Adam LiskaLWSlovakiaSeverstal Cherepovets (KHL)39 GP
8 G
3 A
11 PTS
6 PIM		Yes170, R6147, R5
189, R7Artur GatiyatovFKazakhstanNomad Nur-Sultan (VHL)/ Snezhnye Barsy Astana (MHL)38 GP
2 G
9 A
11 PTS
6 PIM
7 GP
4 G
6 A
10 PTS
2 PIM		Yes195, R7195, R7
190, R7Valeri OrekhovLDKazakhstanBarys Nur-Sultan (KHL)/Nomad Nur-Sultan (VHL)31 GP
0 G
2 A
2 PTS
10 PIM
5 GP
2 G
2 A
4 PTS
2 PIM		Yes203, R7203, R7
191, R7Zdenek SedlakRW/RCCzech RepublicHermes (Mestis)/Karpat (U20)11 GP
1 G
2 A
3 PTS
8 PIM
2 GP
0 G
0 A
0 PTS
0 PIM		Yes185, R6220, HM
192, R7David KvasnickaLDCzech RepublicVitkovice (Czech)34 GP
2 G
2 A
4 PTS
6 PIM		Yes196, R7219, HM
194, R7Amir MiftakhovGRussiaBars Kazan (VHL)/Ak Bars Kazan (KHL)18 GP
.914 SV%
2.20 GAA
2 GP
.886 SV%
2.31 GAA		Yes205, R7197, R7
196, R7Lassi LehtinenGFinlandLukko (Liiga/U20)16 GP
.921 SV%
2.03 GAA
1 GP
.946 SV%
2.00 GAA		Yes179, R6285, HM
197, R7Matt BrownLWUSAUMass-Lowell (NCAA)21 GP
5 G
14 A
19 PTS
4 PIM		No188, R7157, R6
199, R7Eli ZummackRW/RCCanadaSpokane (WHL)40 GP
16 G
33 A
49 PTS
16 PIM		Yes181, R6188, R7
201, R7Otto LatvalaRDFinlandHPK (Liiga)36 GP
2 G
1 A
3 PTS
6 PIM		Yes212, R7212, R7
202, R7Jere InnalaLWFinlandHPK (Liiga)39 GP
11 G
14 A
25 PTS
12 PIM		No193, R7232, HM
203, R7Joonas OdenLW/RWFinlandKooKoo (Liiga/U20)26 GP
2 G
4 A
6 PTS
2 PIM
6 GP
3 G
2 A
5 PTS
27 PIM		Yes199, R7233, HM
204, R7Roope TaponenGFinlandHIFK (U20)/Jokipojat (Mestis)6 GP
.905 SV%
2.33 GAA
11 GP
.888 SV%
2.74 GAA		Yes172, R6179, R6
206, R7Wiljami MyllylaFFinlandHIFK (U20/Liiga)/Hermes (Mestis)34 GP
18 G
11 A
29 PTS
18 PIM
1 GP
0 G
0 A
0 PTS
0 PIM
2 GP
0 G
0 A
0 PTS
2 PIM		Yes210, R7226, HM
210, R7Carl JakobssonLW/RWSwedenFarjestad (SHL)31 GP
5 G
3 A
8 PTS
2 PIM		Yes208, R7274, HM
212, R7Ivan DrozdovRW/LWBelarusDinamo Minsk (KHL)/Yunost Minsk (Belarus)18 GP
1 G
0 A
1 PTS
4 PIM
15 GP
5 G
3 A
8 PTS
10 PIM		Yes194, R7263, HM
213, R7David AubrechtLDCzech RepublicBenatky nad Jizerou (Czech2)/Bili Tygri Liberec (U20)26 GP
0 G
1 A
1 PTS
20 PIM
11 GP
1 G
1 A
2 PTS
8 PIM		Yes201, R7222, HM
214, R7Alex YakovenkoLDRussia/KazakhstanJukurit (Liiga)30 GP
4 G
11 A
15 PTS
12 PIM		No207, R7207, R7
215, R7Grigori DronovLDRussiaMagnitogorsk (KHL)47 GP
1 G
7 A
8 PTS
17 PIM		No197, R7223, HM
216, R7Vladislav SukhachyovGRussiaChelmet Chelyabinsk (VHL)/Traktor Chelyabinsk (KHL)12 GP
.931 SV%
1.88 GAA
5 GP
.917 SV%
2.45 GAA		No211, R7264, HM
217, R7Vladimir SartakovGRussiaAvto Yekaterinburg (MHL)8 GP
.946 SV%
1.30 GAA		Yes213, R7265, HM

Second Round

Daniil Gutik didn’t report to the Memorial Cup host Kelowna Rockets — they took him in the second round of the CHL import draft — but has continued to produce at a near point-per-game pace in Russia’s top junior league. That decision to stay home was disappointing — from a selfish standpoint, since I’m based in Kelowna — but I truly believe Gutik missed an opportunity to boost his draft stock as an overager for 2020 by playing in that prestigious (and heavily scouted) tournament. He is still on the radar but passed up a chance to raise his profile in North America and in the eyes of NHL teams.

Third Round

Billy Constantinou is going strong in Sault Ste. Marie and is surely being watched closely again for 2020. Now on his third OHL team, there were some concerns over Constantinou’s character and how he handled his first trade — from Niagara to Kingston, before moving on to the Sault — but his skill level has always been draft worthy. Assuming those maturity issues are behind him, there should be NHL interest in Constantinou going forward.

Billy Constantinou of the Kingston Frontenacs
Billy Constantinou (68) suited up for Team Cherry at last year’s CHL Top Prospects Game. (Rob Wallator/CHL Images)

Dmitri Sheshin is in the running for the scoring title in Russia’s junior league and looks like a good bet to get drafted in 2020. He is undersized — and that hasn’t changed — but he is putting up big numbers that can’t be ignored. Somebody should take a chance on Sheshin.

Iaroslav Likhachev has taken a nice step in the Q, producing at a point-per-game pace and becoming more consistent as a sophomore in North America. This Russian was one of the younger prospects for 2019 — with a Sept. 2 birthdate — and he may still be scratching the surface of his potential. Likhachev is an intriguing talent that should be getting the attention of NHL teams by now.

Josh Williams got off to a hot start and seemed determined to prove a point — that he should have been drafted in 2019 — but has since cooled off statistically and become something of a question mark again for 2020. Williams will likely be judged on his playoff performance and whether he can elevate his game to help carry a young contender on a deep run in the Dub.

Fourth Round

Vojtech Strondala is still small — which presumably scared teams off in 2019 — but plays bigger and was a catalyst of sorts for the host Czechs as a late addition to their roster at the World Juniors. He scored against Canada there and flashed the skill that had him ranked here for me.

Taylor Gauthier is having a good season on a bad team but shockingly didn’t get traded at the WHL deadline. Gauthier would have been a good fit for his hometown team, the Calgary Hitmen, but stayed in Prince George and seems destined to miss the playoffs again. He could have benefitted from more exposure in backstopping a contender and the Cougars already have his successor in fellow first-round bantam draft pick Tyler Brennan.

Taylor Gauthier of the Prince George Cougars
Taylor Gauthier of the Prince George Cougars. (James Doyle/Prince George Cougars)

Fifth Round

Xavier Simoneau is another little guy — note the trend there — but he makes the most of his low centre of gravity and shouldn’t be held back by his lack of size. Simoneau is lighting up the Q and should get a long look leading up to the 2020 draft. He is a solid prospect.

Logan Barlage performed well in the absence of Dylan Cozens during the World Juniors, taking on more of a leading role for Lethbridge. Barlage is a big kid with skating concerns, but he can be unstoppable at times — a man among boys at the junior level — and should be able to carve out some type of role as a pro.

Artyom Galimov could be a rare example of the fourth time being the charm after getting passed over in 2017, 2018 and 2019. This is his final year of eligibility — finally — and some team could totally take a flyer on him in the later rounds. I quite liked Galimov in my live viewings at last year’s World Juniors and his KHL stats are impressive.

Yegor Chinakhov is yet another Russian trending in the right direction despite going undrafted. Like Sheshin, Chinakhov’s numbers will get him noticed this time around and NHL scouts should like what they see upon further evaluation. The progression is nice to see on paper.

Evgeny Oksentyuk has been a huge hit for Flint, looking like a poor man’s Artemi Panarin. Oksentyuk came on to the 2019 radar relatively late — as a revelation for Belarus at the under-18 worlds in April — so NHL teams may have worried about him being a one-hit wonder. Now that he is looking like the real deal in North America, Oksentyuk should get selected at some point in 2020 — even though he is another small forward.

Sixth Round

Samuel Hlavaj is getting plenty of exposure, slated to play in this year’s CHL Top Prospects Game as an overager — as is Nico Daws — after backstopping Slovakia at the World Juniors. That wasn’t a great showcase for Hlavaj — nor Canada’s Daws, who was among the 1,142 prospects on my radar for 2019 — but Hlavaj has been stellar in the Q, impressing enough that NHL scouts wanted to see more of him in the Top Prospects Game.

Kristian Tanus emerged as a standout for Finland at the World Juniors, leading his country in scoring with nine points (two goals, seven assists) over seven games. Tanus has always been an offensive catalyst capable of putting up points but — at risk of sounding like a broken record — there are size concerns with him too. He is small but I could see Carolina taking a chance on Tanus because of his chemistry with Hurricanes prospect Patrik Puistola.

David Aebischer also impressed at the World Juniors, dishing out six assists in five games for Switzerland. His six points were tops among Swiss defencemen in that tournament — ahead of NHL-drafted Nico Gross and Tim Berni. Aebischer is doing fairly well in North America too, so don’t rule him out for 2020.

Tag Bertuzzi has been staying healthy this season — knock on wood — and is starting to make up for that lost development time to injuries. The son of former NHL power forward Todd Bertuzzi came into the OHL with plenty of hype as the second overall pick in that league’s draft (behind 2019 first-rounder Ryan Suzuki). Bertuzzi’s upside remains a matter of debate, but he is making strides and those bloodlines might work in his favour.

Jonathan Brinkman had one of his best games of the season here in Kelowna — a three-point, first-star performance — and that live viewing renewed my hope for him. He initially caught my eye with Denmark at last year’s World Juniors in Vancouver — also in live viewings — and I believe he has the skill-set to be a late-bloomer through continued development in North America. His stats aren’t jumping off the page in the present, but Brinkman could trend similar to fellow Dane Joachim Blichfeld, who has worked his way into San Jose’s lineup as a seventh-round pick.

Seventh Round

Amir Miftakhov shared the Russian crease with top 2020 prospect Yaroslav Askarov at the World Juniors but posted the better stats and got the start in the gold-medal loss to Canada. Miftakhov shut out Canada in the preliminary round and finished the tournament with a .919 save percentage and 2.12 goals-against average over five appearances. That should improve his stock, but Miftakhov is on the small side as a goaltender — listed at six foot even — and height is such a big factor at that position when it comes to getting drafted.

Eli Zummack’s 17-game point streak came to halt on Tuesday — it dated back to Nov. 29 — but he has been a consistent producer for Spokane all season. This should come as no surprise by now, but size is the concern with Zummack as well. He has quality skill as a quick playmaker, but he can’t change the fact he is under 5-foot-10 and that reality has prevented him from getting drafted in 2018 and 2019. He has taken another step statistically this season, but it is more likely Zummack will be signed as a free agent following the 2020 draft.

Joonas Oden surprised some people with his contributions for Finland at the World Juniors, producing three goals and six points in seven games to finish third in team scoring. He passed the eye test too, looking projectable as a third-liner in the NHL. That is probably worth a late-round pick in 2020.

Alex Yakovenko is no longer draft eligible but don’t forget his name just yet. He is taking a very interesting career path — as a Russian now developing in Finland following an impressive stint in the USHL — but it seems to be working for him. He is producing everywhere he goes and that could eventually lead him back to North America with a shot at the NHL.

Vladimir Sartakov is another undersized Russian goalie — standing only 5-foot-11 — but his numbers are looming large at the junior level. I like my Russian netminders and Sartakov still has nice upside as one of the younger prospects from that 2019 class — sharing the same Sept. 2 birthdate as his aforementioned countryman Likhachev.

Honourable Mentions

2019 Final RankingNamePositionNationalityCurrent TeamCurrent Stats2020 Eligibility2019 Personal Mock2019 Consensus Mock
218Adam AhmanGSwedenHV71 (J20)/Vasterviks (Allsvenskan)1 GP
.833 SV%
4.24 GAA
5 GP
.880 SV%
3.61 GAA		Yes218, HM187, R7
221Dmitri ZaitsevFRussiaVityazi Chekhov (MHL)45 GP
8 G
11 A
19 PTS
33 PIM		Yes221, HM261, HM
223Max WahlgrenLC/LWSwedenMODO (J20/Allsvenskan)26 GP
10 G
17 A
27 PTS
28 PIM
11 GP
1 G
1 A
2 PTS
0 PIM		Yes223, HM227, HM
224Jacob GronhagenLCSwedenHV71 (J20)25 GP
7 G
10 A
17 PTS
20 PIM		Yes224, HM206, R7
225Mikko PetmanRWFinlandLukko (Liiga/U20)36 GP
2 G
3 A
5 PTS
6 PIM
8 GP
1 G
5 A
6 PTS
2 PIM		Yes225, HM230, HM
226Aleks HaatanenLW/RWFinlandPelicans (Liiga/Mestis)3 GP
0 G
0 A
0 PTS
0 PIM
24 GP
3 G
13 A
16 PTS
12 PIM		Yes226, HM231, HM
228Jan BambulaLWCzech RepublicAZ Havirov (Czech2)/Olomouc (Czech)26 GP
4 G
7 A
11 PTS
6 PIM
5 GP
0 G
0 A
0 PTS
6 PIM		Yes228, HM257, HM
229Filip KofferRW/LWCzech RepublicPrince George (WHL)37 GP
6 G
12 A
18 PTS
10 PIM		Yes229, HM216, R7
230Krystof HrabikLCCzech RepublicTri-City (WHL)33 GP
9 G
15 A
24 PTS
32 PIM		No230, HM181, R6
233Roman BasranGCanadaKelowna (WHL)16 W
14 L
.915 SV%
2.54 GAA
1 SO		Yes233, HM213, R7
234Matthew StruthersLCCanadaNorth Bay/Owen Sound (OHL)25 GP
11 G
10 A
21 PTS
14 PIM
15 GP
5 G
9 A
14 PTS
12 PIM		No234, HM266, HM
235Jake TortoraLWUSABarrie (OHL)12 GP
2 G
4 A
6 PTS
7 PIM		No235, HM267, HM
236Jeremy McKennaRWCanadaMoncton (QMJHL)33 GP
21 G
19 A
40 PTS
14 PIM		No236, HM200, R7
237Alex SteevesFUSANotre Dame (NCAA)21 GP
6 G
9 A
15 PTS
6 PIM		No237, HM268, HM
240Ludvig HedstromLDSwedenDjurgardens (J20/SHL)27 GP
0 G
9 A
9 PTS
10 PIM
2 GP
0 G
0 A
0 PTS
0 PIM		Yes240, HM228, HM
241Alexander PopovicLDSwedenBjorkloven (Allsvenskan)/Tegs SK/Ornskoldsvik (Division 1)8 GP
0 G
0 A
0 PTS
0 PIM
15 GP
0 G
3 A
3 PTS
4 PIM
5 GP
0 G
1 A
1 PTS
2 PIM		Yes241, HM229, HM
242Jett AlexanderGCanadaPrince George (BCHL)12 W
18 L
.898 SV%
3.00 GAA
0 SO		No242, HM234, HM
243Spencer KerstenRWCanadaPrinceton (NCAA)19 GP
3 G
4 A
7 PTS
10 PIM		Yes243, HM235, HM
244Austen SwanklerLCUSAErie (OHL)37 GP
11 G
18 A
29 PTS
40 PIM		Yes244, HM237, HM
246Trevor KuntarLCUSAYoungstown (USHL)27 GP
23 G
13 A
36 PTS
63 PIM		Yes246, HM295, HM
248Jaxon NelsonRCUSAMinnesota (NCAA)18 GP
1 G
3 A
4 PTS
2 PIM		Yes248, HM269, HM
250Garrett PinoniemiLCUSASioux Falls (USHL)27 GP
3 G
7 A
10 PTS
4 PIM		Yes250, HM241, HM
252Thomas SchweighardtRDUSACedar Rapids (USHL)/New Jersey Hitmen (U.S. High School)19 GP
0 G
3 A
3 PTS
8 PIM
7 GP
0 G
4 A
4 PTS
0 PIM		Yes252, HM243, HM
258Phillip SchultzLC/LWDenmarkVictoria (WHL)21 GP
6 G
5 A
11 PTS
10 PIM		Yes258, HM246, HM
259David KopeRWCanadaEdmonton (WHL)41 GP
11 G
16 A
27 PTS
22 PIM		Yes259, HM247, HM
260Ethan AndersGCanadaRed Deer (WHL)6 W
14 L
.878 SV%
4.21 GAA
0 SO		Yes260, HM249, HM
261Matthew DavisGCanadaSpruce Grove (AJHL)20 W
7 L
.895 SV%
2.59 GAA
1 SO		Yes261, HM250, HM
262Linus NymanLW/RWFinlandLukko (Liiga)36 GP
8 G
10 A
18 PTS
6 PIM		Yes262, HM271, HM
263Jerry TurkulainenRWFinlandJYP (Liiga)38 GP
8 G
26 A
34 PTS
10 PIM		No263, HM272, HM
264Danil AntropovRWCanada/KazakhstanOshawa/Saginaw (OHL)23 GP
6 G
7 A
13 PTS
20 PIM
17 GP
2 G
6 A
8 PTS
8 PIM		Yes264, HM251, HM
265Cole MackayRWCanadaSault Ste. Marie (OHL)41 GP
20 G
18 A
38 PTS
30 PIM		Yes265, HM217, R7
266Joe CarrollLWCanadaSault Ste. Marie (OHL)29 GP
9 G
8 A
17 PTS
25 PIM		Yes266, HM253, HM
268Brooklyn KalmikovLWCanadaCape Breton/Victoriaville (QMJHL)33 GP
11 G
12 A
23 PTS
14 PIM
7 GP
4 G
4 A
8 PTS
0 PIM		Yes268, HM254, HM
269Brett BudgellLWCanadaCharlottetown (QMJHL)44 GP
17 G
18 A
35 PTS
43 PIM		Yes269, HM255, HM
270Sean LarochelleRDCanadaVictoriaville (QMJHL)42 GP
4 G
16 A
20 PTS
12 PIM		Yes270, HM256, HM
271Connor HorningRDCanadaSwift Current/Vancouver (WHL)21 GP
2 G
1 A
3 PTS
26 PIM
15 GP
1 G
1 A
2 PTS
6 PIM		Yes271, HM248, HM
272Mark RubinchikLDRussiaToros Neftekamsk (VHL)35 GP
1 G
4 A
5 PTS
22 PIM		No272, HM275, HM
273Pavel GogolevLWRussiaGuelph (OHL)39 GP
31 G
35 A
66 PTS
34 PIM		Yes273, HM276, HM
274Aleksei SergeevLWRussiaQuebec (QMJHL)12 GP
4 G
6 A
10 PTS
4 PIM		Yes274, HM277, HM
275Stepan StarkovFRussiaSochi (KHL)41 GP
4 G
1 A
5 PTS
8 PIM		Yes275, HM278, HM
276Andrei PribylskyRDRussiaDynamo Moskva (MHL)/Dynamo Tver (VHL)/Dynamo Moskva (KHL)8 GP
0 G
4 A
4 PTS
4 PIM
19 GP
3 G
8 A
11 PTS
6 PIM
4 GP
0 G
0 A
0 PTS
0 PIM		Yes276, HM279, HM
277Nikita VashchenkoLDRussiaSt. Petersburg (MHL)31 GP
1 G
0 A
1 PTS
29 PIM		Yes277, HM280, HM
278Nikolai BurenovLDRussiaVityazi Chekhov (MHL)47 GP
3 G
12 A
15 PTS
65 PIM		Yes278, HM281, HM
279Danila GalenyukLDRussiaSt. Petersburg (KHL/VHL/MHL)35 GP
1 G
7 A
8 PTS
2 PIM
1 GP
0 G
0 A
0 PTS
0 PIM
1 GP
0 G
0 A
0 PTS
0 PIM		Yes279, HM282, HM
280Janis Jerome MoserLDSwitzerlandBiel-Bienne (NLA)31 GP
1 G
3 A
4 PTS
10 PIM		Yes280, HM283, HM
281Luca HollensteinGSwitzerlandZug (NLA)/EVZ Academy (NLB)8 GP
.928 SV%
2.17 GAA
5 GP
.902 SV%
3.57 GAA		Yes281, HM286, HM
282Daniel DvorakGCzech RepublicJestrabi Prostejov (Czech2)18 GP
.882 SV%
3.38 GAA		Yes282, HM287, HM
283Martin BeranekRW/LWCzech RepublicMotor Ceske Budejovice (U20/Czech2)/Ds Ceske Budejovice (Czech3)4 GP
2 G
1 A
3 PTS
20 PIM
31 GP
4 G
10 A
14 PTS
68 PIM
10 GP
8 G
6 A
14 PTS
10 PIM		Yes283, HM258, HM
284Simon JellusLC/LWSlovakiaLulea (J20)29 GP
4 G
11 A
15 PTS
8 PIM		Yes284, HM288, HM
285Michal MrazikLWSlovakiaLinkoping (J20/SHL)28 GP
9 G
13 A
22 PTS
18 PIM
1 GP
0 G
0 A
0 PTS
0 PIM		Yes285, HM289, HM
286Maxim ShabanovLCRussiaChelmet Chelyabinsk (VHL)/Belye Medvedi Chelyabinsk (MHL)26 GP
2 G
5 A
7 PTS
2 PIM
17 GP
7 G
13 A
20 PTS
6 PIM		Yes286, HM260, HM
287Ilya AltybarmakyanLW/RWRussiaSt. Petersburg (MHL)42 GP
16 G
16 A
32 PTS
26 PIM		Yes287, HM194, R7
288Nikita MikhailovLCRussiaSibir Novosibirsk (KHL)30 GP
4 G
3 A
7 PTS
8 PIM		No288, HM290, HM
289Georgi IvanovLCRussiaLokomotiv Yaroslavl (KHL)/Buran Voronezh (VHL)28 GP
1 G
2 A
3 PTS
4 PIM
5 GP
1 G
0 A
1 PTS
0 PIM		No289, HM291, HM
291Amir GarayevLWRussiaKapitan Stupino (MHL)48 GP
19 G
24 A
43 PTS
18 PIM		Yes291, HM293, HM
292Alexei TsyplakovLWRussiaSt. Petersburg (MHL)41 GP
15 G
29 A
44 PTS
20 PIM		Yes292, HM294, HM
293Lynden BreenLCCanadaFargo (USHL)27 GP
12 G
17 A
29 PTS
4 PIM		Yes293, HM296, HM
294Ty JacksonLCCanadaDubuque (USHL)29 GP
10 G
26 A
36 PTS
12 PIM		Yes294, HM297, HM
297Alex AslanidisGUSAMinnesota Magicians (NAHL)/Navan Grads (CCHL)3 GP
.793 SV%
5.08 GAA
15 GP
.904 SV%
3.77 GAA		Yes297, HM300, HM
298Logan SteinGUSAWaterloo (USHL)11 W
4 L
.928 SV%
1.94 GAA
4 SO		Yes298, HM301, HM
299Conner McDonaldRDCanadaEdmonton/Kelowna (WHL)15 GP
2 G
6 A
8 PTS
16 PIM
10 GP
1 G
7 A
8 PTS
13 PIM		No299, HM304, HM
300Jake ChristiansenLDCanadaStockton (AHL)/Everett (WHL)9 GP
0 G
0 A
0 PTS
0 PIM
15 GP
9 G
12 A
21 PTS
16 PIM		No300, HM305, HM
301Montana OnyebuchiRDCanadaKamloops (WHL)39 GP
5 G
6 A
11 PTS
69 PIM		Yes301, HM306, HM
302Brayden PachalRDCanadaChicago (AHL)/Fort Wayne (ECHL)30 GP
1 G
4 A
5 PTS
22 PIM
3 GP
0 G
2 A
2 PTS
2 PIM		No302, HM307, HM
303Sergei SapegoLDBelarusNewfoundland (ECHL)19 GP
0 G
2 A
2 PTS
24 PIM		No303, HM308, HM
304Tarun FizerRWCanadaVictoria (WHL)37 GP
11 G
22 A
33 PTS
6 PIM		Yes304, HM309, HM
305Jakin SmallwoodRWCanadaWinnipeg (WHL)41 GP
10 G
3 A
13 PTS
8 PIM		Yes305, HM310, HM
306Clay HanusLDUSAPortland (WHL)40 GP
8 G
9 A
17 PTS
45 PIM		Yes306, HM311, HM
307T.J. LloydRDCanadaBowling Green (NCAA)24 GP
1 G
3 A
4 PTS
8 PIM		No307, HM312, HM
308Zachary OkabeRWCanada/AustraliaSt. Cloud State (NCAA)17 GP
4 G
0 A
4 PTS
4 PIM		Yes308, HM313, HM
310Brendan BudyLWCanadaLangley (BCHL)39 GP
18 G
27 A
45 PTS
63 PIM		Yes310, HM316, HM
311Jeremie BuchelerRDCanadaNortheastern (NCAA)16 GP
1 G
2 A
3 PTS
16 PIM		Yes311, HM317, HM
312Ryan SiedemRDUSAHarvard (NCAA)15 GP
1 G
3 A
4 PTS
4 PIM		Yes312, HM199, R7
313Luke JohnsonLDUSAProvidence (NCAA)23 GP
3 G
2 A
5 PTS
2 PIM		No313, HM318, HM
314Noah GanskeRDUSAGreen Bay (USHL)25 GP
4 G
8 A
12 PTS
32 PIM		No314, HM319, HM
315Josh ManiscalcoRDUSAArizona State (NCAA)24 GP
8 G
10 A
18 PTS
26 PIM		No315, HM320, HM
316Spencer MeierRDUSASt. Cloud State (NCAA)20 GP
3 G
3 A
6 PTS
2 PIM		No316, HM321, HM
317Jack JensenLWUSAOmaha (USHL)25 GP
3 G
9 A
12 PTS
40 PIM		Yes317, HM322, HM
318Jett JungelsLWUSANorthern Michigan (NCAA)1 GP
0 G
0 A
0 PTS
0 PIM		Yes318, HM323, HM
319Mike VorlickyRDUSAWisconsin (NCAA)19 GP
0 G
2 A
2 PTS
10 PIM		Yes319, HM324, HM
320Jackson JuttingLCUSACedar Rapids (USHL)31 GP
9 G
10 A
19 PTS
43 PIM		Yes320, HM325, HM
321Brett ChorskeRCUSAWenatchee (BCHL)43 GP
15 G
16 A
31 PTS
10 PIM		Yes321, HM326, HM
322Travis TreloarRCSwedenLincoln (USHL)31 GP
9 G
23 A
32 PTS
8 PIM		Yes322, HM327, HM
324Gabriel SegerLC/LWSwedenUnion College (NCAA)23 GP
3 G
9 A
12 PTS
4 PIM		No324, HM329, HM
325Aarne IntonenLCFinlandTPS (U20/Liiga)27 GP
11 G
14 A
25 PTS
46 PIM
7 GP
0 G
1 A
1 PTS
0 PIM		Yes325, HM330, HM
326Konsta HirvonenLC/LWFinlandJokerit (KHL)/Jukurit (Liiga)/Kiekko-Vantaa (Mestis)3 GP
0 G
0 A
0 PTS
0 PIM
2 GP
0 G
0 A
0 PTS
4 PIM
14 GP
1 G
6 A
7 PTS
4 PIM		Yes326, HM331, HM
327Valtteri OjantakanenLWFinland SaiPa (U20/Liiga)/Kettera (Mestis)32 GP
23 G
13 A
36 PTS
24 PIM
5 GP
0 G
0 A
0 PTS
0 PIM
2 GP
0 G
0 A
0 PTS
0 PIM		Yes327, HM332, HM
328Premysl SvobodaLWCzech RepublicLitvinov (U20)/Stadion Litomerice (Czech2)15 GP
10 G
15 A
25 PTS
12 PIM
5 GP
1 G
0 A
1 PTS
0 PIM		Yes328, HM259, HM
329Marek BerkaLW/LCCzech RepublicSarnia (OHL)20 GP
3 G
4 A
7 PTS
4 PIM		Yes329, HM336, HM
330Jan BernovskyRWCzech RepublicVitkovice (U20)/Havirov (Czech2)25 GP
11 G
15 A
26 PTS
20 PIM
9 GP
0 G
0 A
0 PTS
2 PIM		Yes330, HM337, HM
331Ryan HughesLW/LCCanadaSaskatoon/Kamloops (WHL)2 GP
1 G
2 A
3 PTS
4 PIM
31 GP
14 G
24 A
38 PTS
32 PIM		No331, HM344, HM
333Egor SokolovRWRussiaCape Breton (QMJHL)33 GP
29 G
29 A
58 PTS
26 PIM		Yes333, HM350, HM
334Adam McCormickLDCanadaCape Breton (QMJHL)28 GP
3 G
21 A
24 PTS
10 PIM		Yes334, HMNR
335Oliver TuranRDSlovakiaAcadie-Bathurst (QMJHL)/Detva (Slovakia)7 GP
0 G
0 A
0 PTS
4 PIM
17 GP
0 G
2 A
2 PTS
12 PIM		Yes335, HM339, HM
336Filip PrikrylLCCzech RepublicStadion Litomerice (Czech2)/Plzen (Czech/U20)20 GP
0 G
5 A
5 PTS
10 PIM
6 GP
0 G
0 A
0 PTS
2 PIM
1 GP
0 G
0 A
0 PTS
2 PIM		Yes336, HM338, HM
337Andrew PerrottRDUSA/CanadaOwen Sound (OHL)40 GP
2 G
14 A
16 PTS
43 PIM		Yes337, HM340, HM
338Lev StarikovLDRussiaDes Moines (USHL)17 GP
0 G
2 A
2 PTS
10 PIM		Yes338, HM341, HM
339Dominic VidoliLDUSASioux City (USHL)19 GP
3 G
13 A
16 PTS
0 PIM		No339, HMNR
340Colin SchmidtRCUSAUnion College (NCAA)21 GP
1 G
2 A
3 PTS
10 PIM		Yes340, HMNR
341Jonathan YantsisFCanadaKitchener (OHL)41 GP
30 G
12 A
42 PTS
61 PIM		No341, HM348, HM
342Hugo LeufveniusLC/LWSwedenKarlskrona/AIK (Allsvenskan)/Kallinge-Ronneby (Division 1)26 GP
3 G
0 A
3 PTS
4 PIM
6 GP
0 G
2 A
2 PTS
6 PIM
2 GP
1 G
2 A
3 PTS
2 PIM		No342, HM349, HM
343Nando EggenbergerLW/RWSwitzerlandDavos/Rapperswil-Jona (NLA)/Ticino (NLB)20 GP
0 G
0 A
0 PTS
0 PIM
27 GP
0 G
0 A
0 PTS
4 PIM
4 GP
0 G
0 A
0 PTS
0 PIM		No343, HMNR
347Jesper MyrenbergGSwedenVasteras (Allsvenskan)17 GP
.918 SV%
2.38 GAA		Yes347, HMNR
349Alexander GordinFRussiaSt. Petersburg (MHL)40 GP
23 G
11 A
34 PTS
41 PIM		Yes349, HM334, HM

Honourable Mentions

Trevor Kuntar is one of the USHL overagers that many have pegged to get picked in 2020. He is putting up numbers across the board and looks like a legitimate prospect.

David Kope is another kid that had a strong showing here in Kelowna, with his size and skating ability proving hard to contain in that live viewing. But that kind of effort has also been hard to sustain for Kope, with consistency issues holding him back from truly breaking out.

Pavel Gogolev is doing all kinds of damage in the OHL and thus the third time could be the charm for him after getting passed over in 2018 and 2019. Somebody will sign him if nobody drafts him in 2020.

Ilya Altybarmakyan has picked up the pace in Russia’s junior league, coming on strong and surging back onto the draft radar for 2020.

Alexei Tsyplakov is one of the top players in that Russian junior league and has nice tools that could translate to pro success in the years to come. He is another overager that many scouts have circled for 2020.

Logan Stein is shining in the USHL and he has decent size at 6-foot-2, so NHL teams should give him serious consideration for the 2020 draft.

Tarun Fizer was the straw that stirred Victoria’s offence prior to the deadline acquisition of 2019 first-rounder Brayden Tracey. Fizer is still underrated because he is on the small side and doesn’t have any real stand-out skills. He is well rounded and finds a way to produce, reminding me a little of former Royal Matthew Phillips and another B.C. Division alum in Garrett Pilon.

Josh Maniscalco is no longer draft eligible but is putting up big NCAA numbers for a blueliner and warrants a shout-out. It will be interesting to see how his career plays out, with the potential to be a coveted college free agent at some point as a good-sized, right-shooting defenceman.

Brett Chorske is chugging along nicely with BCHL Wenatchee and NCAA recruiters are taking notice, which presumably means NHL scouts are too. The son of former NHL forward Tom Chorske is a 6-foot-6 right-handed centre.

Last but not least, Egor Sokolov was a force for Russia at the World Juniors, scoring three goals and growing his role by being a physical presence. NHL scouts had to like what they saw there, making me think Sokolov could go relatively high — perhaps in the top 100 — in his third time through the draft.

Mock Swaps

2019 Consensus MockNamePositionNationalityCurrent TeamCurrent Stats2020 Eligibility
201, R7Keegan StevensonRCCanadaGuelph (OHL)39 GP
15 G
13 A
28 PTS
16 PIM		Yes
302, HMJonathan LemieuxGCanadaVal-d'Or (QMJHL)13 W
16 L
.900 SV%
3.68 GAA
1 SO		Yes
314, HMEthan LeyhLWCanadaQuinnipiac (NCAA)21 GP
5 G
1 A
6 PTS
6 PIM		Yes
346, HMKyle ToppingLCCanadaKelowna (WHL)14 GP
5 G
8 A
13 PTS
14 PIM		No
347, HMNathan DunkleyLCCanadaLondon (OHL)40 GP
9 G
13 A
22 PTS
41 PIM		Yes

These five overagers aren’t likely to get drafted in 2020, with Topping no longer eligible and the other four fading from the radar — at least for the time being.

