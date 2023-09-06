Top Wild Players to Draft in Fantasy Hockey 2023-24

As the 2023-24 fantasy hockey season approaches, it’s crucial to identify the key players from each team who can help you achieve victory in your fantasy league. For the Minnesota Wild, a franchise that has seen steady growth and development over the years, this season is shaping up to be particularly exciting. Let us dive into the best players from the Wild that fantasy hockey managers should consider drafting.

Honorable Mention: Mats Zuccarello

Mats Zuccarello brings experience and craftiness to the Wild’s forward group. Age does not seem to be a factor when it comes to projecting when his performance will slow down, as his last two seasons have been the best point production of his career. While he may not be the flashiest player on this list, his consistency and playmaking abilities are invaluable in fantasy hockey. He has a knack for setting up his teammates and can contribute both on the power play and at even strength. Expect him to be a solid mid to late-round pick, providing you with a reliable source of assists and around 20 goals.

5. Calen Addison (Defense)

Calen Addison, a young defenseman with immense potential, kicks off our top-five list. Although he might not be the flashiest name on the Wild’s roster, his contributions to the offensive side of the game make him an intriguing fantasy pick.

Calen Addison, Minnesota Wild (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Addison’s ability to join the rush and quarterback the power play has the potential to yield a steady stream of points. His burgeoning talents, combined with increased ice time, could see him put up respectable numbers during the 2023-24 season.

4. Filip Gustavsson (Goaltender)

Filip Gustavsson, the Wild’s promising young goaltender, is next on our list. While he might not be a household name just yet, he’s poised to make a significant impact in the 2023-24 season. Goaltenders can make or break your fantasy hockey team, and Gustavsson has the potential to be a game-changer.

Related: Wild’s Lack of Depth Cause for Concern

Latest News & Highlights

With a strong defensive team in front of him, he can accumulate wins and keep your goals-against average and save percentage in check. Consider him a sleeper pick in the early-mid rounds, as he should be among the top 10 goalies picked.

3. Joel Eriksson Ek (Centre)

Joel Eriksson Ek has steadily evolved into one of the Wild’s most dependable forwards. While he might not be a superstar, his two-way play and consistency make him an attractive fantasy option. He has the ability to chip in with goals and assists and provide defensive coverage, which is a valuable commodity in fantasy hockey (especially if you are in a multicat league). Look for him to continue his upward trajectory and be a key contributor to your fantasy team.

2. Matthew Boldy (Left Wing)

One of the Wild’s top young talents, Matthew Boldy, is poised for a breakout season in 2023-24. The skilled forward possesses an impressive offensive skill set, including a lethal shot and playmaking abilities.

Matt Boldy, Minnesota Wild (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Boldy’s role on the power play should only grow, which will translate into more fantasy points, and we expect him to be close to a point-per-game player this season. Investing in him with a top-50 pick in your draft is a no-brainer.

1. Kirill Kaprizov (Left Wing)

Topping our list is none other than Kirill Kaprizov, the electrifying Russian forward who has taken the NHL by storm since his arrival in 2020. Kaprizov’s combination of speed, skill, and flair is a fantasy hockey manager’s dream. In the 2023-24 season, he’s expected to continue being the focal point of the Wild’s offense. Expect a high volume of points, as he could easily have another 100-point season. Kaprizov should be a top-15 pick in any fantasy hockey draft, and if you have the opportunity to select him, do so without hesitation.

Wild Have Plenty of Fantasy Options

In the world of fantasy hockey, success hinges on your ability to identify and draft the right players. The 2023-24 season promises to be an exciting one for the Wild, and fantasy hockey managers should take note of these key players. From the emerging talents of Addison to the established stars like Kaprizov, each player on this list offers unique fantasy hockey value. Make sure to do your research, consider your team’s needs, and use this ranking as a guide to build a championship-caliber squad. With the right mix of these Wild players, you’ll be well on your way to fantasy hockey glory in the upcoming season.