Wild Rookies Faber & Rossi Deserve More National Attention

The race for the Calder Trophy in 2023-24 has been a fascinating one as we approach the midway point of the season. You know who the contenders are. Connor Bedard has lived up to the hype and then some. Others such as Adam Fantilli and Luke Hughes are also making a name for themselves.

But did you know the Minnesota Wild have not just one, but two strong Calder candidates on their team? On Saturday night in Columbus against the Blue Jackets, both Brock Faber and Marco Rossi each showed why they deserve a lot more attention than they’ve received so far.

Quick Game Recap

The Wild ultimately won the game in overtime 4-3 over the Blue Jackets. The main headline from the game was Marc-Andre Fleury tying Patrick Roy for second all-time in regular season wins by a goaltender. He managed to do that by defeating his junior coach Pascal Vincent.

How were the Wild able to withstand a Cole Sillinger hat trick to win? Rookies Faber and Rossi each had a big hand in getting the two points.

Faber played 30:12 on the blue line while recording three assists. Rossi scored the game-winning goal in overtime while playing 22:37.

Brock Faber played over 30 minutes in Saturday’s win over the Blue Jackets. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Each has had to step up in the absence of key players. Rossi played Saturday night as the team’s number-one center. Although the Wild got Mats Zuccarello back, they’re without Kirill Kaprizov. The rookies are making important contributions to help string wins together until they can get healthy again.

Our Tyson McKay did a nice job recently outlining the Wild’s ability to produce yearly Calder contenders. With Faber and Rossi, it’s no different.

Coach Hynes on Both Rookies

Faber needs to be in any Calder Trophy discussion given how his career has started out. His average ice time sits at 24:48 per game. That is ninth in the NHL for all skaters, not just rookies. He averages more ice time than the likes of Cale Makar, Quinn Hughes and Morgan Rielly just to name a few.

Faber plays in all situations. As evidenced by his performance Saturday night, he’s a force at both ends of the ice. He already has the trust of the coaching staff. Head coach John Hynes reflected on what makes Faber special on Saturday morning.

“He’s a dynamic skater. His skating is world class.” Hynes said. “It allows him to defend and check well. He’s done a really nice job of adding to the offense. He’s great at joining the rush (and) good at the offensive blue line. He’s a young player that’s stepped up with a lot of injuries and he’s playing top pairing D for us, penalty killing and he’s running our top (power play). He’s got a dynamic skill set.”

Rossi is an incredible story. After being drafted by the Wild, he was diagnosed with myocarditis. He was able to work through all of the challenges to the point where he is now an impact player. He is considered a rookie by definition despite playing games in each of the last two seasons. He played two games in 2021-22 and 19 games in 2022-23. So far in 2023-24, he hasn’t missed a game. Here’s Hynes on Rossi.

“Rossi’s a really smart offensive player, great instincts, quick, fast. He’s good on the power play. He can make plays whether it’s off the rush or in the zone. He’s one of these guys that can turn plays that are instinctual plays that smart offensive players can do. And he’s got some grit to his game. He’s willing to get in and play in the hard areas of the ice.”

Rossi Overcoming His Diagnosis

As stated above, Rossi had to overcome myocarditis, which is inflammation of the heart muscle. It can reduce the heart’s ability to pump blood. It’s usually caused by an infection. He contracted Covid-19 and eventually failed his medical examination at camp.

After returning home to recover, Rossi was able to work his way back into game shape and is now playing a huge role on the Wild. The key for him to get through it all was the support he received along the way.

“I went through a lot of process through that, a lot of ups and downs,” Rossi said. “But looking back now, I’ve learned a lot through that journey so I’m really happy where I’m at right now. It’s not always easy. But the most important thing was to have my family behind me and all my close people. They were supporting me so that was huge.”

Marco Rossi was able to overcome myocarditis thanks to a strong support system. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Rossi’s story of overcoming can be an inspiration for those fighting a similar battle. Here is his advice for those that could use the encouragement.

“I think the most important thing is to believe how strong you are as a person,” Rossi said. “Ups and downs can be huge sometimes once you make it because then you’re just a much stronger person and stuff like that.”

More National Attention

Faber and Rossi each deserve more national attention given how important and impactful they are. Faber is playing like a 10-year veteran while Rossi only trails Bedard in the rookie scoring race.

Their contributions have allowed the Wild to stay within striking distance in the Western Conference playoff race. They trail the Edmonton Oilers by three points as of Sunday night. They’re going to need a lot of wins to get into the playoffs. Should that happen, both Faber and Rossi should appear on a lot of Calder ballots.

Bedard winning the Calder is not a slam dunk. Should either Faber or Rossi continue at the pace they’re on, the opportunity will give each a path to winning the Calder.

The time has come for the nation to recognize how good both Faber and Rossi have been for the Wild. After seeing them in person Saturday night, they cannot be ignored. They’re the real deal and are expected to make important contributions for many seasons to come in Minnesota.