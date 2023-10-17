Windsor Spitfires’ Weekly: 3 Takes From Fronts, Otters & Rangers

This isn’t the start the Windsor Spitfires expected. After starting the season with just one win in five games, the club had a chance to right the ship with a three-game weekend, including its first overnight trip of the season. Unfortunately, they came out of it with far more questions than answers.

Coming into the 2023-24 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) season, the Spitfires knew there would be growing pains. Following back-to-back Western Conference regular season titles, they had a younger roster and a new coach so it was going to take time for everything to gel. However, heading into this past weekend, they had just one overtime win to their credit through five games. Now, with three more losses under their belt, answers are getting harder to come by.

3 Takeaways From Frontenacs, Otters, and Rangers

Weekend Results:

Thurs., Oct. 12 – 6-4 loss v. Kingston Frontenacs

Sat., Oct. 14 – 7-1 loss @ Erie Otters

Sun., Oct. 15 – 11-2 loss @ Kitchener Rangers

Current record: 1-7-0-0 (tenth OHL Western Conference)

1. Need More Veteran Production

One of the key areas to the Spitfires over the last two seasons has been the production from their veterans. In 2021-22, they got 43 goals in 59 games from captain Will Cuylle and 124 points in 68 games from Wyatt Johnston. Last season, captain Matthew Maggio had 54 goals in 66 games while Alex Christopoulos (49 goals in 68 games), Jacob Maillet (76 points in 67 games), and Michael Renwick (35 points in 65 games) all played key roles. This season, it’s tough to find many who are taking the next step.

While Christopoulos had surgery over the summer and is expected to be out until later this month, other returning veterans haven’t shown the production they’re capable of. The 20-year-old Maillet has just three points in eight games, including a single assist this weekend, which has been a major surprise. They’re also missing contributions from 19-year-old forwards Ryan Abraham, who has just four points in seven games (zero in two weekend games) after 35 points in 29 games last season, and Colton Smith, who has three goals in eight games (zero on weekend) after 47 points in 62 games last season. In total, all returning players combined for just five goals and eight assists over the three-game weekend.

Windsor Spitfires’ forward Ryan Abraham. (Dave Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

Make no mistake; there have been bright spots this season, such as 17-year-old forward Liam Greentree’s 10 points in eight games. However, the weekend was an overall disaster. Given the amount of returning talent, a mere 13 points in three games is disappointing. The veterans are being relied upon and they know that they’re better than this. For whatever reason, though, they can’t find the cure. Someone needs to step up and take charge.

2. Time to Add a Veteran Defenceman?

Coming into the season, we knew defence would be an area of concern. After finishing 14th in the OHL in goals against (265) in 2022-23, they lost four veteran defencemen to either trades or graduation before opening night. The result is a group that may be too green.

Both Rodwin Dionicio, 19, and James Jodoin, 20, have more than 100 OHL games under their belt. The Spitfires also have 17-year-old Anthony Cristoforo with 63 games to his credit. However, the other four have just seven combined games heading into the season. That’s a tough recipe to swallow.

It’s been a struggle since game one. In eight games so far, they’ve allowed four or more goals every time and at least five goals in six straight contests. From defensive miscues to turnovers, and poor coverage to sloppy play, something isn’t right. Is it time for general manager Bill Bowler to bring in an experienced defenceman to calm the group?

Windsor Spitfires general manager Bill Bowler. (Dave Jewell/THW)

Dionicio is an offensive-minded defenceman who has said he’s been working on his defence. Jodoin is a stay-at-home grinder but was also a healthy scratch earlier this season. When they’re at their best, both are valuable assets to have on a rebuilding club. However, neither has shown the defensive steadiness the club needs right now. Maybe bringing in a defensive-minded veteran can lessen the pressure and bring stability.

The lack of defence has also hurt the goaltenders. Both 18-year-old Joey Costanzo (starter) and 19-year-old Ian Michelone (backup) have a goals-against average (GAA) over 5.50 and a save percentage (SV%) under .825, which is remarkable. Costanzo had a 3.03 GAA and .901 SV% last season and was the unquestioned starter heading into this campaign. While both have made mistakes, they need help in front of them. It’s early in the season, but maybe it’s time for Bowler to make some phone calls and ease the growing pains.

3. Need a Mental Reset

While last weekend was busy with three games, the Spitfires now have a week to figure out what their next steps are. They’re off until Saturday when they take on the Saginaw Spirit at the WFCU Centre in their only game this week. That might be a good thing for them, though.

When you’re outscored 24-7 in three games, that wears you down mentally. Any small mistake creates a “here we go again” situation, which leads to multi-goal outbursts against you and frustration. They allowed four straight goals against the Frontenacs en route to the loss. Both the Otters and Rangers games were even worse with seven and six-goal outbursts, respectively. At some point, you have to step back and reset.

With one game between now and Thurs., Oct. 26 when they play the Ottawa 67’s at home, it’s a golden chance for head coach Jerrod Smith and assistants Casey Torres and Andy Delmore to go over everything, make any necessary changes, and, hopefully, hit the reset button. None of this is going to be easy; even the veterans haven’t seen this type of cold start before. It’s part of the game, though.

Windsor Spitfires’ assistant coach Casey Torres. (Dave Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

Sitting in last place in the OHL is new territory for the Spitfires. It’s confusing and creates many questions. Can it be fixed? Yes. Will it take time and multiple people to fix? Also yes. This season is a marathon and, whether it’s fixing systems, finding chemistry, making trades, or some combination of the three, it’s just going to take time.