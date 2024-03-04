Winnipeg Jets’ Trade Deadline Proposals: Who Says No

The days leading up to the NHL’s trade deadline are often filled with some of the most chaotic, fun days for fans. With wild claims of “this is the package that could get this player” often met with “Are you crazy? Of course it won’t,” it can also become very polarizing. That said, I wanted to leverage that attitude and see what the fans were looking for as the Winnipeg Jets approach the deadline.

I put a call out on Twitter (X) asking for trade proposals, and fans delivered. I received several in-depth offers, some were head-scratchers, and others caught my curiosity.

My next piece for @TheHockeyWriter is doing a "Who Says No?" for the #NHLJets' trade deadline plans.



The twist? I want YOU to give me the proposals. Drop your full trade proposal in the replies and I might include it in my piece.



And…..GO 👇#GoJetsGo #THW — Brian Finlayson (@YWGBrian) February 28, 2024

I’m not an NHL executive, but most can feel the pulse of what certain players are worth based on publicly available information. With that in mind, let’s take a look at what was submitted and who would say “no” if given the opportunity.

Jets Receive: F Pavel Buchnevich

Blues Receive: 2025 1st-Round Pick, 2024 2nd-Round Pick (MTL), F Colby Barlow, F Chaz Lucius

Who says no: Jets

If it were up to me, I’d likely green-light this deal as it would likely be enough for the St. Louis Blues to agree to deal Pavel Buchnevich. That being said, it isn’t up to me, and I ultimately think the Jets deem this price to be too steep.

Buchnevich, who signed a four-year deal with the Blues in 2021, has turned into the bonafide star that his first team, the New York Rangers, hoped he would be before dealing him to the Blues.

Pavel Buchnevich, St. Louis Blues (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The draft capital is one thing, and the Jets likely stomach that cost, but sending both 2021 first-round pick, Chaz Lucius, and 2023 first-round pick Colby Barlow seems like the breaking point for the Jets. Perhaps another top prospect could replace Barlow in the deal, as the Jets seem incredibly high on the high-scoring forward, but even then it seems unlikely. The inclusion of Lucius is an interesting one, as his injury history likely lowers his perceived value, but he does still have value.

From a Blues point of view, they’d be acquiring two scoring forward prospects, a very high second, and a first-rounder for a player who has been a staple in their top-six. It would effectively signal the white flag on another season, as it would be a removal of an impact NHL player for prospects that likely won’t be ready for a while.

With that in mind, the Blues are building something special in their prospect pool, and acquiring two other A and B-tier prospects would only make it more exciting going forward.

Jets Receive: F Travis Konecny, D Sean Walker

Flyers Receive: F Cole Perfetti, D Logan Stanley, D Nate Schmidt, F Chaz Lucius, F Dmitri Rashevsky, 2025 1st-Round Pick

Who says no: Flyers

This is a lot, both in terms of quantity and how much it is to sift through. The first matter is that we aren’t even sure if the Philadelphia Flyers are willing to sell, and Sean Walker may actually sign an extension. That said, let’s look at the bits and pieces of this trade that do make sense.

Hypothetically, if Walker doesn’t re-sign, he fits a need the Jets have. Placing him in the top four gives them a chance to improve both puck handling and defensive metrics with just one player. A bonus that would come with a deal for Walker would be giving Neal Pionk a more sheltered role, something that would likely benefit both team and player.

Travis Konecny is a player many Jets fans love, and a name that has come up several times as a potential target for presumptive playoff teams. The hitch? Nobody seems completely certain that he’s a name the Flyers would even be willing to deal.

Travis Konecny, Philadelphia Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Let’s look at the prospective deal itself, which honestly doesn’t seem overly far from being fair value. The Jets would be sending two young roster players, a once highly touted prospect, a first-round pick, and a mid-level prospect that profiles as a bit of an unknown. In addition to that, they’d also be sending salary in exchange for a top-four defenceman and a top-six forward.

The Jets likely have to add their second-round pick and perhaps another sweetener given the unknown nature of Rashevsky and the Schmidt contract, but it would have to knock the socks off of the Flyers to get that much value back.

Jets Receive: F Nick Bjugstad, F Lawson Crouse

Coyotes Receive: F Mason Appleton, D Nate Schmidt, F Chaz Lucius, 2024 2nd-Round Pick (MTL)

Who says no: Coyotes

I didn’t initially think that this would get done, but the more I think about it, the closer it is. Neither Bjugstad nor Crouse commands the premium price of a Buchnevich, which is what makes this trade unique. Combine that with the fact that the Coyotes are sure to be sellers, this has the makings of a match.

Bjugstad is having another solid season and seems destined to be another depth add for a contending team at the deadline. He has compiled 13 goals and 31 points in 61 games this season.

Crouse is in a different situation, as not only has he been more productive (20 goals in 60 games), but he also carries a contract that pays him $4.3 million until the 2026-27 season. This complicates the compensation because term always carries more value.

Lawson Crouse Arizona Coyotes (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The sweetener it would take to replace the Crouse contract with the Schmidt contract likely isn’t met without a further sweetener, and whether that’s met with a prospect or pick, it only gets done if that requirement is satisfied.

Jets Receive: F Pavel Buchnevich (50% Retained), D Colton Parayko

Blues Receive: F Cole Perfetti, D Logan Stanley, F Mason Appleton, D Nate Schmidt, 2025 1st-Round Pick, 2024 2nd-Round Pick (MTL)

Who says no: This might be the closest deal yet, so maybe nobody? It’s complicated.

To be clear, this deal does seem a bit outside the realm of possibility, but with both picks and Perfetti, the value is there. It would be a lot to give up, but they would be acquiring a legitimate top-six forward and a rock-solid defender.

Now, Parayko isn’t exactly the puck mover the Jets are in need of, but the big righty does play a strong defensive game and comes with a great deal of size. The catch? Parayko’s frightening contract, which is slated to pay him $6.5 million until 2029-30.

Buchnevich is the real catch in this deal, but the only reason it gets done is if the Blues are actively seeking to get out from under the Parayko contract, and the Jets are okay with taking it on.

The Jets have less than a week until the trade deadline, and whether they make an impact move like any of the suggested deals remains to be seen. They could use some impactful help, especially after the division rival Dallas Stars traded for Chris Tanev to make that road just a little bit tougher. We shall wait with bated breath.