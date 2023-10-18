Jets Clearly Better Off Without Pierre-Luc Dubois

In the dynamic, unpredictable world of professional sports, trades can prove to be decisive turning points for franchises. NHL fans witnessed one such high-profile trade this past summer when the Los Angeles (L.A.) Kings acquired Pierre-Luc Dubois from the Winnipeg Jets in exchange for Gabriel Vilardi, Alex Iafallo, Rasmus Kupari and a second-round pick.

While the transaction initially appeared to be pretty evenly balanced, Murat Ates of The Athletic and Dubois himself shed light on a narrative that, in my opinion, favours the Jets winning the blockbuster trade, with the deciding factor being Dubois’ stubbornness and off-ice drama (from ‘Inside PL Dubois’ decisions, ambitions and how he landed in Los Angeles,’ The Athletic, October 16, 2023). (For reference I think the article is extremely well written, and Murat did an amazing job getting this type of content. I am instead criticizing some of the things Dubois stated in it).

Pierre-Luc Dubois, former Winnipeg Jets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Dubois, a highly touted center known for his size, skill and potential, found himself entrenched in controversy dating back to his final days with the Columbus Blue Jackets. This cast doubt on his professionalism and commitment to hockey, and the off-ice drama subsequently tainted his reputation and cast doubt on his ability to be a team player. The French-Canadien centre did himself no favours in this recent article.

Dubois and His Contradictions Within the Article

It is easy to thank the luck of a bidding war for the Jets receiving a haul in exchange for Dubois, but the fact remains that the return was beyond solid. Furthermore, the recent comments by Dubois seem to really contradict themselves and make Jets fans even more happy that he is gone.

The article opens up by referring to Dubois’ childhood being filled with stubbornness by saying, “You may not be surprised to know that Dubois was a stubborn, sometimes outright petulant child.” This is not how I would’ve approached things if I was Dubois, as this was his opportunity to be telling and open to Jets and Blue Jackets fans. And it essentially opened with Dubois saying it’s his life and he can do what he wants when he stated, “At the end of the day, it’s my life: I only live once.” That’s sure one way to win over opposing fans, even his own Kings teammates moving forward.

As the article continued, Dubois talked about the clarity and openness shown by former Blue Jackets Artemi Panarin and Sergei Bobrovsky when they were faced with the looming thought of free agency. Dubois commemorated the two on how they handled things openly and honestly by saying, “There was so much honesty. A lot of courage. Everybody was saying what was on their mind.”

Dubois then proceeded to throw up smoke screen after smoke screen and was clearly not very honest nor open in seven years with the Jets or Blue Jackets. It is hard to genuinely believe most of the things HE says when they contradict what actually happened. It is especially fitting, considering that Vilardi (a player acquired for Dubois) has publicly stated he has been greatly surprised with how awesome Winnipeg’s locker room situation is.

“I don’t think there’s been any big surprises. Just the culture here is amazing. I love it here. It’s been great so far and the guys are really tight-knit. It’s been fun so far.”



Gabe Vilardi asked about surprises re: Wpg but instead said this.



Full int:https://t.co/BOV4HsqQKH pic.twitter.com/nHUALpEnzz — Dave Minuk (@ICdave) October 16, 2023

I would have much preferred if Dubois was truly honest in this article and just flat-out stated he left Winnipeg and Columbus because A) the Kings are a better team and B) Los Angeles is a better city. Instead, he said Winnipeg was a good city and that John Tortorella was a good coach by stating, “I have nothing but great memories from Winnipeg” about Winnipeg and “They’re still in touch, and the relationship is positive” about Tortorella.

Both of these are true in general, but in Dubois’ context, it seems two-faced and like damage control. It wouldn’t be a surprise if in four years, Anze Kopitar and Drew Doughty are gone, the Kings are rebuilding, and Dubois mails it in on a third NHL team. I’m sure many Winnipeg fans are happy they don’t have to have him and his eight-year extension on their team.

Jets Moving Forward With Promise

All the negativity and drama aside, the Jets received four valuable pieces in the Dubois trade and, on the ice, seem like a more cohesive unit. That’s all fine and dandy, but what should really get fans excited is how improved the locker room seems to be now.

Mark Scheifele and Connor Hellebuyck have committed their futures to Winnipeg, and as previously mentioned, newly acquired Vilardi says the locker room chemistry is surprisingly great. While some of this is also contingent on Blake Wheeler leaving, it’s no surprise the team and the locker room are significantly better with Dubois gone. I sincerely thank Dubois for his three seasons as a Jet, but I am thankful for the return in this trade and how the future looks for Winnipeg.

All article quotes were taken from (‘Inside PL Dubois’ decisions, ambitions and how he landed in Los Angeles,’ The Athletic, October 16, 2023).