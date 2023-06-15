1 Free-Agent Signing Prediction for Each Central Team

On Wednesday (June 14), I kicked off my free-agent signing prediction series with the Metropolitan Division. This time around, we will be heading to Western Conference, focusing on the Central Division.

Arizona Coyotes: Erik Gustafsson

The Arizona Coyotes are still in a major rebuild and are not expected to spend money on any notable free agents this summer. Instead, they are likely going to look to bring in affordable, low-risk players. One player who I could see the Coyotes signing because of this is veteran defenseman Erik Gustafsson.

Gustafsson displayed this season that he can still produce well from the point (seven goals and 42 points in 70 games) when utilized. However, with the Coyotes, he would have more meaningful minutes given their weak defensive group. This, in turn, could make him an appealing trade target at next season’s deadline.

Chicago Blackhawks: Max Domi

Before being traded to the Dallas Stars at the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline, Max Domi was thriving with the Chicago Blackhawks. He was a perfect fit in head coach Luke Richardson’s system and posted 49 points in 60 contests with Chicago. He openly stated that he enjoyed his time as a Blackhawk following the trade, and I think he will end up right back in The Windy City if he hits the free-agent market on July 1.

The Blackhawks are in a position to add to their roster even though they are rebuilding. They have a boatload of cap space and need to bring in support for generational prospect Connor Bedard. Adding a proven top-six forward and familiar face like Domi would be one way to do so.

Colorado Avalanche: Sean Monahan

The Avalanche are likely going to add at least one center through free agency this summer. They felt the impact of losing Nazem Kadri this campaign, and J.T. Compher is also a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA). Due to this, I think they will take a shot on skilled center Sean Monahan.

The Avalanche were linked to Monahan as we inched closer to the deadline, but his injuries forced Colorado to go in a different direction. Yet, before getting injured, the 2013 sixth-overall pick was on the cusp of a bounce-back campaign, recording 17 points in 25 games with the Montreal Canadiens. Due to this, Colorado should look to sign him at an affordable cap hit and bring him in as a potential 2C option.

Dallas Stars: Tyler Bertuzzi

The Dallas Stars will be looking to strengthen their roster this summer. The potential of being a legitimate powerhouse is there, but if they want to take that next step, they should look to sign a top-six winger this summer. Enter gritty but skilled winger, Tyler Bertuzzi.

The Stars were heavily linked to Bertuzzi before his eventual move to the Boston Bruins, so it is known that they like the player. As a result, we should not be surprised when the Stars go all in for him on the first day free agency. In the end, I see them as the most likely destination for him unless Boston can find a way to fit him in.

Minnesota Wild: Max Pacioretty

The Minnesota Wild are in an immensely difficult situation. They have very limited cap space due to the Zach Parise and Ryan Suter buyout penalties. Therefore, they are likely going to need to go bargain shopping when it comes to free agency this year. However, there are some good players who potentially could be had at a cheap price. Max Pacioretty stands out as one.

When healthy, Pacioretty is a legitimate star. The problem is, that has become quite the rarity over the last few years. This year was the most brutal for the veteran, however, as he was limited only five games with the Carolina Hurricanes after tearing his Achilles tendon twice. As a result, bringing him in on a cheap, one-year deal is certainly a gamble, but it is one that I could see the Wild doing given their cap trouble and need for another top-six forward.

Nashville Predators: Pius Suter

The Nashville Predators made massive changes at the deadline this year, trading Mattias Ekholm, Mikael Granlund, Nino Niederreiter, and Tanner Jeannot. Although they made some notable subtractions to their group, this is a team that is retooling, not rebuilding. Therefore, they should be active in free agency this summer, and one player who I could see being on their radar is Pius Suter.

Although Suter’s offensive numbers took a dip this season with the Detroit Red Wings (24 points in 79 games), his defensive play improved immensely. As a result, he has emerged as an effective third-line two-way forward, and that is something Nashville could use right now. Furthermore, when noting that he has 40-point potential and is still only 27 years old, he looks like a great fit for the Predators as they continue retooling.

St. Louis Blues: Scott Mayfield

The St. Louis Blues have a few needs heading into the offseason, and one of those is a right-shot defenseman. When looking at this year’s free agency class, one player who stands out as a prime free-agent target is 6-foot-4 defenseman Scott Mayfield. The St. Louis native is coming off of a strong season that saw him post four goals, 24 points, 107 hits, and a plus-8 rating.

Mayfield would be a major addition to the Blues’ bottom pairing and make their defensive group look a lot better on paper. His defense-first style of play and tenacity makes him a valuable asset, and I think he is exactly the kind of player St. Louis needs to be more consistent in 2023-24. Thus, I predict that they will bring the hometown kid to St. Louis on a multi-year pact.

Winnipeg Jets: Joonas Korpisalo

The Winnipeg Jets are in a very rough spot. Besides Pierre-Luc Dubois wanting out, star goaltender Connor Hellebuyck has made it known that he will not sign an extension with the team. With Hellebuyck having one year left on his deal, a trade appears to be inevitable, and the Jets are likely to sign a goalie this summer because of it. Due to this, I see them winning the Joonas Korpisalo sweepstakes if the Los Angeles Kings let him walk.

After a few years of struggles, Korpisalo bounced back in a major way in 2022-23. In 39 appearances split between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Kings, the 29-year-old put together an 18-14-4 record, 2.87 goals-against average (GAA), and .915 save percentage (SV%). Although he is not a legitimate star like Hellebuyck, he would give the Jets a number-one netminder as they gear up for some major changes to their core.

Alas, it will be fun to see if any of these predictions come to fruition this offseason. Who do you think these teams will sign? Feel free to let me know in the comments.