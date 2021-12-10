2022 World Juniors Camp Invites by NHL Team

Now that every team has put out their preliminary rosters for the World Junior Championship, we’re now in the selection process of finalizing each team as we get closer to the start date on Dec 26.

While health protocols will still be in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s tournament is going to feel as normal as ever as fans will be back in attendance. They will be treated to some of the best and brightest prospects that have been drafted into the NHL. Some being household names, others that can fly under the radar and improve their value as a prospect.

This year’s tournament is being well represented in terms of drafted prospects. In total, there will be 125 drafted prospects attending their respective team’s selection camp or have already made the final roster. Of this crop of prospects 30 are first-round selections– 10 are from the 2020 draft and 20 are from the 2021 draft class.

The Carolina Hurricanes lead all NHL teams with 10 prosects being invited to their respective teams’ camp or selected to their final roster. Some notable names include Zion Nybeck, Ville Koivunen and Aleksi Heimosalmi. The Detroit Red Wings are second with eight and are being led by Sebastian Cossa and Simon Edvinsson.

Here is a full breakdown of every NHL team’s prospects that have been invited to take part in the selection process. There will also be a full breakdown once every team is finalized.

Note: A players name marked with an *, is based on a report that players playing in North America could join Team Russia’s camp later on. These players haven’t been confirmed. They’ll be added to the team’s list, but not the official count, as they could have a good chance to make the roster if they do.

World Junior Camp Invitees by NHL Team

Anaheim Ducks (4)



D Ian Moore- United States- 2020 third-round pick (67 th )

) D Olen Zellweger- Canada- 2021 second-round pick (34 th )

) C Mason McTavish- Canada- 2021 first-round pick (3 rd )

) RW/LW Sasha Pastujov- United States- 2021 third-round pick (66th)

Arizona Coyotes (1)

RW Dylan Guenther- Canada- 2021 first-round pick (9th)

Boston Bruins (1)

RW Fabian Lysell- Sweden- 2021 first-round pick (21st)

Buffalo Sabres (4)

D Owen Power- Canada- 2021 first-round pick (1 st )

) D Nikita Novikov- Russia- 2021 sixth-round pick (188 th )

) C/W Isak Rosén- Sweden- 2021 first-round pick (14 th )

) C Jakub Konecny- Czech Republic- 2020 seventh-round pick (216th)

Owen Power Michigan Wolverines (Photo credit to Michigan Photography)

Calgary Flames (1)

D Yan Kuznetsov- Russia- 2020 second-round pick (50 th ) *

) * RW/LW Matthew Coronato- United States- 2021 first-round pick (13th)

Carolina Hurricanes (10)

G Nikita Quapp- Germany- 2021 sixth-round pick (187 th )

) D Scott Morrow- United States- 2021 second-round pick (40 th )

) D Aleksi Heimosalmi- Finland- 2021 second-round pick (44 th )

) D Ronan Seeley- Canada- 2020 seventh-round pick (208 th )

) D Joel Nyström- Sweden- 2021 seventh-round pick (219 th )

) C Vasili Ponomaryov- Russia- 2020 second-round pick (53 rd )

) C/W Zion Nybeck- Sweden- 2020 fourth-round pick (115 th )

) C/W Ville Koivunen- Finland- 2021 second-round pick (51 st )

) C/W Alexander Pashin- Russia- 2020 seventh-round pick (199 th )

) C/LW Nikita Guslistov- Russia- 2021 seventh-round pick (209th)

Chicago Blackhawks (5)

G Drew Commesso- United States- 2020 second-round pick (46 th )

) D Wyatt Kaiser- United States- 2020 third-round pick (81 st )

) D Connor Kelley- United States- 2021 seventh-round pick (204 th )

) D Michael Krutil- Czech Republic- 2020 fourth-round pick (110 th )

) LW/C Landon Slaggert- United States- 2020 third-round pick (97th)

Colorado Avalanche (2)

D Sean Behrens- United States- 2021 second-round pick (61 st )

) C/W Oskar Olausson- Sweden- 2021 first-round pick (28th)

Oskar Olausson, Barrie Colts (Josh Kim / The Hockey Writers)

Columbus Blue Jackets (5)

D Samuel Knazko- Slovakia- 2020 third-round pick (78 th )

) D Stanislav Svozil- Czech Republic- 2021 third-round pick (69 th )

) D Nikolai Makarov- Russia- 2021 fifth-round pick (132 nd )

) LW/RW Martin Rysavy- Czech Republic- 2021 seventh-round pick (197 th )

) C Kent Johnson- Canada- 2021 first-round pick (5th)

Dallas Stars (4)

D Artyom Grushnikov- Russia- 2021 second-round pick (48 th ) *

) * C/RW Daniel Ljungman- Sweden- 2020 fifth-round pick (154 th )

) C/W Albert Sjöberg- Sweden- 2021 seventh-round pick (207 th )

) C Mavrik Bourque- Canada- 2020 first-round pick (30 th )

) C Logan Stankoven- Canada- 2021 second-round pick (47th)

Detroit Red Wings (8)

G Jan Bednar- Czech Republic- 2020 fourth-round pick (107 th )

) G Sebastian Cossa- Canada- 2021 first-round pick (15 th )

) D Simon Edvinsson- Sweden- 2021 first-round pick (6 th )

) D Eemil Viro- Finland- 2020 third-round pick (70 th )

) D Donovan Sebrango- Canada- 2020 third-round pick (63 rd )

) C/ RW Theodor Neiderbach- Sweden- 2020 second-round pick (51 st )

) LW Carter Mazur- United States- 2021 third-round pick (70 th )

) C Red Savage- United States- 2021 fourth-round pick (114th)

Edmonton Oilers (2)

D Luca Münzenberger- Germany- 2021 third-round pick (90 th )

) RW/LW Matvey Petrov- Russia- 2021 sixth-round pick (180 th ) *

) * C Xavier Bourgault- Canada- 2021 first-round pick (22nd)

Xavier Bourgault of the Shawinigan Cataractes (Jean Levasseur)

Florida Panthers (6)

D Kasper Puutio- Finland- 2020 fifth-round pick (153 rd )

) RW/C Mackie Samoskevich- United States- 2021 first-round pick (24 th )

) RW/ C Justin Sourdif- Canada- 2020 third-round pick (87 th )

) LW/ C Jakub Kos- Czech Republic- 2021 sixth-round pick (184 th )

) C Elliot Ekmark- Sweden- 2020 seventh-round pick (198 th )

) C Ty Smilanic- United States- United States- 2020 third-round pick (74th)

Los Angeles Kings (6)

D Brock Faber- United States- 2020 second-round pick (45 th )

) D Helge Grans- Sweden- 2020 second-round pick (35 th )

) D Kirill Kirsanov- Russia- 2021 third-round pick (84 th )

) RW/LW Martin Chromiak- Slovakia- 2020- fifth-round pick (128 th )

) RW Kasper Simontaival- 2020 third-round pick (66 th )

) C Samuel Helenius- Finland- 2021 second-round pick (59th)

Minnesota Wild (6)

G Jesper Wallstedt- Sweden- 2021 first-round pick (20 th )

) D Daemon Hunt- Canada- 2020 third-round pick (65 th )

) D Carson Lambos- Canada- 2021 first-round pick (26 th )

) D Ryan O’Rourke- Canada- 2020 second-round pick (39 th )

) RW Pavel Novak- Czech Republic- 2020 fifth-round pick (146 th )

) C Marat Khusnutdinov- Russia- 2020 second-round pick (37th)

Montreal Canadiens (4)

D Kaiden Guhle- Canada- 2020 first-round pick (16 th )

) C/LW Jan Mysak- Czech Republic- 2020 second-round pick (48 th )

) C Oliver Kapanen- Finland- 2021 second-round pick (64 th )

) C Joshua Roy- Canada- 2021 fifth-round pick (150th)

Nashville Predators (5)

G Yaroslav Askarov- Russia- 2020 first-round pick (11 th )

) D Anton Olsson- Sweden- 2021 third-round pick (72 nd )

) RW Simon Knak- Switzerland- 2021 sixth-round pick (179 th )

) RW Luke Evangelista- Canada- 2020 second-round pick (42 nd )

) C Fydor Svechkov- Russia- 2021 first-round pick (19th)

New Jersey Devils (4)

G Jakub Malek- Czech Republic- 2021 fourth-round pick (100 th )

) D Luke Hughes- United States- 2021 first-round pick (4 th )

) D Shakir Mukhamadullin- Russia- 2020 first-round pick (20 th )

) RW Alexander Holtz- Sweden- 2020 first-round pick (7th)

Alexander Holtz, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

New York Islanders (2)

RW William Dufour- Canada- 2020 fifth-round pick (152 nd )

) C Aatu Räty- Finland- 2021 second-round pick (52nd)

New York Rangers (5)

G Dylan Garand- Canada- 2020 fourth-round pick (103 rd )

) LW Brett Berard- United States- 2020 fifth-round pick (134 th )

) LW Will Cuylle- Canada- 2020 second-round pick (60 th )

) RW Jaroslav Chmelar- Czech Republic- 2021 fifth-round pick (144 th )

) RW Kalle Väisänen- Finland- 2021 fourth-round pick (106th)

Ottawa Senators (5)

G Leevi Meriläinen- Finland- 2020 third-round pick (71 st )

) D Tyler Kleven- United States- 2020 second-round pick (44 th )

) D Jake Sanderson- United States- 2020 first-round pick (5 th )

) LW Roby Järventie- Finalnd- 2020 second-round pick (33 rd )

) LW Ridly Greig- Canada- 2020 first-round pick (28th)

Philadelphia Flyers (3)

D Emil Andrae- Sweden- 2020 second-round pick (54 th )

) D Brian Zanetti- Switzerland- 2021 fourth-round pick (110 th )

) LW Elliot Desnoyers- Canada- 2020 fifth-round pick (135th)

Pittsburgh Penguins (3)

G Joel Blomqvist- Finland- 2020 second-round pick (52 nd )

) G Calle Clang- Sweden- 2020 third-round pick (77 th )

) F Kirill Tankov- Russia- 2021 seventh-round pick (218th)

San Jose Sharks (2)

RW Daniil Gushchin- Russia- 2020 third-round pick (76 th ) *

) * C Thomas Bordeleau- United States- 2020 second-round pick (38 th )

) C/LW William Eklund- Sweden- 2021 first-round pick (7th)

Seattle Kraken (2)

D Ville Ottavainen- Finland- 2021 fourth-round pick (99 th )

) C Matthew Beniers- United States- 2021 first-round pick (2nd)

Matthew Beniers Michigan Wolverines (Photo Credit Michigan Photography)

St. Louis Blues (4)

D Leo Lööf- Sweden- 2020 third-round pick (88 th )

) RW/LW Jake Neighbours- Canada- 2020 first-round pick (26 th )

) C Tanner Dickinson- United States- 2020 fourth-round pick (119 th )

) C Dylan Peterson- United States- 2020 third-round pick (86th)

Tampa Bay Lightning (2)

RW Declan McDonnell- United States- 2020 seventh-round pick (217 th )

) C Jack Finley- Canada- 2020 second-round pick (57th)

NOTE: Jack Thompson (2020 third-round pick, 93rd) was selected to Canada’s camp. However, due to a COVID-19 with the Sudbury Wolves, he will not be attending.

Toronto Maple Leafs (4)

D Topi Niemelä- Finland- 2020 third-round pick (64 th )

) C/LW Matthew Knies- United States- 2021 second-round pick (57 th )

) C Roni Hirvonen- Finland- 2020 second-round pick (59 th )

) C Ryan Tverberg- Canada- 2020 seventh-round pick (213th)

Vancouver Canucks (2)

D Jacob Truscott- United States- 2020 fifth-round pick (144 th )

) C Dmitry Zlodeyev- Russia- 2020 sixth-round pick (175th)

Vegas Golden Knights (5)

G Jesper Vikman- Sweden- 2020 fifth-round pick (125 th )

) D Daniil Chayka- Russia- 2021 second-round pick (38 th ) *

) * D Lukas Cormier- Canada- 2020 third-round pick (68 th )

) C/W Jakub Demek- Slovakia- 2021 fourth-round pick (128 th )

) C Jakub Brabenec- Czech Republic- 2021 fourth-round pick (102 nd )

) C Zach Dean- Canada- 2021 first-round pick (30th)

Washington Capitals (4)

D Vincent Iorio- Canada- 2021 second-round pick (55th)

RW Bogdan Trineyev- Russia- 2020 fourth-round pick (117th)

C/RW Oskar Magnusson- Sweden- 2020 seventh-round pick (211th)

C Hendrix Lapierre- Canada- 2020 first-round pick (22nd)

Hendrix Lapierre, Washington Capitals (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Winnipeg Jets (4)

C/LW Cole Perfetti- Canada- 2020 first-round pick (10th)

LW/RW Nikita Chibrikov- Russia- 2021 second-round pick (50th)

LW/RW Daniel Torgersson- Sweden- 2020 second-round pick (40th)

C Chaz Lucius- United States- 2021 first-round pick (18th)

