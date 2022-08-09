2022 World Juniors Schedule, Groups, Rosters, Predictions & More

The 2022 World Junior Championship kicks off today in Edmonton and Red Deer after the originally scheduled event in December and January was rescheduled. As usual, the tournament will consist of 10 teams split into two groups. After a preliminary round-robin, the top four teams from each group will advance to the quarterfinals, which will take place on Aug. 17. The winners from those four matchups will reach the semifinals on Aug. 19 before the third-place and championship games are played on Aug. 20.

Below are the tournament groups, game schedule, and links to all WJC content published here on The Hockey Writers. Be sure to check back and follow all of THW’s WJC coverage.

2022 World Junior Championship Groups

The 10 participating WJC nations are split evenly between two groups—Group A and Group B—and the preliminary round games will be played between members of the same group.

Group A Group B Canada Austria Czechia Germany Finland Sweden Latvia Switzerland Slovakia United States

2022 World Junior Championship Schedule

Tuesday, Aug. 9

Czechia vs. Slovakia, 2 p.m. ET

Latvia vs. Finland, 6 p.m. ET

United States vs. Germany 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Aug. 10

Thursday, Aug. 11

Finland vs. Czechia, 2 p.m. ET

Slovakia vs. Canada, 6 p.m. ET

Switzerland vs. United States, 10 p.m. ET

Friday, Aug. 12

Austria vs. Sweden, 2 p.m. ET

Slovakia vs. Latvia, 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, Aug. 13

Austria vs. United States, 2 p.m. ET

Canada vs. Czechia, 6 p.m. ET

Germany vs. Switzerland, 10 p.m. ET

Sunday, Aug. 14

Finland vs. Slovakia, 2 p.m. ET

Czechia vs. Latvia, 6 p.m. ET

United States vs. Sweden, 10 p.m. ET

Monday, Aug. 15

Switzerland vs. Austria, 2 p.m. ET

Canada vs. Finland, 6 p.m. ET

Sweden vs. Germany, 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Aug. 17

Quarterfinal 1, 12 p.m. ET

Quarterfinal 2, 3:30 p.m. ET

Quarterfinal 3, 7 p.m. ET

Quarterfinal 4, 10:30 p.m. ET

Friday, Aug. 19

Semifinal 1, 4 p.m. ET

Semifinal 2, 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, Aug. 20

Third-place game, 4 p.m. ET

Championship game, 8 p.m. ET

