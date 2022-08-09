2022 World Juniors Schedule, Groups, Rosters, Predictions & More

The 2022 World Junior Championship kicks off today in Edmonton and Red Deer after the originally scheduled event in December and January was rescheduled. As usual, the tournament will consist of 10 teams split into two groups. After a preliminary round-robin, the top four teams from each group will advance to the quarterfinals, which will take place on Aug. 17. The winners from those four matchups will reach the semifinals on Aug. 19 before the third-place and championship games are played on Aug. 20.
Below are the tournament groups, game schedule, and links to all WJC content published here on The Hockey Writers. Be sure to check back and follow all of THW’s WJC coverage.
2022 World Junior Championship Groups
The 10 participating WJC nations are split evenly between two groups—Group A and Group B—and the preliminary round games will be played between members of the same group.
|Group A
|Group B
|Canada
|Austria
|Czechia
|Germany
|Finland
|Sweden
|Latvia
|Switzerland
|Slovakia
|United States
2022 World Junior Championship Schedule
Tuesday, Aug. 9
- Czechia vs. Slovakia, 2 p.m. ET
- Latvia vs. Finland, 6 p.m. ET
- United States vs. Germany 10 p.m. ET
Wednesday, Aug. 10
Thursday, Aug. 11
- Finland vs. Czechia, 2 p.m. ET
- Slovakia vs. Canada, 6 p.m. ET
- Switzerland vs. United States, 10 p.m. ET
Friday, Aug. 12
- Austria vs. Sweden, 2 p.m. ET
- Slovakia vs. Latvia, 6 p.m. ET
Saturday, Aug. 13
- Austria vs. United States, 2 p.m. ET
- Canada vs. Czechia, 6 p.m. ET
- Germany vs. Switzerland, 10 p.m. ET
Sunday, Aug. 14
- Finland vs. Slovakia, 2 p.m. ET
- Czechia vs. Latvia, 6 p.m. ET
- United States vs. Sweden, 10 p.m. ET
Monday, Aug. 15
- Switzerland vs. Austria, 2 p.m. ET
- Canada vs. Finland, 6 p.m. ET
- Sweden vs. Germany, 10 p.m. ET
Wednesday, Aug. 17
- Quarterfinal 1, 12 p.m. ET
- Quarterfinal 2, 3:30 p.m. ET
- Quarterfinal 3, 7 p.m. ET
- Quarterfinal 4, 10:30 p.m. ET
Friday, Aug. 19
- Semifinal 1, 4 p.m. ET
- Semifinal 2, 8 p.m. ET
Saturday, Aug. 20
- Third-place game, 4 p.m. ET
- Championship game, 8 p.m. ET
THW’s 2022 World Junior Championship Coverage
|Team Canada
|Players to Watch
|Roster
|Team USA
|Players to Watch
|Roster
|Team Austria
|Players to Watch
|Roster
|Team Czechia
|Players to Watch
|Roster
|Team Finland
|Players to Watch
|Roster
|Team Germany
|Players to Watch
|Roster
|Team Latvia
|Roster
|Team Slovakia
|Roster
|Team Sweden
|Players to Watch
|Roster
|Team Switzerland
|Players to Watch
|Roster
Guide to the 2022 World Junior Championship
One Player to Watch From Each Team
Breakout Candidates & Sleeper Prospects
Predictions for the 2022 World Junior Championship
Award Contenders and Predictions
2022 World Juniors: 2023 Draft-Eligible Players to Watch
6 Predictions for the 2022 World Junior Championship
All Your THW 2022 World Junior Championship Coverage
