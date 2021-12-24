2022 World Juniors Roster Breakdown by NHL Team

While we’re all excited for the holiday season, hockey fans will get a second gift this year with the World Junior Hockey Championship on Boxing Day. There was some cause for concern as pre-tournament games were postponed until Dec.23, as new cases rose rapidly due to the Omicron variant. As of now, things look they’re full steam ahead. As we continue with our coverage, we’re one step closer to the start of the tournament as most of the teams have submitted their final rosters.

In total, 30 NHL teams will be represented with their prospects taking part in the biggest junior hockey showcase. This year, there will be 108 prospects participating, including 27 first-round selections. As is with the selection camp list, the Carolina Hurricanes lead all NHL teams with 10 prospects attending and the Detroit Red Wings are right behind them with eight.

The Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Islanders are the only teams with no players attending the tournament. Jack Thompson, who would’ve competed for a roster spot, and Aatu Ray, who was already named to Team Finland, went into COVID protocol and are unable to attend. This year’s tournament is also highlighted by some quality draft-eligible prospects that will be a part of these teams in the future.

If you’re wondering which prospect made it from your NHL team, don’t worry. We have you covered with our annual roster breakdown of which prospects will represent their NHL team at the biggest junior hockey tournament.

Anaheim Ducks (4)

D Ian Moore- United States- 2020 third-round pick (67 th )

) D Olen Zellweger- Canada- 2021 second-round pick (34 th )

) C Mason McTavish- Canada- 2021 first-round pick (3 rd )

) RW/LW Sasha Pastujov- United States- 2021 third-round pick (66th)

Arizona Coyotes (1)

RW Dylan Guenther- Canada- 2021 first-round pick (9th)

Boston Bruins (1)

RW Fabian Lysell- Sweden- 2021 first-round pick (21st)

Buffalo Sabres (3)

D Owen Power- Canada- 2021 first-round pick (1 st )

) D Nikita Novikov- Russia- 2021 sixth-round pick (188 th )

) C/W Isak Rosén- Sweden- 2021 first-round pick (14 th )

) Jakub Konecny- Czechia- 2020 seventh-round pick (216th)

Owen Power Michigan Wolverines (Photo credit to Michigan Photography)

Calgary Flames (1)

RW/LW Matthew Coronato- United States- 2021 first-round pick (13th)

Carolina Hurricanes (10)

G Nikita Quapp- Germany- 2021 sixth-round pick (187 th )

) D Scott Morrow- United States- 2021 second-round pick (40 th )

) D Aleksi Heimosalmi- Finland- 2021 second-round pick (44 th )

) D Ronan Seeley- Canada- 2020 seventh-round pick (208 th )

) D Joel Nyström- Sweden- 2021 seventh-round pick (219 th )

) C Vasili Ponomaryov- Russia- 2020 second-round pick (53 rd )

) C/W Zion Nybeck- Sweden- 2020 fourth-round pick (115 th )

) C/W Ville Koivunen- Finland- 2021 second-round pick (51 st )

) C/W Alexander Pashin- Russia- 2020 seventh-round pick (199 th )

) C/LW Nikita Guslistov- Russia- 2021 seventh-round pick (209th)

Chicago Blackhawks (4)

G Drew Commesso- United States- 2020 second-round pick (46 th )

) D Wyatt Kaiser- United States- 2020 third-round pick (81 st )

) D Michael Krutil- Czechia- 2020 fourth-round pick (110 th )

) LW/C Landon Slaggert- United States- 2020 third-round pick (97th)

Colorado Avalanche (1)

C/W Oskar Olausson- Sweden- 2021 first-round pick (28th)

Oskar Olausson, Barrie Colts (Josh Kim / The Hockey Writers)

Columbus Blue Jackets (4)

D Samuel Knazko- Slovakia- 2020 third-round pick (78 th )

) D Stanislav Svozil- Czechia- 2021 third-round pick (69 th )

) LW/RW Martin Rysavy- Czechia- 2021 seventh-round pick (197 th )

) C Kent Johnson- Canada- 2021 first-round pick (5th)

Dallas Stars (4)

C/RW Daniel Ljungman- Sweden- 2020 fifth-round pick (154 th )

) C/W Albert Sjöberg- Sweden- 2021 seventh-round pick (207 th )

) C Mavrik Bourque- Canada- 2020 first-round pick (30 th )

) C Logan Stankoven- Canada- 2021 second-round pick (47th)

Detroit Red Wings (8)

G Jan Bednar- Czechia- 2020 fourth-round pick (107 th )

) G Sebastian Cossa- Canada- 2021 first-round pick (15 th )

) D Simon Edvinsson- Sweden- 2021 first-round pick (6 th )

) D Eemil Viro- Finland- 2020 third-round pick (70 th )

) D Donovan Sebrango- Canada- 2020 third-round pick (63 rd )

) C/ RW Theodor Neiderbach- Sweden- 2020 second-round pick (51 st )

) LW Carter Mazur- United States- 2021 third-round pick (70 th )

) C Red Savage- United States- 2021 fourth-round pick (114th)

Edmonton Oilers (2)

D Luca Münzenberger- Germany- 2021 third-round pick (90 th )

) C Xavier Bourgault- Canada- 2021 first-round pick (22nd)

Florida Panthers (6)

D Kasper Puutio- Finland- 2020 fifth-round pick (153 rd )

) RW/C Mackie Samoskevich- United States- 2021 first-round pick (24 th )

) RW/ C Justin Sourdif- Canada- 2020 third-round pick (87 th )

) LW/ C Jakub Kos- Czechia- 2021 sixth-round pick (184 th )

) C Elliot Ekmark- Sweden- 2020 seventh-round pick (198 th )

) C Ty Smilanic- United States- United States- 2020 third-round pick (74th)

Los Angeles Kings (6)

D Brock Faber- United States- 2020 second-round pick (45 th )

) D Helge Grans- Sweden- 2020 second-round pick (35 th )

) D Kirill Kirsanov- Russia- 2021 third-round pick (84 th )

) RW/LW Martin Chromiak- Slovakia- 2020- fifth-round pick (128 th )

) RW Kasper Simontaival- 2020 third-round pick (66 th )

) C Samuel Helenius- Finland- 2021 second-round pick (59th)

Minnesota Wild (6)

G Jesper Wallstedt- Sweden- 2021 first-round pick (20 th )

) D Carson Lambos- Canada- 2021 first-round pick (26 th )

) D Jack Peart- United states- 2021 second-round pick (54 th )

) D Ryan O’Rourke- Canada- 2020 second-round pick (39 th )

) RW Pavel Novak- Czechia- 2020 fifth-round pick (146 th )

) C Marat Khusnutdinov- Russia- 2020 second-round pick (37th)

Marat Khusnutdinov of Team Russia (Russia Hockey/FHR.RU)

Montreal Canadiens (3)

D Kaiden Guhle- Canada- 2020 first-round pick (16th)

C/LW Jan Mysak- Czechia- 2020 second-round pick (48th)

C Oliver Kapanen- Finland- 2021 second-round pick (64th)

Nashville Predators (4)

G Yaroslav Askarov- Russia- 2020 first-round pick (11 th )

) D Anton Olsson- Sweden- 2021 third-round pick (72 nd )

) RW Simon Knak- Switzerland- 2021 sixth-round pick (179 th )

) C Fydor Svechkov- Russia- 2021 first-round pick (19th)

New Jersey Devils (4)

G Jakub Malek- Czech Republic- 2021 fourth-round pick (100 th )

) D Luke Hughes- United States- 2021 first-round pick (4 th )

) D Shakir Mukhamadullin- Russia- 2020 first-round pick (20 th )

) RW Alexander Holtz- Sweden- 2020 first-round pick (7th)

New York Rangers (5)

G Dylan Garand- Canada- 2020 fourth-round pick (103rd)

LW Brett Berard- United States- 2020 fifth-round pick (134th)

LW Will Cuylle- Canada- 2020 second-round pick (60th)

RW Jaroslav Chmelar- Czechia- 2021 fifth-round pick (144th)

RW Kalle Väisänen- Finland- 2021 fourth-round pick (106th)

Brett Berard of the USNTDP (Rena Laverty)

Ottawa Senators (5)

G Leevi Meriläinen- Finland- 2020 third-round pick (71 st )

) D Tyler Kleven- United States- 2020 second-round pick (44 th )

) D Jake Sanderson- United States- 2020 first-round pick (5 th )

) LW Roby Järventie- Finalnd- 2020 second-round pick (33 rd )

) LW Ridly Greig- Canada- 2020 first-round pick (28th)

Philadelphia Flyers (3)

D Emil Andrae- Sweden- 2020 second-round pick (54 th )

) D Brian Zanetti- Switzerland- 2021 fourth-round pick (110 th )

) LW Elliot Desnoyers- Canada- 2020 fifth-round pick (135th)

Pittsburgh Penguins (3)

G Joel Blomqvist- Finland- 2020 second-round pick (52 nd )

) G Calle Clang- Sweden- 2020 third-round pick (77 th )

) F Kirill Tankov- Russia- 2021 seventh-round pick (218th)

San Jose Sharks (1)

C/LW William Eklund- Sweden- 2021 first-round pick (7th)

Seattle Kraken (2)

D Ville Ottavainen- Finland- 2021 fourth-round pick (99 th )

) C Matthew Beniers- United States- 2021 first-round pick (2nd)

St. Louis Blues (3)

D Leo Lööf- Sweden- 2020 third-round pick (88 th )

) RW/LW Jake Neighbours- Canada- 2020 first-round pick (26 th )

) C Tanner Dickinson- United States- 2020 fourth-round pick (119th)

Toronto Maple Leafs (3)

D Topi Niemelä- Finland- 2020 third-round pick (64 th )

) C/LW Matthew Knies- United States- 2021 second-round pick (57 th )

) C Roni Hirvonen- Finland- 2020 second-round pick (59th)

Roni Hirvonen of Team Finland (Pasi Mennander / Finnish Ice Hockey Association)

Vancouver Canucks (1)

C Dmitry Zlodeyev- Russia- 2020 sixth-round pick (175th)

Vegas Golden Knights (4)

G Jesper Vikman- Sweden- 2020 fifth-round pick (125 th )

) D Lukas Cormier- Canada- 2020 third-round pick (68 th )

) C/W Jakub Demek- Slovakia- 2021 fourth-round pick (128 th )

) C Jakub Brabenec- Czechia- 2021 fourth-round pick (102nd)

Washington Capitals (1)

C/RW Oskar Magnusson- Sweden- 2020 seventh-round pick (211th)

Winnipeg Jets (4)

C/LW Cole Perfetti- Canada- 2020 first-round pick (10 th )

) LW/RW Nikita Chibrikov- Russia- 2021 second-round pick (50 th )

) LW/RW Daniel Torgersson- Sweden- 2020 second-round pick (40 th )

) C Chaz Lucius- United States- 2021 first-round pick (18th)

