2023-24 Fantasy Hockey Advice: U22 Targets

In fantasy hockey, it is not typical for players to take substantial leaps from one year to the next. However, young players can be an exception to this general rule. With factors such as development, better situations, and more playing time, here are some of the best value players under the age of 22 that you can target in fantasy, with their average draft position (ADP) in ESPN leagues in consideration.

Luke Hughes (ADP 115.9)

Given the exit of both Ryan Graves and Damon Severson from the New Jersey Devils’ defense, Luke Hughes is essentially a lock to make the opening roster this season. His sample size is definitely something to be cautious of, but he was able to put up 4.8 total fantasy points in just two games with limited minutes. This gives some optimism for what he can do in an expanded role.

Hughes of the Devils (Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

He will have a more impactful role this season that could see him getting second-pairing minutes as well as some power play time. On a high-powered offense like New Jersey, Hughes has the potential to soar past his ADP. If your league uses a statistic like plus/minus to add points to players, that is another reason to consider him.

With some Calder Trophy hype sprinkled in, Hughes is a terrific mid-round candidate for your pool. He has some of the most boom potential out of any player in fantasy – not just among young players.

Matty Beniers (ADP 136.3)

In 2022-23, Matty Beniers captured the Calder Trophy despite registering just 57 points on the season as a first-line player. If he can have more of a role than his 17:06 of average ice time and see some significant improvements on offense, he might be one of the best late-round steals in fantasy.

Beniers with the Calder Trophy (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Beniers was still one of the better players in ESPN fantasy, averaging 1.7 fantasy points per game. If he can go from a good offensive contributor to a great one, and receive more ice time in the process, he could be an excellent selection. At just 20 years old, his best years are yet to come. Even if he only sees some slight improvement, his ADP is far too low. It might be a good idea to snag him while he is still being undervalued.

Lucas Raymond (ADP 224.2)

Based off of last season alone, you would probably think to avoid Lucas Raymond at all costs, even if he is going at the end of drafts. That should have been the logical outlook until the Detroit Red Wings acquired forward Alex DeBrincat, who they might pair with him and Dylan Larkin on the first line.

Raymond has the potential to explode from his rather disappointing finish with just 1.3 fantasy points per game. Adding a dynamic goal scorer like DeBrincat to the mix could change everything. If they play with one another and have Larkin in the mix, their line could be pretty lethal at even-strength play. Getting a player like that can boost point totals, power play numbers, and plus/minus. With the youngster being just 21 years of age, he should have a breakout season at some point in the near future. This could be the year for him, with the best situation he has been in to date. At the very least, he is worth some late-round consideration.

Brock Faber (ADP 229.7)

With Matt Dumba leaving the Minnesota Wild defensive corps in the offseason, that leaves an opening for a player like Brock Faber to be an impact player in his rookie season. He did get some experience with the team last season in both the regular season and the playoffs. Despite not scoring a single point in his two regular season games, he averaged 2.3 points per game in standard ESPN leagues. If he can continue to be a heavy shot blocker and contribute offensively, he has some elite upside.

Faber with the Wild (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Even though fantasy points are not measured in the NHL postseason, he was a noticeably worse fantasy player even if his ice time is adjusted. With no points, eight blocks, six hits, and two shots in six games, he would have had just 0.8 fantasy points per game in the playoffs. He will get much more than his average of 14:33 of ice time with a potential spot on the second pair for the Wild in 2023-24. He could be a nice bench stash that develops into a true starter for your league, which is exactly what you should be hoping for with a player that is going undrafted more often than not. Much like Hughes, Faber is a boom or bust candidate, just without the same risk involved.

Tyson Foerster (ADP 230.4)

Much like some of the other youngsters on this list, Tyson Foerster had a very small sample size in the NHL last season, but might have done the best out of all of them in terms of fantasy, with an average of 2.3 fantasy points per game. All he may need is a middle-six role to become a steal in drafts.

Foerster with the Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Ice time will be something Foerster has to work for this season. He played his best as a right wing last season, so if he remains there, he may find it challenging to beat out forwards Travis Konecny, Owen Tippett, and potentially even Cam Atkinson for the same spot. Even with this in mind, he has a fairly high ceiling. ESPN projects him to appear in just 51 NHL games and score 25 points; a major step below what his true potential could be. He is being underestimated, so a closing-round selection or waiver pickup could be worthwhile.

Most young NHL players are undervalued in fantasy, as their potential is pretty unknown and their playing time could be limited. Many of these players will be available by the time some others in your league could be turning on their auto-draft, so they could be some sneaky good picks.