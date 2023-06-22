7 New Names Inducted Into Hockey Hall of Fame

The Hockey Hall of Fame has announced the seven members that will be part of their 2023 induction class. The group includes five players as well as two builders, with the induction date set for Nov. 13, 2023. Here is a look at the seven inductees.

Henrik Lundqvist

The man known as “King Henrik,” Henrik Lundqvist, is the only player in this group to be inducted in their first year of eligibility. During his time in the NHL, he set the New York Rangers’ all-time wins record with 459 while sitting sixth all-time in the history of the NHL. The 2012 Veznia Trophy winner also recorded 30-plus wins in 11 of 12 seasons from 2005-06 to 2016-17, with the only campaign not hitting the total being the shortened lockout season of 2012-13, where he won 24 of his 43 starts.

Henrik Lundqvist, New York Rangers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Lundqvist wasn’t just a star for the Rangers but also for his home nation of Sweden. He represented his country over 100 times during his career, with his biggest moment coming at the 2006 Olympics when he helped the Swedes capture a gold medal in Turin, Italy. One of the greatest players ever to come out of Sweden, he becomes the eighth Swede to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, joining the likes of Henrik and Daniel Sedin, Mats Sundin, Daniel Alfredsson, Börje Salming, Peter Forsberg and Nicklas Lidström.

Tom Barrasso

One of the best American goaltenders in NHL history, Tom Barrasso, has finally been inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame. The NHL’s all-time leader in assists and points by a goaltender, he enters the Hall of Fame after a stellar career that featured back-to-back Stanley Cup wins in 1991 and 1992, along with 369 wins that sit 21st on the all-time list. During his career, he also won the Jennings Trophy as well as the Calder and the Vezina, both coming in 1984.

Over his 19-year career, Barrasso consistently proved why he was one of the best goaltenders in the league. He surpassed the 20-win mark 11 times and led the league in wins with 43 during the 1992-93 season. One of two Pittsburgh Penguins to surpass the 220-win mark with the franchise, he still sits fourth all-time in wins by an American goaltender in NHL history despite not playing a game since the 2002-03 season.

Caroline Ouellette

The only female player to be included in this year’s class, Caroline Ouellette enters the Hall of Fame as one of the most decorated players of all time. The Canadian forward, who retired from playing after the 2017-18 season, is one of just three players to win at least four Olympic gold medals, as she was a key member of Canada’s dominance between 2002 and 2014. She also added six gold medals and six silver medals at the World Championship as a player, along with gold and bronze at the tournament as a coach.

Caroline Ouellette is the third player to be selected as a nominee for the Hockey Hall of Fame! pic.twitter.com/8Uili6d1mc — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 21, 2023

Ouellette wasn’t just dominant for her country; she will also go down as one of the greatest players in Canadian Women’s Hockey League (CWHL) history. She is the only player in the history of the league to surpass 300 points with 314 in 179 games and was crowned league champion on four separate occasions. A winner at every level, she was also inducted into the IIHF’s Hockey Hall of Fame earlier this year.

Mike Vernon

It took 18 years, but Mike Vernon has finally been inducted into the Hall of Fame. A two-time Cup winner, the pride of Calgary Alberta is best remembered for leading his hometown Calgary Flames to their only Stanley Cup in franchise history back in 1989. He is also only one of two goalies to surpass the 250-win mark with the franchise, finishing his career with 262 wins in 527 games as a Flame.

Vernon’s other Stanley Cup came as a member of the 1997 Detroit Red Wings, where he also won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the league’s playoff MVP. Over his career, he recorded 385 wins and sits 16th on the NHL’s all-time list. One of three players to have his number retired by the Flames organization, he is a worthy choice for the Hall of Fame.

Pierre Turgeon

After a career that spanned 1,294 games, Pierre Turgeon is the only male skater to be part of this year’s Hall of Fame class. The Quebec-born center ranks 34th all-time in points with 1,327 and surpassed both the 500-goal and 800-assist mark during his NHL career. The 1993 Lady Byng Trophy winner was also very consistent offensively, recording over a point per game in 11 of his 19 seasons.

Pierre Turgeon, New York Islanders, 1992 (Photo by B Bennett/Getty Images)

Selected first overall during the 1987 Draft by the Buffalo Sabres, Turgeon played for six teams during his NHL career. He surpassed the 100-point mark with both the New York Islanders and Sabres early in his career and was named captain of the Montreal Canadians during the 1995-96 season. One of the best centers during the early 90s; it is about time he was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Pierre Lacroix

After a career that spanned nearly two decades as an NHL executive, Pierre Lacroix enters the Hall of Fame in the builder’s category. He was named general manager (GM) of the Québec Nordiques prior to the 1994-95 season and stayed with the organization all the way until the end of the 2013-14 season. During that time, he helped the Colorado Avalanche win two Stanley Cups and become one of the most successful franchises from the late 90s to the mid-2000s.

During his tenure as GM, Lacroix was able to acquire some of the biggest stars in the NHL. During the 1995-96 season, he traded for Claude Lemieux, Patrick Roy and Mike Keane, who ended up playing key roles on their way to their first Stanley Cup. He was able to once again make a splash during the 2000-01 season when he brought in Dave Andreychuk and Ray Bourque, who helped lead them to another Stanley Cup that year. Unfortunately, he passed away in 2020 and will be represented by family members at the induction ceremony.

Ken Hitchcock

Ken Hitchcock enters the Hall of Fame thanks to his successful career as a coach that spanned over three decades. Over his career, he has accumulated 849 wins which sit fourth all-time in NHL history. The man behind the bench during the Dallas Stars’ 1999 Stanley Cup win, he also won the Jack Adams in 2012 when he led the St. Louis Blues to a 29-17-2 record during the lockout-shortened season.

Ken Hitchcock is the first person to be chosen for Hall of Fame induction under the builder category. pic.twitter.com/vXZuD3hg3X — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 21, 2023

Outside of the NHL, Hitchcock had success at both the junior and international levels. As the coach of the Kamloops Blazers, he won two Western Hockey League (WHL) Coach of the Year awards while also being named Canadian Hockey League (CHL) Coach of the Year in 1990. He also went on to coach Team Canada as a head and assistant coach, where he won gold at the World Juniors and World Cup as well as three gold medals at various Olympics. One of the most decorated coaches in hockey history, he is still working with the Blues organization to this day.

Plenty Of Deserving Players For The 2024 Induction Class

Every year, there is a discussion on which players should be part of the Hall of Fame, but seem to be consistently snubbed. The most notable is Alexander Mogilny, who, despite being a member of the Triple Gold Club (Olympic gold, World Championship gold and a Stanley Cup) and surpassing the 1,000-point mark during his career, has been eligible since 2009 yet continues to be overlooked. The hope is that eventually the Hall of Fame committee recognizes him as one of the most electric players of the 90s and inducts him as part of the 2024 class.

Other worthy players that will be talked about for the 2024 class include Rod Brind’Amour, Keith Tkachuk, Curtis Joseph, Jennifer Botterill and Meghan Duggan. With players like Ryan Miller, Pavel Datsyuk and Patrick Marleau joining the list next season, these players may have to wait a bit longer to hear their call to the Hall. Congratulations to the seven newest members who have been inducted into the Hall of Fame, as each has built impressive careers within the hockey world.