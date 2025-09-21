2025 NHL PTO Tracker

With NHL training camps underway, here’s a look at which players are attending camp on professional tryouts (PTOs). There are 25 across the league, and surely some will end up signing contracts, whether it’s for the NHL or AHL.

Player Team Position Age Andrej Sustr D 34 Ben Harpur D 30 Brendan Smith D 36 Brett Leason RW 26 Brett Murray LW 27 Conor Sheary LW 33 Daniel Walcott LW 31 Dylam Gambrell C 29 Georgi Romanov G 25 Givani Smith RW, LW 27 Jack Johnson D 38 Josh Lopina C 24 Kevin Labanc RW 29 Kevin Mandolese G 25 Kevin Rooney C 32 Luke Glendening C 36 Marc-Andre Fleury G 40 Matt Grzelcyk D 31 Maxim Barbashev LW 21 Milan Lucic LW 37 Noah Gregor LW 27 Oliver Kylington D 28 Oliver Wahlstrom RW 25 Robby Fabbri C 29 Tyler Motte RW 30