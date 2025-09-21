2025 NHL PTO Tracker

With NHL training camps underway, here’s a look at which players are attending camp on professional tryouts (PTOs). There are 25 across the league, and surely some will end up signing contracts, whether it’s for the NHL or AHL.

PlayerTeamPositionAge
Andrej Sustr New York RangersD34
Ben HarpurFlorida PanthersD30
Brendan SmithColumbus Blue JacketsD36
Brett LeasonMinnesota WildRW26
Brett MurrayPittsburgh PenguinsLW27
Conor Sheary New York RangersLW33
Daniel WalcottFlorida PanthersLW31
Dylam GambrellNashville PredatorsC29
Georgi RomanovNew Jersey DevilsG25
Givani SmithCarolina HurricanesRW, LW27
Jack JohnsonMinnesota WildD38
Josh LopinaFlorida PanthersC24
Kevin LabancCarolina HurricanesRW29
Kevin MandoleseMontreal CanadiensG25
Kevin RooneyNew Jersey DevilsC32
Luke GlendeningNew Jersey DevilsC36
Marc-Andre FleuryPittsburgh PenguinsG40
Matt GrzelcykChicago Blackhawks LogoD31
Maxim BarbashevUtah Mammoth LogoLW21
Milan LucicSt. Louis BluesLW37
Noah GregorFlorida PanthersLW27
Oliver KylingtonCarolina HurricanesD28
Oliver WahlstromSan Jose SharksRW25
Robby FabbriPittsburgh PenguinsC29
Tyler Motte Florida PanthersRW30
