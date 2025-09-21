2025 NHL PTO Tracker

With NHL training camps underway, here’s a look at which players are attending camp on professional tryouts (PTOs). There are 25 across the league, and surely some will end up signing contracts, whether it’s for the NHL or AHL.
|Player
|Team
|Position
|Age
|Andrej Sustr
|D
|34
|Ben Harpur
|D
|30
|Brendan Smith
|D
|36
|Brett Leason
|RW
|26
|Brett Murray
|LW
|27
|Conor Sheary
|LW
|33
|Daniel Walcott
|LW
|31
|Dylam Gambrell
|C
|29
|Georgi Romanov
|G
|25
|Givani Smith
|RW, LW
|27
|Jack Johnson
|D
|38
|Josh Lopina
|C
|24
|Kevin Labanc
|RW
|29
|Kevin Mandolese
|G
|25
|Kevin Rooney
|C
|32
|Luke Glendening
|C
|36
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|G
|40
|Matt Grzelcyk
|D
|31
|Maxim Barbashev
|LW
|21
|Milan Lucic
|LW
|37
|Noah Gregor
|LW
|27
|Oliver Kylington
|D
|28
|Oliver Wahlstrom
|RW
|25
|Robby Fabbri
|C
|29
|Tyler Motte
|RW
|30