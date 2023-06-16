3 Moves the Flames Need to Make to Start Next Season

The Calgary Flames have already had a hectic offseason, firing and replacing both their head coach and general manager. The team is entering a new era, and they should make a few key moves ahead of next season. First, management should extend Mikael Backlund and make him their captain. Second, they should trade Dan Vladar to make room for Dustin Wolf, who should back up Jacob Markstrom. Finally, they should give Matt Coronato extended playing time.

Extend Mikael Backlund

Backlund made his NHL debut for the Flames in 2009 at 19 years old and has been solid ever since. This past season, he set new career highs in points and assists and excelled defensively with 59 takeaways. His plus/minus was a team-leading plus-25: the Flames were a better team with him on the ice. Off the ice, he was nominated for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, awarded to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey.

Mikael Backlund, Calgary Flames (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

However, Backlund expressed uncertainty when asked about his future in Calgary, saying that he wants to contend for a Stanley Cup. But Elliotte Friedman reported on the 32 Thoughts podcast that he would be inclined to stay if the team made him captain. Backlund has earned the right to wear the ‘C’, and if it means he’ll stay, management should do it.

Trade Dan Vladar, Elevate Dustin Wolf

Wolf has been dominant at every level he has played. His one NHL start, the season finale against the San Jose Sharks, was no different, allowing one goal on 24 shots, and he looked in command from start to finish. He is the top goaltending prospect in the NHL, and after two stellar seasons in the American Hockey League (AHL), Wolf should have a roster spot behind Markstrom next season. This means that there will be no room for Vladar, and the Flames should look to trade him.

Fortunately, several teams should be interested in Vladar. While he has not been the most consistent goaltender of late, he has proven that he has what it takes to be a solid NHL goalie, and with a contract that carries a $2.2 million average annual value (AAV) for two more years, he won’t break the bank for any team that acquires him.

Give Matt Coronato NHL Playing Time

The Flames selected Coronato in the first round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. Like Wolf, he made his debut in the 2022-23 regular-season finale against the Sharks. He spent some time at center during his college career playing for the Harvard Crimson, but he will likely begin his professional career on the wing. In his time at Harvard, Coronato put up 72 points in 68 games, and he looked solid in his pro debut. After a season like this one, the team could use some youth to energize them, and Coronato could provide that. If he has a strong training camp, he should be given playing time to start the season to get his feet beneath him at the next level.

Flames’ Imperatives Going Into 2023-24

Heading into next season, the Flames should extend Backlund and make him their next team captain, as doing so would ensure that they have a steady presence at center. Next, trading Vladar and giving Wolf a roster spot would provide an immediate upgrade in goal. Finally, the Flames should give Coronato playing time to start next season, as doing so could allow him to get accustomed to playing at the NHL level.