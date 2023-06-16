Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Lucic, Robertson, Schenn & Hainsey

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at three items. First, why is there no chance the team will sign Milan Lucic?

Second, what should the team do with Nick Robertson with the news that the Philadelphia Flyers have an interest in him? Third, how have both Ron Hainsey and Luke Schenn been able to influence Morgan Rielly’s game so profoundly and positively?

Item One: Why the Maple Leafs Should Not Sign Milan Lucic

On the Leafs’ Morning Take podcast a couple of days ago, Milan Lucic said he might be interested in playing for the Maple Leafs.

Some have made the link that Lucic played on the Flames when Brad Treliving was the general manager (GM). Yes, and well? I suspect this is noise to generate interest.

Milan Lucic, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

This talk will go nowhere, because there’s one simple and compelling case against signing Lucic: the Maple Leafs have a pool of young, talented players who need space to show what they can do in the NHL.

If Toronto signs Lucic, an aging veteran forward with declining production and eroding speed, the team risks impeding the development and opportunities of their up-and-coming prospects. These prospects have been honing their skills and gaining experience in the minor leagues or international competitions and deserve a fair chance to showcase their abilities.

Furthermore, the Maple Leafs’ playing style revolves around speed, skill, and high-tempo offence. Lucic can’t keep up. He’s slower than Nick Ritchie was.

His play focuses more on physicality and grit. That’s good, but it won’t integrate well into the team’s system. They need players who complement their style and who could contribute positively to their offensive strategy. That isn’t Lucic.

It makes no sense to even consider him.

Item Two: The Flyers Are Interested in Nick Robertson?

It’s nice to hear about Robertson. He’ll likely try one more time to escape injury and make the Maple Leafs’ opening-day roster. I hope he does and can.

This past week, it was rumoured that the Philadelphia Flyers have some interest, but what would Toronto get in return? He likely has little trade value because he’s never had a chance to prove himself over any period of time. His journey has been really difficult. He was injured time and time again, and those injuries have hindered his progress. The truth is that no one knows if he’s going to be good or not.

Nick Robertson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Logic suggests that this is not the time to consider a trade. If Robertson is healed, rehabbed, and ready to start training camp at 100 percent, it’s probably good to give him a chance to show what he can do in Toronto. Be patient. Give Robertson a fair chance to make the team. Assume that his injuries were bad luck and that he’s due for some good luck.

Who knows? This could be the season Robertson becomes a valuable asset for Toronto. Right now, there’s a ton of uncertainty. I agree, as Friedman noted that Robertson needs a fresh start, but I disagree it has to be with another team.

Item Three: Luke Schenn & Ron Hainsey Both Shaped Morgan Rielly

In yesterday’s post, I noted the positive impact Schenn has had on Morgan Rielly, playing some of the best hockey of his career with Schenn as his partner.

This reminded me of what I think is his best season. In 2018-19, Rielly played all 82 games, with 20 goals and 52 assists (for 72 points). He had his first-ever plus rating at plus-24, and in the postseason, he played seven games with a goal and four assists (for five points). His partner, for the most part that season, was the veteran defenseman Ron Hainsey.

Morgan Rielly, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

I have not written a word about Hainsey in years that I recall, but the comparison between the two veterans is worth considering. Both Schenn and Hainsey were defensively aware and responsible in their own end. Former head coach Mike Babcock once answered a critique of Hainsey’s lack of speed by telling the media that Hainsey “knew where to stand” (from “Mike Babcock’s big bet that Ron Hainsey and Morgan Rielly can slow down the best line in hockey,” Jonas Siegel, The Athletic, 10/04/2019).

Both knew how to position themselves well and make smart decisions with the puck. Those simple plays helped to alleviate pressure on their defensive partners – namely Rielly. By providing this solid defensive presence, they allowed Rielly to focus more on his offensive contributions and be more confident in joining the rush.

Second, both Schenn and Hainsey were good at communication and mentorship. Obviously, Rielly’s at a different level now than he was in 2018, but that doesn’t mean communication is any less important. Both Schenn and Hainsey have been around the NHL block, and that experience helps. It also helps them remain calm under pressure. They typically make good decisions because they have literally made the same play hundreds, if not thousands, of times.

Third, both Schenn and Hainsey were physical players who had a net-front presence. Both were willing to battle. Their ability to clear the crease helped create a more stable defensive zone presence, which also positively impacted Rielly’s game. Again, it allowed Rielly to focus on his offensive strengths and rely on his defensive partners to handle the physical aspects of the game.

Toronto Maple Leafs’ defenceman Ron Hainsey and Buffalo Sabres centre Sam Reinhart fight for the puck. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov)

Fourth and finally, both Schenn and Hainsey were good at simple defensive-zone breakouts. They made clean little efficient breakout passes, which helped Rielly transition the puck quickly and effectively out of the defensive zone. They both supported Rielly in retrieving and distributing the puck, which allowed him to use his speed and offensive instincts to generate scoring opportunities.

When you shake it all down, Schenn and Hainsey were solid enough defensively that they allowed Rielly to create offence with confidence. Sure, Rielly’s game has defensive warts. That said, he’s who he is offensively and that was shown during this past postseason.

Rielly’s numbers were pretty solid in two postseason rounds. Even after being stoned by the Florida Panthers and Sergei Bobrovsky in Round 2, Rielly ended up with four goals and eight assists (for 12 points) in 11 games. That’s a Rielly we can all live with.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Yesterday, Chris Johnston reported that the Maple Leafs are not going to re-sign any of these three players – Alex Kerfoot, Justin Holl, and Michael Bunting. I’m surprised (in a way) about Bunting.

The suggestion is that management won’t even bother speaking with him or his agent about re-upping. A week ago, Bunting’s camp reported that Treliving had not reached out to them yet. Perhaps he has in the days that followed; however, if he did not, that seems odd.

I wonder if Treliving reached out, and Bunting simply said no. I would have thought a conversation was in order, if only because Bunting left money on the table to sign with the Maple Leafs two off-seasons ago.