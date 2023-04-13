3 Teams for Sharks Fans to Cheer for in the 2023 Playoffs

The San Jose Sharks’ 2022-23 season has concluded with a whimper. While the team was never going to be in a position to compete with the roster they currently have, to many, this season was even more of a disappointment than expected. They were the first team to be eliminated from playoff contention, and they consistently sat around the bottom of the standings all the way until the end of the year. Needless to say, the Sharks will be taking their sweet time to return to playoff contention.

However, while the Sharks are out of the picture, there are 16 teams gearing up to go for the chance at the Stanley Cup. While San Jose may not be getting a piece of the action, fans can still find their enjoyment in a variety of teams across the league. As a result, these are three teams fans should be taking a look at when the playoffs begin this year.

New Jersey Devils

Perhaps the most apparent team for Sharks fans to root for this year is the New Jersey Devils. When Timo Meier was sent to the Devils during the trade deadline, they added a fantastic power forward to a very young, up-and-coming team. Since joining the team, Meier has 14 points in 20 games, which helped immensely in securing a playoff spot. Surely, Sharks fans would be able to find some solace in seeing a former member of the core get another chance at the Cup.

Timo Meier, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

While rooting for Meier to succeed is a noble enough reason to cheer for the Devils, there is another reason to cheer for the team. On top of the first-round pick in 2023 the Sharks picked up in the Meier trade, there is the potential to acquire another first-round pick in 2024 if the Devils make it to the conference finals this year or next year. Getting another first-round pick could help speed up their return to form if they are able to draft wisely. While it may not be the most wholesome reason to cheer for the Devils, it is a reason nonetheless.

Carolina Hurricanes

Looking at another team in the same Metropolitan Division, Sharks fans have plenty of reasons to cheer for the Carolina Hurricanes. Before the 2022-23 season began, the Sharks sent Brent Burns to the Hurricanes in an attempt to refresh the roster. In surprise fashion, however, Burns experienced a rejuvenation in his defensive game, which has helped the Hurricanes secure a spot in the playoffs for yet another year.

Brent Burns, Carolina Hurricanes (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

On top of Burns finding a home on the blue line, Sharks fans can take solace in the idea that they are rooting for a team that has been pushing for a deep playoff run for years now. The Hurricanes are one of those teams that seem due for a Stanley Cup Final appearance sooner rather than later. While there are numerous teams fans will avoid cheering for due to rivalries or continued success, the Hurricanes are a team that has no downside for Sharks fans.

Dallas Stars

While the Dallas Stars struggled to maintain consistency after appearing in the 2020 Stanley Cup Final, this season has treated them much differently. They have been in an ongoing battle for the top seed in the Central Division since the season began, and there are many factors contributing to this success. For Sharks fans, however, the only piece of that success that matters is former captain Joe Pavelski.

Joe Pavelski, Dallas Stars (Photo by Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images)

Losing Pavelski hurt the Sharks immensely, especially considering how well he has been performing with the Stars. In the past three seasons, he has been nearly a point-per-game player, with this season’s totals clocking in at 77 points in 81 games. Pavelski has yet to earn the Stanley Cup despite his long career, but this could be the year he’s able to earn the coveted trophy. This alone is plenty enough reason for Sharks fans to cheer for the Stars this year.

There are plenty of teams Sharks fans should be looking at as the Stanley Cup Playoffs begin, but these three provide the most direct ties to the franchise. It would be wonderful to see a former Shark lift the Cup as others have done in recent years. Then again, I’m sure fans would enjoy it if their own team was able to make the playoffs. This year, though, the most exciting thing the Sharks have to look forward to is a chance at Connor Bedard.