4 Takeaways From Spitfires’ 6-5 Loss at Home to Otters

Nothing about this season has been easy for the Windsor Spitfires. As they near the end of their 2023-24 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) schedule, their final home game on Thursday night handed them a loss but a few valuable lessons for the future.

Despite the best efforts of general manager Bill Bowler, interim head coach Casey Torres, and the entire roster, the playoffs weren’t in the picture this season. They struggled from the start, showed some promise in December, but then fell apart again after the January trade deadline. However, they’ve used the last two months, and the last few weeks in particular, to gauge what they have going into 2024-25. In their final home game this season, they saw some bright spots, some issues that need to be addressed, and showed appreciation to a group that’s been with them from the start. Here are four takeaways from a tough final night at the WFCU Centre.

Max Donoso Shows Value

While the Spitfires sit firmly in the 10th seed in the Western Conference, there’s still plenty to play for. They welcomed the Erie Otters to town for the final meeting this season. The Otters were in a battle for the fifth seed and desperately needed the points.

In the first period, the Otters were in control, out-shooting the Spitfires 21-7 after 20 minutes. However, the Spitfires weren’t going quietly. They got two goals from captain Liam Greentree and three points from forward Ryan Abraham to take a 3-2 lead at the intermission. In the second, both teams created offence but the visitors found a way to tie it 4-4 with 20 minutes left. That momentum was the back-breaker as the visitors got a pair of third-period goals to take a 6-5 win.

While the Spitfires’ offence was impressive, their goaltending stole the show. They allowed a season-high-tying 54 shots but goaltender Max Donoso, 20, was a rock, despite six goals against. While he had strong career totals with the Ottawa 67’s before he joined the Spitfires – 2.99 goals-against average (GAA) and a .899 save percentage (SV%) – his numbers with Torres’ club were over five and under .850, respectively, through 17 games. He wasn’t showing his true self and Torres said this was his best performance with the club.

“That was his best game for sure,” he said. “We put him in a tough spot with 54 shots. It’s his last home start as a Windsor kid so it was nice to see him come in and play really well in front of his family and friends…”

While Donoso graduates after Saturday’s season finale against the 2024 Memorial Cup-host Saginaw Spirit, a game like this shows his true self and sets him up well for whatever 2024-25 brings.

Ryan Abraham Making Case for Overage Season

Bowler has a few decisions to make in the off-season. The club has multiple players vying for three overage (20-year-old) spots, which is the limit any team can have, and now is the time that players are making their case for it. On Thursday, Abraham made his crystal clear.

Abraham assisted on Greentree’s first-period goal, added one of his own later in the frame, and then got another assist on another Greentree goal before the first intermission. Throw in some physical, agitating play late in the game and this is what the team needs from him. The three points bring his totals to 30 goals and 63 points for the season, both career highs. After the game, he said his goal is to come back next season.

“I love this city and I’d love to be back in Windsor,” he said.

A three-point effort from veteran Ryan Abraham wasn't enough as the Windsor #Spitfires fell 6-5 to the Erie #Otters on Thursday evening at the WFCU Centre.

The 5-foot-8, 165-pound Livonia, MI native has all the tools and potential to become similar to Boston Bruins’ favourite pest Brad Marchand. It’s just a matter of maturing and putting it all together. This season, Abraham struggled to start, including a 12-game pointless streak in November. However, since then, he’s come on full blast with 63 points in 62 games. Thursday night was a small sample size but it sure puts him in a good light. If he can do that consistently next season, who knows how far he could go.

Defence Needs A New Look

One of the Spitfires’ major issues all season has been their soft and inexperienced defence. Even after acquiring Ottawa Senators’ prospect Djibril Toure, 20, at the deadline, they still additionally have four rookies, a raw sophomore, and a depth veteran. The result is allowing 348 goals through 66 games, the worst in the entire Canadian Hockey League (CHL).

On Thursday night (with Toure out for the season), they fell apart defensively. From missed coverage to soft around the crease, the club allowed 21 first-period shots, another 19 in the second, and then 14 in the third. They know that’s unacceptable. After the game, Greentree said they have to be tougher.

“I thought we weren’t willing to block shots,” he said. “We let guys in front of our net, being too soft in front … We let them get too many opportunities.”

Torres echoed the captain’s comments. He said that older teams will take advantage of their inexperience and you have to be harder when making plays.

“When older teams come at you in waves, and you’re trying to stem the tide, you have to find ways to force stops and you have to make hard plays,” Torres said. “Our Achilles heel for us is too many times we make these softer plays that we think are going to look good but they don’t get out of our zone. Good players are able to knock them down and keep it.”

This all stems from Bowler creating a raw defence in the off-season. While Toure was a fantastic pickup, the core issues still remain. When you score five goals, you should win the game. Allowing more than 50 shots is a recipe for disaster and it has to be addressed this summer.

Spitfires Appreciate Fans

Thursday night was also Fan Appreciation Night as the club thanked their loyal fans for sticking by them during this tough season.

While it’s been a frustrating watch at times, the fans never swayed. After the buzzer, many stuck around and the Spitfires remained on the ice to show their appreciation. It was a warm gesture that the players and staff recognized. Torres said the fans are everything to the organization.

“The fans have been fantastic,” he said. “It stinks that we haven’t been able to provide them with enough wins. I like to think we’ve given them some entertaining games … They’ve been amazing; they’ve stuck by us, come out, supported us, and cheered us on. I can’t say enough great things about the support the Spitfires have in the community … We love them and we’re going to do everything in our power to right the ship and give them a team they’re really proud of next season and beyond.”

The loyal Windsor #Spitfires fans stuck around after tonight's final regular season home game to thank their club. It's been a tough season but the club appreciated all of the support.

Greentree was the club’s second-round pick in 2022 and is a fan favourite. He said that the fans have been there through thick and thin and the players love that.

“The fans have been nothing but great this season,” he said. “It’s been a tough season for us and tough for them watching it. They just kept coming. I was surprised some games; we’d come on a Thursday and it was a packed house. I have nothing but love for our fans … I don’t know a lot of places that pack their barn even when it’s not going well for the team.”

Nobody could blame the fans for being upset with this season’s results. While entertaining at times, it’s been chaotic and frustrating, too. They’ve stuck with the team, though, and the team certainly appreciates that.