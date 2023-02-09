Anaheim Ducks News & Rumors: Terry, Dostal & More

The Anaheim Ducks have returned from their long all-star break. In this week’s Anaheim Ducks News & Rumors, Troy Terry suffered an upper-body injury on Monday (Feb. 6). Additionally, we have some good news from the farm regarding prospects Lukas Dostal and Jackson LaCombe. And finally, in the lead-up to sweeping changes from the upcoming trade deadline, Anaheim has extended its season-high point streak to five games.

Terry Injured Monday, Grant Returns to Lineup

In the first period of Monday’s game against the Dallas Stars, Troy Terry suffered an upper-body injury and didn’t return. While team injury reports are intentionally vague, he was seen taking a stick to the ribs before gingerly skating off from his final shift. He remained out of the lineup the following night against the Chicago Blackhawks, and Lisa Dillman is reporting he is day-to-day. It sounds like this injury won’t keep him out of the lineup for too long, but they will miss the all-star’s production on one of the league’s lowest-scoring teams.

Troy Terry, Anaheim Ducks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

In positive injury news, Derek Grant returned to the lineup on Tuesday after being out since early December. He doesn’t provide much more than bottom-six stability, but his line was responsible for both regulation goals against the Blackhawks. Grant is an unrestricted free agent after this season, so his return to the lineup a month before the trade deadline may serve as a showcase for playoff contenders.

Dostal Named AHL’s All-Star MVP

Goaltending prospect Lukáš Dostál is continuing his impressive development. The 21-year-old Czech was named to the American Hockey League’s All-Star Game as the lone representative for the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim’s minor league affiliate. Along with Calgary Flames prospect Dustin Wolf, the duo combined for a 1-0 shutout to help the Pacific Division top the Atlantic Division in the championship game. As a result, Dostál and Wolf were named co-MVPs of the tournament.

Dostál appeared in seven games with the Ducks in December while John Gibson and Anthony Stolarz were dealing with injuries. While in Anaheim, he maintained a .909 save percentage and 3.53 goals against per game, leading all Ducks goaltenders.

LaCombe to Sign After College

Elliotte Friedman is reporting that University of Minnesota defenseman Jackson LaCombe will be signing with the Ducks at the end of the college season. LaCombe was drafted by Anaheim with the 39th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft. He has 26 points in 28 games for the Golden Gophers and is a nominee for the Hobey Baker Award.

LaCombe had the ability to become a free agent at the end of his college career, so a commitment to Anaheim is significant. He is part of a crowded prospect pool on the blue line, including fellow left-handers Olen Zellweger and Pavel Mintyukov. The top-seeded Golden Gophers could go on a deep tournament run, but there is a reasonable chance we will see LaCombe in Anaheim or San Diego before the season ends.

Ducks Extend Point Streak to Five

In what will likely go down as the worst season in Anaheim’s history, we have to acknowledge the occasional silver lining. With the March 3 trade deadline getting closer and several roster regulars almost certainly heading out the door, the Ducks have scrapped together their longest point streak of the season at five games, earning nine out of a possible 10 points in that stretch.

Anaheim Ducks Celebrate a Goal (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Anaheim is 7-6-2 since Jan. 1, and they are currently six points ahead of last-place Columbus Blue Jackets. Talks of tanking are going to muddy the opinions of fans during these kinds of point streaks, and it’s really hard to blame anyone that feels this way with a generational talent waiting for the lottery winner among the losers. This will be an issue the NHL will have to address eventually. In the meantime, I’ll remain happy for the players and coaches, who absolutely aren’t tanking for their replacements, going through their most successful stretch of a brutal season.

The Ducks will return to the Honda Center on Friday night to host the Pittsburgh Penguins before heading to the desert for a Sunday afternoon game against the Vegas Golden Knights.