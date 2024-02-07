Avalanche Should Be Well Represented at 2026 Olympics

With the announcement that NHL players will be able to participate in the next two Winter Olympics, attention immediately turned toward which players will be most likely to represent their respective countries. It’s the first time the NHL will participate in the Olympics since 2014.

When the best players in the world face off against each other in international competition, that’s good news for the Colorado Avalanche. A number of players on the team’s current roster have a good shot of being selected for the 2026 Olympics in Milan, Italy – and they could have a big impact on what happens in the tournament. Here’s a look at Avs players who should be considered.

MacKinnon Leads List of Obvious Selections

If Canada’s roster doesn’t include Nathan MacKinnon, it means that something drastic happened to the superstar forward or those selecting the team lost their collective minds. He’s been one of the most dangerous players in the NHL for years, and if this season is any indication, that’s not going to change by 2026. The Nova Scotia native is one of the best players on the planet, should be one of the first names chosen, and will have a direct impact on how Canada fares.

Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

There’s another obvious selection right on MacKinnon’s scoring line. Mikko Rantanen has emerged as thrilling scorer in his own right, and will almost certainly be on the top line for Finland in the 2026 tournament. He’s on the doorstep of his fourth consecutive 30-goal season – and the only thing that stopped it from being six straight was a global pandemic. He’ll make an impact for Finland, and the rest of the world will get to see what Avalanche fans have known for a long time – that Rantanen is one of the best players in the world.

Canada will have another clear option from Colorado on the blue line in Cale Makar. Along with Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks, Makar is one of the favorites to win the Norris Trophy this season (which would be his second), and is one of the most dynamic and exciting players in the world at any position. He’s currently frozen from playing internationally while Canada sorts out a sexual assault investigation stemming from the 2018 national junior hockey team. While 22 players from that roster have been suspended during the investigation, Makar has denied any involvement, has never been implicated, and the investigation should be wrapped up by then. Expect him to deliver his same high level of highlight-reel plays when the 2026 Olympics roll around.

Avalanche Have Others Who Should Be Considered

Along with the top three obvious selections, the Avalanche have a few others who should be strongly considered. One of those is longtime captain Gabriel Landeskog, but that largely depends on his health. His leadership and all-around game would be well-suited for Sweden’s lineup, and he will definitely be considered. However, his health is a big concern. He will miss this season due to surgery, and the last time he suited up for a game was the night the Avs lifted the Stanley Cup in the summer of 2022. All eyes will be on how he recovers if he’s going to make Sweden’s roster.

Gabriel Landeskog, Colorado Avalanche (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

A lot of attention goes Makar’s way, but his defensive partner is a pretty darn good player in his own right. Devon Toews might not be a household name, but he should be pretty close. Playing with Makar certainly has its benefits, but Toews should be considered on his own merits. His durability and consistency cannot be overlooked, and his chemistry with Makar won’t hurt his case. Of course, Canada is going to have a lot to choose from, but Toews will give them a player who holds others accountable, delivers consistency every night, and makes the other players better around him. That should make him impossible to ignore.

Rantanen could also find himself with some familiarity on the Finnish squad, as Artturi Lehkonen should be a strong consideration. Lehkonen has also dealt with some injury issues this year, but his performance when he plays speaks volumes. He obviously should be clear from any of his current injury concerns, and that makes him an intriguing option for Finland. He’s put up 30 goals in his 96 games in Colorado, and put together his first 20-goal campaign in 2022-23. His game has been on the rise and should only keep improving.

Other Avs Who Could Get the Call

With the Olympics two years away, there’s still plenty of time for other names to pop up as younger players improve and older players regress. One of those names to keep an eye on from Colorado is Bowen Byram. Health concerns are very real for Byram, as his 43 games this season are the most he’s played in a single campaign. That said, he can be a force when he’s on the ice. He was a key part of Colorado’s run to the 2022 Stanley Cup, and makes a difference when he plays. If he can sort out the injury issues, and continue an upward trajectory, the Avalanche may have three defensemen on the Canada roster.

Bowen Byram, Colorado Avalanche (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Valeri Nichushkin is also an intriguing player. While he’ll be 30 years old when the Olympics roll around, he’s a player who has enjoyed a late resurgence. He’s put together the three best seasons of his career over the past three campaigns, scoring 64 goals in the pasty two-plus seasons, including 22 goals in 40 games this season. He’s currently in the NHL’s player assistance program, and how he rebounds from receiving that help will be imperative to consider if he wants to play on the Russian roster (it remains to be seen if Russia is allowed to compete.)

That’s a lot of names from the Avalanche roster, but others could certainly be considered, as well. The likes of Ross Colton and even Logan O’Connor could have an outside chance of making the United States’ roster, and who knows which players will emerge over the next couple of seasons. By any stretch, the Avalanche should be well represented when the Olympics in Milan roll around, and that bodes well for the team’s future NHL success, as well.