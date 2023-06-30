J.T. Compher and Chicago Blackhawks Still a Match?

The Chicago Blackhawks have been a busy bunch over the last week, acquiring Taylor Hall, Corey Perry, and Nick Foligno while also drafting the first-overall pick, Connor Bedard. With all these additions, it would seem like free agency is an afterthought, but many are still wondering if they might add another player to their new core.

While the Blackhawks will need to keep some spots open for their young players, one name to keep an eye on when free agency opens is J.T. Compher.

Who is J.T. Compher?

The 28-year-old forward is coming off of a strong season with the Colorado Avalanche, where he reached career highs in assists (35) and points (52). His surge in points could be attributed to his elevated role after the team suffered a dearth of injuries, and Compher was fit for the task.

He also has local connections as he grew up in Northbrook, IL, a suburb of Chicago. Maybe that could be a deciding factor, as Compher is likely looking for a long-term NHL home; why not go back to where he is from and still spends his offseasons?

J.T. Compher, Colorado Avalanche (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

CHGO Blackhawks reporter Jay Zawaski mentioned last weekend that there is mutual interest between the Blackhawks and Compher, but there is also a lot of interest around the league. So, why would Compher be interested in joining a bottom dweller as opposed to making his way to a contender? Beyond the opportunity to play with Bedard, signing with the Blackhawks would provide him with a handsome payday, allow him to take a leadership role, and give him an opportunity to play substantial minutes on a rebuilding team.

Compher the Leader

Compher could bring his winning experience to a young and developing Blackhawks roster, even with all the recent upgrades. He didn’t consistently wear a letter in Colorado, but he was part of the transition from a 48-point team in 2016-2017 to a Stanley Cup champion in 2022.

He has been through the lowest of lows and highest of highs, something that previous leadership (Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews) struggled with. Compher also knows what it is like to be with the worst team in the league and what it takes to be a winner, a combination that cannot be overlooked.

Compher’s Elevated Role

Compher has been floated around the Avs’ lineup for years, being utilized where needed and not complaining about it at all. On the Blackhawks he would easily slide into the top of the lineup depending on where he would be needed. He could play on the wing with a player like Bedard or be the pivot on the second line.

J.T. Compher, Colorado Avalanche (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

He was fourth on Colorado in scoring last season after being elevated into a top-six role after players like Valeri Nichushkin, Nathan MacKinnon, and Artturi Lehkonen missed extended time, and Gabriel Landeskog, who missed the entire season. With that jump in production, you got to see that Compher has the versatility to play not only in a checking role but up and down the lineup. That kind of flexibility truly is an asset for a team like the Blackhawks in that as younger players push into the NHL they could easily move him around the lineup as needed.

Compher very much fits in the style of play that head coach Luke Richardson would like to play. He is a solid forechecker who has a high motor and is very much a north-south player. He’s not imposing, but he plays with the toughness and tenacity that the Blackhawks need.

But Will He Be a Blackhawk?

Signing Compher makes a lot of sense for the player and the team. The Avalanche are going to try and keep him at a lower cost, but after the organization acquired Ryan Johansen from the Nashville Predators, they might be running out of money to pay Compher.

Compher will have plenty of suitors, but the Blackhawks can offer him a unique situation, a bigger payday, a leadership role, and the opportunity to play for his hometown team. Will that be enough for him to overlook a playoff team? Maybe not entirely, but it should be worth a try.