Blackhawks’ Goaltending Depth in Great Shape Moving Forward

Under general manager (GM) Kyle Davidson and his scouting staff, the Chicago Blackhawks have improved their prospect pipeline over the last few years. While much of the attention has deservedly been on players like Connor Bedard, Kevin Korchinski, and Oliver Moore, let’s not forget about their goaltending depth.

Not only have the results been promising from Arvid Söderblom, but the Blackhawks also have three prospects capable of staying through the rebuild: Drew Commesso, Jaxson Stauber, and 2023 second-rounder Adam Gajan. All of them should give the Blackhawks options when they open their competitive window.

Mrázek & Söderblom Have Shined Early

On paper, one of the Blackhawks’ biggest weaknesses entering the season was their goaltending tandem of Petr Mrázek and Söderblom, but they have exceeded expectations through four games. The two may be at different stages of their NHL careers, but successful seasons from both could go a long way.

Through two starts, Mrázek has stopped 72 of 77 shots for a .935 save percentage (SV%). This is a refreshing change from last season when he went 10-22-3 through 38 games, posting a 3.66 goals-against average (GAA) and a .894 SV%. By this point, we know Mrázek isn’t more than a placeholder, and it’d be surprising if he’s here after this season, but this is good for him personally, as he has looked confident and collected.

Petr Mrazek, Chicago Blackhawks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Söderblom has looked just as impressive. In Monday’s (Oct. 16) 4-1 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs, he stopped 36 of 37 shots in what I would argue has been his best NHL performance so far. With a revamped defense in front of him, including Korchinski and Alex Vlasic, it would be great if the 24-year-old built off this performance. It’s one thing to consistently dominate in the American Hockey League (AHL), but it’s another to do it against a dominant, high-octane Toronto offense.

Granted, it’s too early to tell whether Söderblom becomes the Blackhawks’ future No. 1. He’ll likely face competition from the three aforementioned prospects, especially Commesso. At the very least, I envision him becoming an above-average backup with starter potential.

Commesso, Stauber & Gajan Continuing to Grow

If Söderblom tries to play himself into becoming the Blackhawks’ future No. 1, Commesso may be his best challenger. The 2020 46th overall pick is entering his first professional campaign with the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs, coming off three seasons at Boston University. He also has international experience with Team USA, including at the 2022 Olympics.

Commesso was stellar in Friday’s (Oct. 13) season-opening win for Rockford, a 7-2 defeat of the San Jose Barracuda, stopping 34 of 36 shots. IceHogs head coach Anders Sorensen credited his performance in training camp, and he also showed potential in Chicago’s development camp last month, recording a 5-0 shutout against the St. Louis Blues on Sept. 16 in the Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase. It would not be surprising if he gets his first taste of the NHL later this season if Mrázek and/or Söderblom sustain injuries.

It was a rougher start to the season for Stauber last Saturday (Oct. 14), a 7-2 Rockford loss to the Barracuda in the second game of a back-to-back. This doesn’t reflect his abilities, however. In six games with Chicago last season, the 24-year-old went 5-1-0 and became the first goaltender in Blackhawks history to win the first three games of his NHL debut. His future is a little more uncertain given he doesn’t have the same ceiling as Söderblom and Commesso, but he could remain an option as he gains more professional experience, even for a backup role.

Finally, let’s discuss the group’s newest addition: Gajan. He was the first goaltender drafted this year, with the Blackhawks taking him 35th overall. The 19-year-old Slovakia native has no shortage of North American experience, splitting last season between the North American Hockey League’s (NAHL) Chippewa Steel and the United States Hockey League’s (USHL) Green Bay Gamblers. Through seven appearances with the Gamblers this season, he’s 5-2-0 with a .912 SV%.

Gajan’s likely years away from his NHL debut, but he has some great qualities that could eventually make him an option for the Blackhawks. He has a solid frame at 6-foot-3, impressive athleticism, and stood out in last year’s World Juniors with Team Slovakia, being named best goaltender of the tournament. He’s expected to head to the University of Minnesota-Duluth for 2024-25, where he should gain invaluable experience.

Blackhawks Have Some Good Options

It’s important to remember that outside of Söderblom and Stauber’s six-game stint last season, we don’t have enough of a sample size to know what the Blackhawks’ goalie prospects could be at the NHL level. That said, if all goes well in the next few years, they’ll have multiple options, factoring in potential free-agent signings, trades, and future draft picks/prospects.

Jaxson Stauber, Chicago Blackhawks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Obviously, a best-case scenario is the Blackhawks develop a Vezina Trophy-caliber goaltender, but it’s not a necessity. Only so many goalies nowadays match the skill sets of Andrei Vasilevskiy, Connor Hellebuyck, and Ilya Sorokin. As we saw with the Vegas Golden Knights and other teams during last season’s playoffs, the Blackhawks don’t need an elite, top-tier No. 1 to become a bona fide contender as they rebuild. They do need depth, however, which is exactly what they have.

While Söderblom will get much of the attention this season, Commesso and Stauber will be worth watching. Assuming the Blackhawks move on from Mrázek next summer, it feels like they’ll find another veteran; however, it’s entirely possible one of the two makes next season’s opening-night roster should they exceed expectations in Rockford.

The Blackhawks’ pipeline has many strengths, including their goaltending. The development of their prospects will be a storyline to follow, along with whether Söderblom overtakes Mrázek as the team’s No. 1. It remains to be seen what Chicago’s tandem will look like when they’re competitive, but they’ve built a good foundation for now.