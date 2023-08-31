Blue Jackets’ 2023 Traverse City Tournament Roster

In a few weeks, the Columbus Blue Jackets will head north to Traverse City, Michigan, to partake in the annual Traverse City Prospect Tournament. Coached by Cleveland Monsters head coach Trent Vogelhuber, they will be joined by the St. Louis Blues, Dallas Stars, Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings. The Blue Jackets open up on Thursday, Sept. 15, with a 3 p.m. game against the Blues. They will face the Red Wings on Friday at 3 p.m. before having a day off on Saturday and wrapping up with a 2 p.m. game vs. the Maple Leafs on Sunday.

The annual prospect tournament consists of prospects from each NHL team. Most players have been drafted by the organization in years past, although each year, there are a handful of undrafted players on each team. Some have spent time with their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliates, while others have played in NHL games already. We’ll take a look at some of the drafted prospects coming to Traverse City, as well as some of the undrafted players.

Top Drafted Blue Jackets Prospects in Traverse City

Headlining the drafted prospects making the trip are forwards Kent Johnson and Kirill Marchenko and defensemen David Jiricek and Denton Mateychuk. Johnson needs no introduction, as the fifth overall selection in 2021 capped off his NHL rookie campaign with 40 points last season. Marchenko, selected in the second round at 49th overall in 2018, appeared in 59 games and amassed 25 points with the Blue Jackets. Jiricek and Mateychuk, both first-round picks in 2022 at sixth and 12th overall, respectively, are highly touted prospects. Jiricek spent the majority of last season in the AHL with Cleveland, while Mateychuk played the full year in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the Moose Jaw Warriors.

Denton Mateychuk, Moose Jaw Warriors (Nick Pettigrew / Moose Jaw Warriors)

For all four of these prospects, Traverse City is an opportunity to gain confidence and spend some time getting back into rhythm after a long offseason. For everyone outside of Mateychuk, who is slated to return to Moose Jaw in the WHL, it is an early start ahead of Blue Jackets training camp. Regardless of where they will be this season, it’s also a good opportunity to compete against other top prospects from around the NHL.

For the Blue Jackets organization, these players can provide a leadership element for some of the younger prospects in the system. With significant NHL games under the belts of both Johnson and Marchenko, they will be able to show this group of prospects what it takes to compete at the NHL level on a daily basis.

Other Drafted Prospects to Watch

Up front, Luca Del Bel Belluz and Jordan Dumais are two prospects to keep an eye on in Traverse City. Belluz was selected in the second round, 44th overall in 2022, and spent last season in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) between the Mississauga Steelheads and the Sarnia Sting. He amassed 87 points in 66 regular season games between the two teams before putting up another 15 points in 16 playoff games. Del Bel Belluz has a natural scoring touch and has been able to find the back of the net at every level he’s played, from U16 to the OHL. He will be starting the season with the Monsters, so this is a good opportunity to play in front of his new coach, Trent Vogelhuber.

Luca Del Bel Belluz, Mississauga Steelheads (Photo by Terry Wilson / OHL Images)

Dumais was selected in the third round, 96th overall in 2022 as well. He had a dynamite year last season, producing 140 points in 64 regular season games with the Halifax Mooseheads of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). He continued with this pace in the playoffs, posting 21 points in only 15 games. At 5-foot-9, Dumais plays a different game than Del Bel Belluz. He is a natural playmaker and uses his speed and deception to create time and space for himself offensively. He’s a year younger than Del Bel Belluz and plans to return to Halifax for another year of junior hockey.

Who Are the Blue Jackets’ Undrafted Prospects?

There are currently seven undrafted prospects rostered for the prospect tournament. Forwards Owen Sillinger, Roman Ahcan, and Sam Huo; defensemen Marcus Bjork and Cole Clayton; and goaltender Jet Greaves and Pavel Cajan. We’ll look at a few of these undrafted prospects joining the drafted group.

Owen Sillinger’s name is likely very familiar to Blue Jackets faithful, as he is the son of former Blue Jacket Mike Sillinger and brother of current Blue Jacket Cole Sillinger. Owen is an interesting prospect as he’s a bit older than most in attendance, yet he’s had a lot of success up to this point. He played four years of NCAA hockey at Division I Bemidji State University, graduating in 2022. He finished the season with Cleveland in 2021-22, playing in 17 games and adding nine points. Last season, Owen played 72 games with Cleveland and finished with 36 points, good for fifth on the squad. Depending on injuries and how various prospects are performing, I would not be surprised to hear Owen Sillinger’s name called up to the NHL squad in the next few years.

Cole Sillinger, Columbus Blue Jackets (Photo by Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Another undrafted player to watch is defenseman Marcus Bjork. He played in 33 games with the Blue Jackets last season, as well as 44 games with Cleveland. Given the injuries on defense last season, he did an excellent job of stepping in right away. While the Blue Jackets defense core is currently overloaded with NHL players, this coming season will only be his second full year playing in North America. Many European players take a few years to fully adjust to the smaller ice and different game in North America. It may be hard for Bjork to find NHL minutes this season, but nonetheless, he is a guy I would not write off just yet.

Greaves is an undrafted goaltending prospect who is still very young. It’s often talked about how goalies take longer to mature and find success at the professional levels, specifically in the NHL. Many of the top goalies at ages 18 and 19 fall off by the time they are 25. Likewise, the top NHL goalies at 25 were often not the top goalies at 18 and 19. Greaves posted respectable numbers across 43 AHL games last season and appeared in one NHL game with the Blue Jackets. He should begin the season as the starter in Cleveland and is someone to keep an eye on over the next few seasons as he continues to develop and mature into a potential NHL goaltender.

With the NHL preseason a little less than a month away, Traverse City is an opportunity for prospects to show they are ready to compete at the NHL level. It will be an interesting four days in Michigan to see how the Blue Jackets prospects fare against other NHL clubs’ top prospects.

For the full Traverse City prospect tournament roster, click here.