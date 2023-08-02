Heading into the 2023 NHL Draft, the St. Louis Blues had a middle-of-the-pack farm system. They’ve done well recently in drafting high-end forwards like Jimmy Snuggerud (2022), Zachary Bolduc (2021), and Jake Neighbours (2020) to bolster the top of their system and have a stable depth of wingers and centers behind them. The depth in net is decent, but surely ranks far from the best. Where the system is lacking talent is on the blue line, with the franchise not having selected a defenseman in the first round since 2012.

Dalibor Dvorsky, Zachary Bolduc, and Jimmy Snuggerud (The Hockey Writers)

Picking inside the top 10 of the draft for the first time since 2004, general manager Doug Armstrong had the opportunity to add an elite-level player to the top of the Blues’ system. To go along with that pick, they had two more chances in the first round (picks 25 and 29) to strengthen the organization’s depth and create one of the better prospect pipelines in the NHL. In selecting Dalibor Dvorský (10), Otto Stenberg (25), and Theo Lindstein (29), it’s hard to argue that the Blues didn’t have one of the best first rounds in the draft.

With the draft now over, it’s time to take a look at the top prospects within the Blues organization. To do so, let’s define what a prospect is. For the purposes of this list, we’ll go with Corey Pronman’s rules as a guide: A player is considered a prospect if he has played less than 25 games in one campaign (regular season and playoffs combined), less than 50 games total in their career, and is 25 years old by Sept 15. (From: “Pronman: 2019-20 NHL Farm System Rankings”).

Graduated Prospects: Nikita Alexandrov – Center, Jake Neighbours – Left Wing, Tyler Tucker – Lefthanded Defenseman

10. Simon Robertsson

2021 3rd Round, 71st Overall

Age: 20

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 190 pounds

Position: Right Wing

Since being drafted in 2021, Simon Robertsson has yet to show the same flashes that he did that had many across the league thinking the Blues got a steal when they landed him with pick 71. He seems to have transformed from more of a scoring threat into a forechecking, penalty-killing bottom-six winger. He’s aggressive in the offensive zone and looks to attack when he gets the puck, often driving up the wall on the right side. He seems to have lost some of the creativity in his game, possibly due to how he’s been utilized (or underutilized) in Sweden. He should see another season in Sweden in 2023-24. If his offense doesn’t take a jump forward, he’ll be the first off this list come midseason.

Potential: Bottom-six winger

9. Michael Buchinger

2022 3rd Round, 88th Overall

Age: 19

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 185 pounds

Position: Lefthanded Defenseman

Michael Buchinger, Guelph Storm (Luke Durda/OHL Images)

Michael Buchinger is probably one of the more forgotten-about and underrated prospects in the Blues’ pipeline. As a defenseman for the Guelph Storm of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), he was third on the team with 67 points (15 goals) and fourth in points among all OHL defenders. He’s an offensive-minded player who is a great skater and playmaker, both in five-on-five and the power play, and can hold his own defensively. The Blues signed him to his entry-level contract (ELC) this past March, but it’s likely he returns to Guelph for one more season as a teenager before going to the American Hockey League (AHL).

Potential: Top-six defenseman

8. Scott Perunovich

2018 2nd Round, 45th Overall

Age: 24

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 175 pounds

Position: Lefthanded Defenseman

Having only played 19 NHL games due to a now-extensive injury history, Scott Perunovich still remains a top prospect at 24 years old. He’s easily exposed defensively, an area of great concern for any Blues fan, but what he lacks on that side of the ice can be made up for when he’s possessing the puck. He’s an elite distributor and could quarterback the Blues’ power play (PP) right now. But as with any sport, a player’s greatest ability is their availability – something that has evaded Perunovich since being drafted in 2018. If he can remain healthy through camp, he’ll be seriously considered for a roster spot. To do so, the Blues will likely have to move at least one defender to free up a spot. If that doesn’t happen, top-end minutes in the AHL will be in the cards for the Minnesota native.

Potential: Top-six defenseman

7. Theo Lindstein

2023 1st Round, 29th Overall

Age: 18

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: Lefthanded Defenseman

The selection of Swedish defenseman Theo Lindstein took some by surprise as he was viewed as more of a second-round selection, but once the draft dust settled, it was easy to see why the Blues took him as early as they did. He’s a powerful, yet smooth skater who makes quick decisions with the puck. On the offense/defense spectrum, he leans more toward the defensive side but should grow into being an effective two-way defender from the left side. He’s got a sneaky good shot as well that will improve with time.

Theo Lindstein, Team Sweden (Photo by Jari Pestelacci/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

His stat sheet isn’t all that impressive, but he did play in 32 games (two points) for Brynäs IF of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL), the country’s top-tier league, as a 17-18-year-old. He also contributed five points (one goal) for Team Sweden in the WJC while serving as an alternate captain. He’ll remain in his home country for the 2023-24 season to grow his game at home.

Potential: Top-four defenseman

6. Otto Stenberg

2023 1st Round, 25th Overall

Age: 18

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 181 pounds

Position: Center

Otto Stenberg was viewed by some as a steal when the Blues selected him 25th overall back in June. He possesses a high ceiling, with offense being his main calling card. His strongest skill is hit shot, mainly his quick release, being among the best in his draft class. He already possesses NHL size (5-foot-11, 181 pounds), though he doesn’t tend to be a very physical player. Instead, he relies on his quickness, high hockey IQ, and playmaking ability in all three zones to get the job done. He was one of the better two-way forwards in this draft, and the Blues should consider themselves lucky that he was still available.

Otto Stenberg puts Sweden on the board first. #U18MensWorlds pic.twitter.com/04OsdBgXBu — TSN (@TSN_Sports) April 20, 2023

He was the captain of Team Sweden for the 2023 WJC, scoring 16 points (seven goals) in seven games – ultimately finishing with a silver medal. He should get the chance to play more consistently this season against older competition as he continues his development. Like Lindstein, he’ll remain in Sweden under the watchful eye of Alexander Steen for the 2023-24 season.

Potential: Middle-six forward

5. Joel Hofer

2018 4th Round, 118th Overall

Age: 22

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 179 pounds

Position: Goalie

Joel Hofer has been on the fanbase’s radar for a few years now. His size alone is enough to see him as an NHL-caliber goalie. Combine that with his ability to stay focused and calm in the crease while staying square to the puck, he’s got legitimate upside as a starter in the league. In 8 NHL starts between 2021-22 and 2022-23, he’s shown some promise by going 4-2-1 with a .900 save percentage (SV%) and a goals-against average (GAA) of 3.18. Not the greatest numbers you’ll see, but solid in a small sample size.

Joel Hofer, St. Louis Blues (Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In 2022-23, he was the main starter for the Thunderbirds, going 27-15-5 with five shutouts (SO) in 47 games played. His strong play earned him a spot on the AHL Second All-Star Team. Incumbent starter Jordan Binnington will remain the leader in net for the beginning of the 2023-24 season, with Hofer serving as his backup. From what we’ve seen in the past from Binnington’s performance, Hofer could get a chance early on in the season to establish himself as at least his equal, possibly even surpassing him on the depth chart.

Potential: Starting goaltender

4. Zach Dean

2021 1st Round, 30th Overall (Vegas Golden Knights)

Age: 20

Height:

Weight:

Position: Center

Among the flurry of moves the Blues made near the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline, Zach Dean was the best prospect general manager Doug Armstrong added to the pipeline. A former first-round pick of the Golden Knights, Dean is a hard-nosed and physical center who is equally effective with the puck as he is without it. He is a true two-way player who attacks and defends in all three zones and plays a pro-style game. He’s a driver up the middle of the ice and has a decent one-timer to round out his repertoire.

He was one of the leaders of the Gatineau Olympiques of the Quebec Junior Major Hockey League (QMJHL), scoring 70 points (33 goals) in 50 regular season games. In 13 playoff games, he scored 26 points (10 goals) before losing to fellow Blues prospect Zachary Bolduc in the semi-finals. He’ll most likely begin the season in the AHL, seeing top-six minutes and time on all special teams units.

Potential: Top-nine center/winger

3. Zachary Bolduc

2021 1st Round, 17th Overall

Age: 20

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 176 pounds

Position: Left Wing

Bolduc was instrumental in leading the Québec Remparts of the QMJHL to their Memorial Cup victory, leading the club in regular season points (110) and goals (50) while adding another 19 points in 18 post-season games. The backbone of his game is finesse, skill, and a willingness to shoot – evidenced by his 293 shots last season, ranking third overall in the QMJHL. When he was reassigned early on in camp last summer, he was told to work on improving on the defensive aspects of the game in order to round himself out into more of a complete player. If he can show improved play in his own end and display how dynamic he can be with the puck on his stick, he’s got an outsider’s chance of making the club to start the season. If not, he’ll get top-line minutes for the Springfield Thunderbirds of the AHL.

Potential: Top-six winger

2. Jimmy Snuggerud

2022 1st Round, 23rd Overall

Age: 19

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 185 pounds

Position: Right Wing

After a stellar season with the Minnesota Golden Gophers of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), 19-year-old Jimmy Snuggerud is proving to be one of the best selections in the entirety of the 2022 draft class. He tallied 50 points (21 goals) in 40 games for the University of Minnesota, all while being a key piece to their Frozen Four run and second-place finish. He was also one of the more impressive members of Team USA during the WJC, where he was second on the team in scoring with 13 total points (five goals) in seven games.

Jimmy Snuggerud steals the puck and scores his fourth of the tourney 🚨



🇺🇸 3-1 🇫🇮#WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/mkVkrLVNWz — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 31, 2022

Everything Snuggerud did in the 2022-23 season elevated his status as an elite-level prospect. His shot and playmaking ability remains among the best in the NCAA. The major knock against him was his skating, which has been reported to have improved greatly from below-NHL average to at least an NHL average level. He’ll remain at the University of Minnesota for at least another season, where he should rank among the best players in the NCAA. Another great season should have him knocking on the door of the NHL in 2024-25.

Potential: Top-line winger

1. Dalibor Dvorský

2023 1st Round, 10th Overall

Age: 18

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 201 pounds

Position: Center

With their highest pick in the NHL draft since 2008, the Blues selected Dalibor Dvorský with the 10th overall pick. In selecting him, the organization obtained a truly high-end, two-way center that will stick at the position long-term. Over 77 combined games last season (regular season, playoffs, and tournaments), the Slovakian-born center compiled 34 goals and 64 total points. While playing against grown men as a then-17-year-old for AIK in Sweden’s second-tier league (Hockeyallsvenskanen), he displayed why he was a top-10 draft prospect by posting 14 points (six goals) in 38 games and playing effective hockey as one of the league’s youngest players.

Dalibor Dvorsky, Team Slovakia (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

While he’ll remain in Sweden for the 2023-24 season, that hasn’t stopped him from gaining the fanbase’s attention. Seemingly every time he touched the puck during the Blues’ Prospect Camp, he showed off his elite playmaking ability by either dekeing his way through the defense or making an unreal spin-o-rama en route to a goal. Among a group of exciting forwards in the Blues’ system, he’s arguably the best of them all.

Potential: Top-line center

Honorable Mentions

Tanner Dickinson – Center

Leo Lööf – Lefthanded Defenseman

Juraj Pekarcik – Left Wing

Dylan Peterson – Center

Vadim Zherenko – Goalie

Final Thoughts

The three first-round selections the Blues made in the 2023 NHL Draft may have propelled their system into the league’s top 10. They’re rich with high-end forward talent with Dvorský, Dean, and Stenberg joining the likes of Snuggerud and Bolduc. The depth at goalie is just okay, while the pipeline still lacks a high-end defenseman with top-pairing potential. If the Blues wind up having to rebuild after this season rather than retool, they’ve got a number of high-caliber players to do so.