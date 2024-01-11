Bridgeport Islanders Offense Is Turning A Corner

The Bridgeport Islanders have looked like an improved team on the offensive end of the ice. They’ve scored three goals in each of their last three games, allowing them to gain four points in the process. Three goals in a game isn’t much, especially in the American Hockey League (AHL) but context matters. The Islanders average 2.45 goals per game and have been shut out four times this season.

Strong puck movement and scoring chances have been there along with the goals. The team has needed all season to see the offense step up and now the progress is starting to show. With the Islanders in last place in the Atlantic Division with a 10-19-4 record, the offensive improvement is significant and will go a long way if this team hopes to make a late-season surge up the standings.

Islanders Offensive Changes Promising

Jeff Kubiak scored two goals on Jan. 10 in the 4-3 overtime loss to the Springfield Thunderbirds. In both instances, he was left wide open in front of the net and took advantage to bring his season total to six goals. After the game, he noted how there’s been a change in their mentality and how the offense has searched for goals. The Islanders are applying more pressure and looking to generate more shots on the net, something they did in their recent overtime loss with 34 shots on goal.

Along with the mindset change, there’s a noticeable shift in how the Islanders have generated scoring chances. Early on in the season, a lot of the offensive-zone scoring chances were only possible with shots from the point. One of the defensemen would flip the puck on the net and hope for a lucky bounce or a redirection. Recently, the Islanders have been looking for open skaters near the net and searching for the shooting lanes.

Then there’s been the improvement in rebounds and second-chance shots. In the 4-3 loss to the Charlotte Checkers on Jan. 6, Brian Pinho, who only has four goals this season, collected a rebound near the net and scored the team’s second goal of the game. The Islanders entered the season lacking a finishing presence but with multiple skaters searching for loose pucks near the net, the offense is starting to show a handful of skaters who can provide them that.

Islanders Youth Gaining Confidence

A notable difference in recent games is that William Dufour playing with more comfort on the wing. He’s handling the puck and moving up the ice with more efficiency, is taking on a greater role in the forward unit, and is making a great impact in the offensive zone. Dufour’s shot is his greatest asset as it made him a 56-goal scorer in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL, now named the Quebec Maritime Junior Hockey League) and it’s helping him become one of the better skaters on the Islanders.

William Dufour, New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Dufour scored a goal on the power play in the win over the Checkers on Jan. 7 where he carried the puck along the boards and quickly fired it on the net from a sharp angle. In the next game, he found the back of the net once again on the power play with the puck finding him on the wing with an open look on the goal. In his second season in the AHL, he’s starting to find a role and become a key player.

“It takes some time for some guys to get used to the league,” Kubiak stated when talking about Dufour and the rest of the young skaters on the Islanders. Sometimes it takes one season or even two to adapt to the speed and skill of the AHL and there are a few skaters on the roster who are finding their footing. Dufour scored 21 goals in his first season with the Islanders, a season where he was learning on the fly and looking to make a difference on the roster. 22 games into this season, he has eight goals and is starting to heat up along with the rest of the offense.

Iskhakov & Salo Continue To Lead Offense

When it comes to the Islanders passers, Ruslan Iskhakov and Robin Salo have stood out in recent games. They aren’t veterans on the roster as Iskhakov is only 22 years old and Salo is 25 but they are two of the more developed prospects and are hitting their stride this season.

Iskhakov has a nine-game point streak and leads the team with 12 goals and 17 assists but his passing is what stands out. He sets up the offense with his vision and ability to find open skaters in the offensive zone and it’s helped the team control the puck in the offensive zone. As the Islanders All-Star, the question about whether he gets called up to the NHL is more about his fit in the forward unit rather than the skill set he provides, making him an interesting player to watch down the stretch.

Ruslan Iskhakov, New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Salo had three assists in the Jan. 7 3-2 win over the Checkers and with five goals and 13 assists, he’s emerged as the top playmaker at the blue line. His future with the Islanders is complicated but his pivot from point has helped the offense turn a corner. Instead of shooting the puck into traffic, he’s looked for the open skaters near the net and it’s allowed the offense to be more organized and efficient in the process.

Taking The Offensive Surge With A Grain of Salt

The recent games were against the Checkers and the Thunderbirds, two teams that have struggled defensively. The Thunderbirds have particularly played poorly against the Islanders and without Dylan Coghlan, the defense was lost in the previous meeting. When the Islanders played the Hartford Wolf Pack in back-to-back games, they scored two goals in both matchups, resulting in two losses.

The upcoming game against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Saturday, Jan. 13 is all the more pivotal for the Islanders as a result. It’s a chance to prove that their recent offensive showings weren’t outliers and that they are ready to pile on the goals on a regular basis.