Bruins Beat Canadiens With Offensive Explosion Led by Heinen

After beating the New Jersey Devils and Colorado Avalanche to begin their five-game homestand, the Boston Bruins were facing the Montreal Canadiens in the middle game Saturday night (Jan. 20) at the TD Garden. The Canadiens appear to be a team that will be sellers in the not-too-distant future so it was rather important standings-wise that the Black and Gold secure two points.

Boston scored nine goals, including four in the third period, to beat Montreal, 9-4, for their fourth consecutive victory over the last seven days. Here are three takeaways from the Bruins victory that improved 28-8-9 and extended their Atlantic Division lead over the Florida Panthers to seven points after getting points from 16 of their 18 skaters.

Ullmark and Carlo Make Impact in Return to Lineup

In the Bruins’ first two games on their four-game road trip out West earlier this month, they lost three players to injury, Linus Ullmark, Brandon Carlo, and Matthew Poitras. Carlo suffered his injury against the Avalanche on Jan. 8, then one night later Ullmark was injured in overtime against the Arizona Coyotes. After 12 and 11 days respectively, both players returned to the lineup against the Canadiens and made an impact in the win.

Brandon Carlo, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

After Montreal took a 1-0 first-period lead, Carlo tied the game when he joined the offensive rush and was able to redirect a Trent Frederic pass by Montreal goalie Sam Montembeault to tie the game. Later in the period and the game tied 2-2, Carlo pinched in from the blue line along the wall and won a puck battle that allowed Jake DeBrusk to circle out in front of the net and stuff the puck by Montembeault.

As expected, Ullmark was not at his best, but when his teammates supplied him with seven goals, he didn’t need to be. He made 17 saves and received little support from his teammates in front of him. In the second period, he was screened by Hampus Lindholm on a Mike Matheson goal, then later in the period, Ullmark stopped Brendan Gallagher’s shot, but the puck snuck between his legs off of Lindholm’s stick. It was a little surprising to see the 2022-23 Vezina Trophy winner return just 11 days after being injured, but he should get stronger and stronger with more and more work.

Danton Heinen Continues to Provide Depth With a Hat Trick

There were some eyebrows raised when the Bruins signed Danton Heinen to a Professional Tryout Agreement (PTO) before the season started, but once he signed an official contract and has been in the lineup full time, he is starting to carve out a key role in the lineup for Jim Montgomery. This season he has had a knack for scoring some timely goals and that was the case against Montreal.

Danton Heinen, Boston Bruins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Late in the first period and the game tied 2-2, he was at the side of the net and redirected a slap pass from Matt Grzelcyk off his stick into the net, then in the second period and the game tied 3-3, he entered the Montreal on a 2-on-1 with Poitras and instead of passing to his linemate, he beat Montembeault with a wrist shot under the crossbar. In the third period and the Black and Gold were on the power play with an 8-4 lead, Montgomery put Heinen out on the power play and he scored his third goal of the game in front of the net off a pass from Morgan Geekie. He finished with four shots on the net in one of his best games of the season.

Bruins Special Teams Were Not Too Special

Before the Bruins were able to put the game away with four third-period goals, their special teams struggled. Montreal opened the scoring when Cole Caulfield beat Ullmark at the near post for a 1-0 lead. Brad Marchand had a chance to clear the puck near the blue line but couldn’t and the Canadiens were able to cycle the puck to Caulfield for his goal. In the second period, Matheson tied the game when his shot beat Ullmark who was screened by Lindholm.

Montreal’s penalty-kill entered the game ranked 28th in the NHL, but they successfully killed off the first two Bruins chances, one in the first and one in the second. Neither power play was one of the better ones the Black and Gold have had in some time. Heinen’s third goal of the game and the ninth for Boston came on a man advantage in the third period. It didn’t end up having a direct result in the game, but very rarely does Boston lose the special teams battle over 60 minutes, however, with balanced scoring across the scoresheet led by Heinen’s first career hat trick, it was one of those nights where it didn’t hurt Montgomery’s team.

Things are not going to get any easier for the Bruins with the Winnipeg Jets and Carolina Hurricanes coming to the TD Garden to close out the homestand, but they have some good momentum right now. Carlo, Poitras, Ullmark, and Derek Forbort all returned to the lineup and Boston is getting healthy at the right time and playing good hockey.