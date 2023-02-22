Bruins & Predators Emerging as Potential Trading Partners

At the time of this writing, the Boston Bruins have a ridiculous 43-8-5 record and the most points in the NHL. As a result of this, they are expected to be buyers at the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline. The Nashville Predators, on the other hand, are seven points behind the Minnesota Wild for the final wild card spot in the Western Conference and are heading toward being sellers.

When noting that these two teams are heading in different directions, it certainly is possible that they could strike a deal at the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline. This is especially true when noting that Nashville has a specific trade target that should be on Boston’s radar. Let’s go over why now.

In a recent piece for the New York Post, veteran reporter Larry Brooks wrote that the Predators will be open to engaging in trade talks with other teams regarding Tanner Jeannot if they are unable to agree to an extension with the winger. (from ‘It’s now or never for Maple Leafs after going all in with blockbuster trade’, New York Post, 2/18/2023). Thus, although the Predators’ primary objective is to keep the 25-year-old, there’s also a distinct possibility that he gets moved given this report.

Tanner Jeannot, Nashville Predators (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

There’s no question that Jeannot will garner plenty of trade interest if he is made officially available by the Predators. He carries an immensely affordable $800,000 cap hit and will be a restricted free agent (RFA) this offseason. With that, he is a solid bottom-six forward who plays a very physical game and can chip in offensively. Although he has only 14 points in 55 games this season, he also scored 24 goals and recorded 41 points in 81 contests the year before.

However, even if Jeannot does not end up finding his previous scoring touch before the season is over, he still stands out as a potential prime trade target for the Bruins. This is because he is exactly the kind of player that they could use on paper.

Why the Bruins Could Use Jeannot

When looking at the Bruins’ roster, it is hard to find problems with it at all, and their record is a clear indicator of that. However, at the same time, it also would not be a bad thing for them to add another winger to their group before the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline passes. When noting that Jeannot can play both sides, he certainly looks like a good candidate for Boston to add to their bottom six.

With that, Jeannot could serve as a very good upgrade over veteran winger Craig Smith on the third line. Although Jeannot’s production is down this season, perhaps playing on a strong third line with Taylor Hall and Charlie Coyle could be the spark he needs to his offensive totals back on track. Yet, at the same time, he also could replace A.J. Greer on the fourth line and give that trio plenty more grit. Keep in mind Jeannot has a whopping 212 hits this season in just 55 games played. So, in other words, he is a classic Bruins-type player.

Yet, perhaps what is most appealing about Jeannot is that he is easily affordable with his small $800,000 cap hit. Therefore, this is a player who the Bruins could fit in fairly easily even with their current salary cap trouble.

Potential Trade Between Boston & Nashville

Although Jeannot is having a down year for his standards, his past success, cheap cap hit, and immensely physical style of play makes him still possess decent trade value. As a result, I could see the Bruins giving up their 2024 third-round pick and a prospect like John Beecher if it results in them acquiring Jeannot.

John Beecher, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Beecher is a prospect that the Predators could be open to taking a chance on. The 21-year-old forward was selected with the 30th-overall pick of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, and he has the tools to emerge as a bottom-six center in the NHL later down the road. In 39 games this season with the Providence Bruins of the American Hockey League (AHL), the New York native has four goals to go along with eight assists.

At the end of the day, there is no question that Jeannot would be a solid addition to the Bruins’ group as they gear up for the postseason. “The Oxbow Ox” would make the Bruins even harder to play against due to his very physical style of play and decent secondary scoring ability. There truly could be a perfect match here, but at the same time, just about every contender would likely love to have the 6-foot-2 winger on their roster. Alas, we will need to wait and see if the Bruins can get him to Boston before the deadline passes from here.