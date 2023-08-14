3 Unexpected Bruins’ MVP Candidates for 2023-24

Entering the 2022-23 season, there was not much expected of the Boston Bruins. They entered the season with a new coach, a new system, and a roster full of questions with an aging core. What happened was a shock.

They set an NHL regular season record for wins and points, but their postseason run came to an abrupt end when the Florida Panthers rallied from a 3-1 series deficit to stun the Presidents Trophy winners in seven games. There have been some significant changes with the Black and Gold entering 2023-24. Gone are Taylor Hall, who was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks with Nick Foligno, Connor Clifton left in free agency for the Buffalo Sabres and former captain Patrice Bergeron announced his retirement on July 25. Trade deadline additions Dmitry Orlov (Carolina Hurricanes), Tyler Bertuzzi (Toronto Maple Leafs), and Garnet Hathway (Washington Capitals) also left in free agency. General manager (GM) Don Sweeney went bargain shopping in free agency bringing in four forwards and a defenseman to add around his returning players.

Certainly, expectations are not what they were a year ago with the rest of the Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference getting better through trades and free agency, and it’s going to be hard for Boston to return to the postseason. If they are, they will need some MVP-caliber-type seasons from some players, and here are three that could be unexpected MVPs in 2023-24.

Jake DeBrusk

Since being moved to the first line in February of 2022, Jake DeBrusk has taken his game to another level. Literally. Struggling in the bottom six before Bruce Cassidy moved him up with Brad Marchand and Bergeron, the 14th overall pick in the 2015 Entry Draft had requested a trade earlier that season, but it was never honored by Sweeney. Instead, he signed the 26-year-old left wing, who played on the right with Marchand and Bergeron, to an extension and they have gotten the best of the Edmonton native so far in his career.

Last season, he tied his career-high in goals with 27 and more than likely would have passed that number for a new career-high if it was not for an injury in the Winter Classic at Fenway Park against the Pittsburgh Penguins where he scored both goals injured in a 2-1 victory. He finished with 23 assists and a cater-high 50 points. In the seven games against the Panthers, he had four goals and two assists. He rescinded his trade request before last season.

What happens now with the first line is the biggest question with Bergeron retired. It’s unlikely David Krejci returns and that leaves Pavel Zacha and Charlie Coyle as the two logical choices unless a trade happens. Where DeBrusk fits in within the top six remains to be seen, but if the Bruins are going to make the playoffs, they will need him to set a new career-high in goals and points, which would make him an instant MVP candidate. He should have a lot of motivation as he in a contract season and usually that brings out the best in players.

Jeremy Swayman

You might think this seems like a reach, but all you need to do is to take a look back at the 2022-23 season that Linus Ullmark had out of nowhere and think that Jeremy Swayman can’t do that. He recently had his contract issue as a restricted free agent (RFA) settled and he’ll play this season on a one-year, $3.475 million deal.

Last season, he finished with a 24-6-4 record with a 2.27 goals against average (GAA) and a .920 save percentage (SV%), and four shutouts. For his career, the Alaska native has a record of 54-23-7 with a 2.24 GAA and a .920 SV%. He missed a month of last season with a lower-body injury and that allowed Ullmark to take over the crease for a majority of the season in the big games. Swayman appeared in Game 7 of the Florida series and suffered the 3-2 loss despite making 27 saves.

If history tells us anything about Ullmark, it’s that the Vezina Trophy winner from last season is not going to repeat itself this season. It’s nearly impossible to repeat his season and numbers, but health was an issue for the former Buffalo Sabres goalie. Swayman playing on a one-year deal has plenty of motivation for the Black and Gold. After three seasons, it’s time for Swayman to step up and take over the crease in important games and backbone the team with what his team is going to need him to do. It’s possible given his career so far.

Pavel Zacha

When the Bruins acquired Pavel Zacha in a trade in the summer of 2022 from the New Jersey Devils for Erik Haula, they hoped they were getting the best from a player who struggled with the Devils to find consistency since being drafted sixth overall in the 2015 Draft. They got more than they hoped they would and then some.

Zacha thrived on the second line with Krejci and David Pastrnak, setting career highs in goals (21), assists (36), and points (57). He primarily played on the left wing and he was able to pivot to the center spot when Krejci was sidelined with injuries. You would think that his game might have fallen off a bit when he was moved into the middle, but the opposite happened, and he continued to play well. He played on the second power-play unit and even killed penalties for Montgomery. This season, however, there is going to be a weight on his shoulders.

Without Bergeron and most likely Krejci, he’s going to find himself in the top six and in the top center spot. Who plays with him will be figured out in training camp by the coaching staff, but breaking him and Pastrnak up would be tough. Moving both of them up to the top line with Marchand might be the best move for the Black and Gold. He signed a four-year, $19 million contract extension in January with the hope of him being a possible replacement for Bergeron. If Boston is going to get back to the playoffs, they are going to need Zacha to thrive again in his second season wearing the Spoked-B.

If the Bruins are going to be successful in 2023-24, they are going to need multiple players to step up and these three are very important pieces of the team. They will have to be close to, if not, MVP type of season from at least one of them with expectations not that high when training camp begins in September at Warrior Ice Arena.