Blue Jackets’ Prospects Summer Update: David Jiricek

Welcome back to our prospect’s check-in series for the summer of 2023 for the Columbus Blue Jackets. We are checking in with notable prospects throughout the organization.

In case you missed the last part of the series, we took a look at top defensive prospect Denton Mateychuk and previewed his upcoming season. Today we check in with the top defensive prospect in the Blue Jackets’ organization.

The Blue Jackets entered the 2022 NHL Draft looking to continue the momentum they started in 2021 by adding top prospects to their team. They were able to add Kent Johnson, Cole Sillinger and Corson Ceulemans to the mix in the first round in 2021. But they still lacked a true, game-changing defensive prospect. After Simon Nemec went second overall to the New Jersey Devils, one player was still available that fit the definition of game-changing defenseman. When Logan Cooley, Shane Wright and Cutter Gauthier went third, fourth and fifth, the Blue Jackets couldn’t run to the stage fast enough. They got their guy at sixth overall.

David Jiricek Check-In

How Acquired: Drafted by the Blue Jackets 6th overall in the 2022 NHL Draft.

2022-23 Teams: Cleveland Monsters, Columbus Blue Jackets.

2022-23 Stats: Recorded 6-32-38 in 55 games in his first North American pro season with the Monsters. Jiricek also appeared in four games for the Blue Jackets.

David Jiricek enjoyed a great first season in the AHL in 2022-23. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

2023-24 Contract Status: Has three more seasons left on his current deal at $918,333 that was signed in July 2022. Jiricek’s contract has slid once since. Will become an RFA after the 2025-26 season.

Expected 2023-24 Teams: Columbus Blue Jackets, Cleveland Monsters.

Expected Role in 2023-24: If Jiricek starts with the Monsters, he will be the unquestioned top defenseman on the team. If he sees time with the Blue Jackets, the potential is there for him to earn a top-four role depending on injuries and opportunity.

2022-23 Season Recap

Jiricek lasted until the very end before the Blue Jackets sent him to the Monsters to start the 2022-23 season. The fact that he was one of the last cuts suggest that he impressed enough already that he warranted a longer look.

As soon as Jiricek arrived in Cleveland, he started to impose himself. He showed the offensive flash everyone was talking about. In three games from Oct 21-Oct 23, he recorded assists in all three while showing how capable he was on the power play.

Then just 16 days after being assigned the Monsters, the Blue Jackets had a need to call Jiricek up. Adam Boqvist broke his foot. Jiricek then appeared in four games. While he looked ok during that callup, it was clear his time was best served in the AHL. Of note, he did become the second-youngest defenseman in franchise history to make his NHL debut. Only Rostislav Klesla was younger.

Jiricek was sent back to the Monsters. He was called up one more time in November but that was short lived when the team ultimately decided to call Jake Christiansen up while sending Jiricek back to the Monsters. Based on how the rest of the season went, it was a shrewd move by the Blue Jackets to keep him in the AHL. He then started to produce one of the best 19-year old AHL seasons in recent memory.

On Nov 18, Jiricek recorded his first two professional goals in a 7-3 win against the Laval Rocket. Both came on the power play. He showed that he will not hesitate to shoot the puck when given the chance.

Then Jiricek was called to play at the World Junior Championships for Czechia. He showed on the world stage why he is highly thought of. He helped his team get to overtime of the gold medal game against Canada before falling 3-2 on a goal by Dylan Guenther. But it was his goal against Sweden in the semifinals that will be long remembered.

With just 38.8 seconds left in a 1-0 game, Jiricek’s blast tied the game to send it to overtime. The celebration on the bench said it all. It was a huge moment for Czechia. Jiri Kulich won that game in overtime to ensure nothing less than a silver medal.

Jiricek finished the 2022-23 season with six goals, four of which came on the power play. His 38 points was third in rookie scoring for defensemen. His 0.69 points per game was first in the AHL for rookie defensemen who played at least 50 games.

2023-24 Season Outlook

Jiricek will begin the 2023-24 season as one of the top stories at the beginning of training camp. He will compete for a roster spot against seven incumbent defensemen each under a one-way contract and each counting over $2 million against the salary cap. The competition for roster spots also goes well beyond these eight.

If Jiricek is going to win a roster spot out of camp, he will have to be clearly better than everyone else. If he’s just as good as the incumbents, the Blue Jackets can send him to Cleveland. They can afford to be patient with his development. If he is clearly the best, then things get very interesting as to how the Blue Jackets would handle that situation. Expect Jiricek to get a majority of preseason games to show everyone where he is at.

Jiricek’s role could evolve as the season wears on. On one night, he could be the Monsters’ top defenseman playing over 20 minutes and in every key situation. On another night, he could be on the Blue Jackets playing a key role on the right side. The possibility exists that he could finish the season in the Blue Jackets’ top-four next to either Zach Werenski or Ivan Provorov depending on what other moves may or may not happen.

David Jiricek will eventually learn from the likes of Zach Werenski and Ivan Provorov. (Photo by Ben Jackson/NHLI via Getty Images)

A successful season for Jiricek would see him thrive in the AHL as one of its best defensemen. It would also see him start to take important steps towards becoming a franchise pillar defenseman for the Blue Jackets. There is a lot expected out of him as time goes on. The 2023-24 season will be the next step in trying to become one of the NHL’s premier defensemen.

Biggest Questions in 2023-24

Where will Jiricek start the season? The numbers seem to suggest he’ll start in the AHL. But you do remember the injury situation last season, don’t you? He is one injury away from seeing significant time with the Blue Jackets. His training camp will be one that we’re watching very closely.

How will Jiricek handle lofty expectations? When you’re the sixth-overall pick in your draft year and widely considered one of the best prospects in the world, expectations naturally come with that. How he handles the ups and downs of a long season knowing so much is expected from him will be something interesting to monitor.

Final Thoughts

The 2023-24 season for Jiricek will be one that could see him take significant steps in his defensive development while establishing himself as one of the best young blue liners in the game. The fact that he’ll either be Cleveland’s top defenseman or learning alongside the likes of Werenski and Provorov will do wonders for him.

I do think we need to tone down the expectations a little. Playing and learning defense in the NHL is one of the hardest things to do as a young player. There’s still a learning curve. He will have many excellent nights, but he’ll also have many learning opportunities along the way.

If everything goes according to plan in 2023-24, Jiricek could be a day one starter in 2024-25 and will never look back. Get used to hearing his name. We’re going to hear it a lot as the years go on.