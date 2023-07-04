Canadiens Take New Approach to Second Chances

The Montreal Canadiens have been in the dumps for two seasons, but many believe they can turn things around soon. After the Canadiens fell to the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2021, they finished bottom five in the NHL standings in the next two years. As a result, they’ve drafted size and skill, upfront and on the blue line, in Juraj Slafkovsky and David Reinbacher and discovered a new approach in giving some players a much-needed second chance.

That isn’t all general manager Kent Hughes has done, as a second chance is something the organization has begun to covet. Whether it’s a player drafted in the first round looking for a new start, or a player who has regressed from a once-exceptional season, Montreal is becoming a landing spot for their chance at redemption. Hughes and his staff have begun to make calculative decisions on which players best fit their team’s needs, regardless of past performance concerns.

In the first two seasons under Hughes and Jeff Gorton, the Canadiens have become the land of opportunity. Mixing skill, size, and pure hard work, the Canadiens rebuild has felt more like a retool — and in all the right ways. Here are a few examples of players who failed to meet their initial expectations and some names for the Canadiens to consider moving forward.

Canadiens’ Trade for Dach Has Worked Out

At the 2022 Draft, Hughes first as the GM of the Canadiens, the Canadiens wasted no time making big changes. The draft took place in the province of Quebec, so it was his opportunity to give the crowd what they wanted. After trading defenseman Alexander Romanov to the New York Islanders, he flipped the return into a package deal to acquire Kirby Dach from the Chicago Blackhawks. The Bell Centre was electric after the Canadiens landed a top-six forward.

Before the Arizona Coyotes announced their selection at third overall, Hughes had finalized two trades and did what former GM Marc Bergevin deemed impossible. Dach, then 21, was taken third overall in 2019 but failed to fit in with the team. The main knock against him was injury problems, and he suffered another in his first season with the Canadiens. Fortunately, he gelled beautifully and set career-highs in goals (14), assists (24), and points (38) playing in the team’s top six — a promising sign of his future with the team.

Newhook, Andersson Acquisitions Make Sense

One year later, Hughes doubled down and packaged his 31st and 37th picks in the 2023 NHL Draft and two more pieces to acquire Alex Newhook from the Colorado Avalanche. The 22-year-old forward became a regular in the Avalanche’s lineup during the 2021-22 season and recorded two consecutive campaigns of at least 30 points. Newhook was the 16th overall pick in 2019 and turned pro after completing his two-year stint at Boston College.

He’s not the largest player, but he has the heart of a lion and a tenacious style. Newhook is more suited for a top-nine role but will get his chance to play top-six minutes next season.

Lias Andersson is another former first-round pick who signed with the Canadiens on July 2. Drafted seventh overall in 2017, Andersson hasn’t established himself as an NHL regular yet but will have plenty of time in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Laval Rocket to show that he’s ready for another shot. He battled injuries during the 2021-22 season but put up great numbers in the AHL the following year with the Ontario Reign.

Other Names That Fit Canadiens System

If the Canadiens want to welcome more projects, Maxime Comtois should be of interest. He is a 6-foot-2 winger who hasn’t panned out with the Anaheim Ducks but has the skills and determination to climb his way back into the lineup. He recorded seven points in his first 10 NHL games and registered a 33-point season in 55 games during his third season, placing him in a similar situation to Dach and Newhook.

Another 23-year-old eyeing a fresh start is Filip Zadina, who was placed on waivers by the Detroit Red Wings on July 3. Drafted 6th overall in the same year the Canadiens selected Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Zadina hasn’t panned out as the Red Wings had hoped. Injuries have played a part in that, but he hasn’t given the team a reason to keep him in the lineup full-time. His trade request out of Detroit cemented the end of his tenure, and a fresh start for the Czech forward may be the awakening he needs to get his career back on track.

The main issue for the Canadiens to bring names like Zadina and Comtois is the number of forwards the Canadiens have under contract. With Newhook, a restricted free agent, still unsigned, Montreal has 14 forwards signed for the 2023-24 season. To sign more talent up front, Hughes will have to find a trading partner for a few players, like Mike Hoffman and Rem Pitlick, who are entering the final year of their contracts. At that point, Hughes might want to give a player like Emil Heineman a shot over giving someone else a second chance.