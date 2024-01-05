Canadiens Unsurprisingly Send Suzuki to 2024 All-Star Game

There were admittedly doubts at one point that Montreal Canadiens Nick Suzuki would be the team’s selected representative at the NHL All-Star Game in Toronto on Feb. 3. In retrospect, there probably shouldn’t have been.

Montreal Canadiens forward Nick Suzuki – (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The NHL confirmed Suzuki’s selection to the mid-season classic on Jan. 4 (along with 31 others, 12 more to be voted in by fans). As the Canadiens’ leading goal and point scorer (12, 34), Suzuki was the easy Canadiens choice once again. This is his third career appearance, but, perhaps more significantly, his third consecutive appearance, as the Habs continue to struggle to ice top-end talent.

Suzuki vs. Caufield vs. Matheson

Fellow-forward Cole Caufield had been an early front runner, at least at the time the format of this season’s event had been announced back in November. Both he had defenseman Mike Matheson had decent cases at the time, but emphasis on the word “had.” Matheson had scored 17 points, Caufield seven goals and 19 points each in 23 games heading into December. Since then, Caufield especially has hit a cold patch, with just eight points and four goals, three coming in the last four games, in 15 contests.

While Matheson scored an undeniably impressive 10 points in that span, there’s just no comparison. That’s both in regard to the elite defensemen across the league with whom he was in theoretical competition to be picked for the All-Star Game… and Suzuki. By the end of November, Suzuki had scored 18 points (six goals). He has 16 points (six more goals) in the 15 games since, as he flirts with the point-per-game plateau.

Suzuki Fails to Capture Molson Cup

It’s worth noting Suzuki has never won the Molson Cup (this season), which is awarded monthly to the team’s most valuable player for all intents and purposes. Goalie Jake Allen won the trophy for October, Caufield for November. Josh Anderson just took home the December edition, after catching fire with all six of his goals on the season coming in the month.

Interestingly, Suzuki outscored Anderson significantly in December with five goals and 14 points (to nine) and probably deserved it more. It goes to show maybe the kid gloves with which Anderson has arguably been handled by head coach Martin St. Louis were shared with those who voted on each game’s three stars, which are the basis for who wins it.

Montreal Canadiens forward Josh Anderson – (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

That’s not intended as as much an indictment of Anderson as it is a testament to how quietly Suzuki has been putting together a legitimately All-Star-caliber season. Anderson has been better as of late, but, while he saved his best for last month (and Caufield October), Suzuki has been consistently strong and almost indisputably the only Canadiens player worthy of going to the All-Star Game.

You could probably argue Suzuki, who’s led the team in scoring for two straight seasons leading into 2023-24, has been the only worthy Canadiens player since 2021-22, when they finished last in the league. However, just as Suzuki has built on his production with each passing season, the Habs as a whole have improved too, having made year-over-year progress in the standings based on where they were at this point in 2022-23 (five games below .500 instead of just one).

Suzuki obviously still has a lot left of the season to play. However, the fact he’s effectively a point-per-game player at this stage (at 24 years of age) definitely bodes well for his and the team’s prospects as the rebuild continues. Ultimately, he’s earned the benefit of any doubt moving forward, as he sets the tone in the team’s locker room as its captain and on the ice as its top player, bar absolutely none. Put simply, he’s established himself as a top-end talent that the Canadiens would otherwise struggle to ice. Others will come and get there eventually. He’s already here.