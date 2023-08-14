Coyotes’ Hrabal NHL Quest Started With Dedication & Resilience

There have been numerous talented goalies on the Arizona Coyotes’ roster in the past. The iconic Mike Smith, Darcy Kuemper, Antti Raanta, and Adin Hill are some names that have rocked the Kachina. However, despite the success the team has had developing goalies at the NHL level, they’ve struggled mightily with their younger goalie prospects. A name to mention would be Ivan Prosvetov, who has yet to shape out to be what the team had intended. Therefore, general manager Bill Armstrong boldly decided to select Michael Hrabal 38th overall in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Hrabal has all the tools to succeed in the NHL, though what did his journey look like to land in the desert?

Growing Up In Czechia, Hrabal Was One Step Ahead of Everyone Else

Hrabal grew up in Prague, Czechia, during his younger days. Hockey opportunities were abundant growing up, especially considering he was one of the best players in his age group. With his height posing as a major advantage, especially as a goalie, it was early on when he realized he could do this professionally down the road.

“Definitely 7th or 8th grade when I started playing with older guys and in the best league here in Czechia. I knew I was better than guys my age, but I think the key to my success so far was that I always enjoyed the sport, and I still do,” Hrabal said. “I enjoyed the hard work and practice and every game, I hope it will stay like that, and it will only help me in the future.”

Michael Hrabal, Arizona Coyotes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

In Czechia, he played for the youth team, HC Sparta, which is one of the best teams in the entire country. They’ve had a handful of great players play in the NHL in the past, including Zdeno Chara, Petr Nedved, and, more recently, Tomas Hertl.

“I’m very thankful for that team [HC Sparta]; they always pushed me, I played with older guys, and that was very helpful. Every guy that gets drafted from Czechia trained there for youth hockey and always played with older guys. To be successful, you have to compete against older guys; overall, the team was great. They really cared about my development, so I’m very thankful.”

Hrabals’ Journey to Omaha Lancers Played Critical Role In Development

Despite his success in Czechia, he moved to the United States to further his hockey career, with the plan to attend college afterward. He made the move to play for the Omaha Lancers in the United States Hockey League (USHL), posting a .908 save percentage (SV%) and a 2.86 goals-against average (GAA) while being named to the USHL All-Rookie Team.

“We decided to move to USHL, and I think the move was successful. I had some ups and downs, but I think that’s something that happens, and it only makes you stronger mentally. It improved me overall as a goalie but mainly as a person,” Hrabal said. “Playing under coach Wilkie, he was a great coach, but sometimes very hard, mainly on us goalies. He really helped me towards the end of the season; I improved a lot. Being away from my family was also new to me, so I learned a lot and became more independent.”

The 6-foot-6 netminder also played with Team Czechia in the U18 World Hockey Championship. As the starting goalie, he registered a .920 SV% and a 3.11 GAA in five games. He was also named one of Czechia’s top three players of the tournament. Throughout international tournaments and games with the Lancers, he learned lots of valuable life lessons.

“Just being more mentally resilient and strong. Going confidently into every game, being there for my team, and doing everything I can to keep them in a winnable game.”

University of Massachusetts Provides Hrabal With Great College Opportunity

After his first season in the USHL, getting a good education while still playing hockey was important to him. That’s where the University of Massachusetts entered the picture. He committed to play for them earlier this year and has plenty of obstacles to climb, but it wasn’t just UMass that was interested.

“I had some offers before I committed to UMass, but I saw UMass and knew it was the best for me. They have great coaches and a great facility,” Hrabal said. “There are still things I need to work on, some details, which I think we’ll have a good amount of time at college to work on. I’m very happy I’ll be able to play college hockey this year.”

“My hockey IQ is very high, and I am very smart in the net. I see all the players, and where they are, where they can pass, so I would say my play reading too. It’s something that’s a high level, and I can definitely use it [in] college.”

The University of Massachusetts will showcase plenty of talent this season, including Carolina Hurricanes 2021 second-round pick Scott Morrow and Calgary Flames 2023 third-round pick Aydar Suniev. Hrabal will look to immediately impact the team as he continues his development.

Hrabal Looking to Make Major Impact with Coyotes

The Coyotes have struggled when it comes to young goalies. 24-year-old Prosvetov had the potential to be the netminder of the future, but after a lot of inconsistency at the NHL level, his future is still up in the air. Therefore, Hrabal has the chance to develop into an elite starting goalie for Arizona. While at development camp, like many prospects, he soaked it all in, learning as much as possible.

“I learned plenty of things; it was good to be back on the ice after a few weeks off. We did plenty of tests just to know where I’m at and what I need to work on,” Hrabal said. “I learned things that I need to work on during the summer and the season. I hope one day I can be a part of the team, and it’ll be exciting to play with whoever is there. It’s the NHL, so every player will be great, and I hope one day I can make it and play in Arizona.”

Young netminders across the league tend to look up to some of the premier goalies the NHL offers. Igor Shesterkin, Andrei Vasilevskiy, and Juuse Saros are just naming a few elite goalies; however, Hrabal is looking to pave his own style in his journey to the NHL.

“I wouldn’t say I model my game after one goalie. I really like to enjoy watching every NHL goalie’s highlights. There’s a reason why all of them play in the NHL, so there’s definitely something you can take away from anyone.”

Hrabal Has Potential to Be Netminder of Future

The Coyotes will have the Karel Vejmelka and Connor Ingram tandem for the next two seasons; then it could be Hrabal’s time to shine. He is arguably the best goaltending prospect the Coyotes have and possesses the height, mobility, and flash to make an impact in the NHL. Don’t anticipate seeing Hrabal anytime soon, but if his development goes well, the sky is the limit.