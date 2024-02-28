Coyotes News & Rumors: Ružička, Trade Deadline, Keller & More

Things in the desert are at an all-time low, and it’s easy to see why. A short month and a half ago, fans were talking about the playoffs and how the Arizona Coyotes could sneak their way into the big dance. They were the definition of a dark horse contender, and if all the puzzle pieces go together, there might be some Mullett magic come April. However, that has become a fantasy, as the team has lost 12 straight games, and seemingly nothing is going their way.

With that said, let’s dive into the latest news and rumors about the Coyotes and what’s to come.

Adam Ružička’s Contract Terminated After Video Surfaced Online

On Feb. 23, the Coyotes placed forward Adam Ružička on unconditional waivers for the purpose of contract termination. It came after a video on social media made the rounds in what appeared to look like drugs around Ružička. The video was quickly deleted, but his contract was terminated shortly after.

Adam Ruzicka, Arizona Coyotes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Coyotes had claimed Ružička off waivers from the Calgary Flames a little over a month ago, hoping the 25-year-old could find his way in the desert. He never found his groove with the Flames, so a new opportunity heightened for Ružička. Clearly, that will no longer be the case after the situation that has taken place. He had no points and six penalty minutes in the three games of action he saw.

After clearing unconditional waivers, Ruzicka will become an unrestricted free agent and will be free to sign with another NHL team, provided the league does not intervene.

What Direction Do Coyotes Go in At the Trade Deadline?

At the start of this season, the expectations behind the Coyotes’ 2023-24 campaign were higher than the previous two seasons. They were taking that next step out of the rebuild in hopes of inching closer and closer to the playoffs. With that goal in mind, it was not going to be an easy task as the West had an abundance of teams in the midst of it.

However, the Coyotes have lost 12 games in a row, dramatically changing the season’s trajectory. To be fair, general manager Bill Armstrong said at the beginning of the season he wanted to see growth but did not think the team was ready for the playoffs. In hindsight, he was correct, but looking at the Coyotes roster, they have several players who could be on the move at the trade deadline.

To name a few are Matt Dumba, Jason Zucker, and even Alex Kerfoot and Michael Carcone. All of which could be on the move and while it’s uncertain what the returns will be, the Coyotes will likely be sellers at the deadline. Unless a miracle happens up until the March 8 trade deadline, it’s clear that’s the direction they’ll be going. After maintaining a playoff spot for several weeks, at some point, it was figured the wheels would fall off. While it’s not pretty, there’s been plenty of growth seen already, which only means good things to come.

Clayton Keller Behind 2022-23 Pace, But Has Time

After returning from a brutal leg injury in 2022-23, Clayton Keller entered the season with little to no expectations. Not in a bad way, but fans, teammates, and even management didn’t know how he’d return from such a significant injury. Well, Keller didn’t miss a beat and tied the Coyotes’ single-season franchise record in points with 86, tying Keith Tkachuk. It was a milestone to remember for Keller, truly becoming the face of the franchise the Coyotes need in hopes of returning to the playoffs.

Clayton Keller, Arizona Coyotes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The 2023-24 season for Keller has seen plenty of ups and downs, but is he on pace to break the record? Right now, the 25-year-old has 22 goals and 52 points in 56 games and is on pace for 76 points, putting him ten points behind what he did one season ago. It is fair to note that he flipped the switch towards last year’s second half of the season, especially after the trade deadline. Perhaps we could see something similar this time around, but he is still undoubtedly the Coyotes’ franchise player.

While Keller’s not quite where he was last season, he still has plenty of time to put his name in the record books.

Additional Tidbits

When former ninth overall draft pick Dylan Guenther was recalled from the Tucson Roadrunners, questions loomed. It was fair to say Armstrong jumped the gun, and he should remain in Tucson for the remainder of the season to help with their playoff push. However, the 20-year-old has proven why he was taken so high, and in 19 games, he has six goals and 11 points. While his ceiling is still unknown, he’s showing off his shot each game and has been a bright spot in the second half.

Sean Durzi, who is set to become a restricted free agent (RFA) this summer, has been everything and beyond what the Coyotes could’ve asked when they acquired him from the Los Angeles Kings. However, what will his upcoming contract look like? The 25-year-old has 30 points in 50 games and has played a pivotal role on the power play, more times than not anchoring it. We can speculate all we want, but Armstrong will look to lock up Durzi for a long time, perhaps a four-year deal around the $4 million mark. That’s purely based on what other players like Matias Maccelli and Lawson Crouse have signed, but he’s shown he’s a core piece in the desert.