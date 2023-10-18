Coyotes Prospect Report: Simashev, Geekie, Lipkin & More

With the Arizona Coyotes’ season ramping up, their prospects have also started to gear into the new season. The Coyotes have stockpiled an abundance of draft capital for the future and already have a current prospect pool that sits atop the NHL’s best. Just within the 2023 NHL Draft, general manager (GM) Bill Armstrong added 12 more prospects, each adding an element to the system.

However, the Coyotes know they need to play the long game; Rome wasn’t built in one day, and neither will this team in three drafts. At the same time, they’ve already seen a handful of players blossom into a role with the organization. Logan Cooley has arrived and already made an impact at the NHL level. They also have Dylan Guenther, Maksymilian Szuber, and Josh Doan, who are one step away from playing with the Coyotes.

All that said, let’s take a look at where the Coyotes’ prospects are and how they’ve done to kick the season off.

Noel Nordh Off to Scorching Start

As mentioned above, the Coyotes added an additional 12 prospects to an already profound prospect pool. With that, they held four third-round picks, and after deciding to keep all four of them, they ended up taking Swedish forward Noel Nordh with the 72nd selection. At the time, he wasn’t the talk buzzing around the Coyotes nor the league, as it was primarily first overall selection and Chicago Blackhawk, Connor Bedard.

Nordh is off to a scorching start in the various leagues in Sweden. In the J20 Nationell (the highest junior league in Sweden), he is on a rapid pace, having eight points in five games. He is also on a tear in the HockeyAllsvenskan (the second-highest league in the Swedish ice hockey system), having six points in seven games. Considering he never played in a game at this level all of last season, he’s showing exponential improvements and looks like a potential steal for the scouting department.

Of course, it’s a good start for Nordh, but seeing consistency and if he can maintain this throughout the season will be vital to the Soderham, Sweden native.

Simashev, But, & Moroz, Making Strong Impressions in Russia

When the Coyotes took Dmitri Simashev sixth overall, it was a shocker, even to Simashev himself. Things got even crazier when they took his Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) teammate, Daniil But. Lokomotiv Yaroslavl, the team each plays for, has been sitting atop the standings for most of the KHL season and only has a few youngsters in the lineup. However, Simashev and But have made an impact early on in the season that could see them get increased ice time.

Daniil But and Dmitri Simashev, Arizona Coyotes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

For Simashev, it can be hard to develop in the KHL, arguably known as the second-best league in the world. He’s fared nicely in his first full season, netting just one assist in 17 games. Though he is much more than a point producer, he’s a physically dominant defenseman and has been solid in all aspects, especially skating, where he excels. On the flipside, for But, he’s been more noticeable on the stat sheet having five points in 12 games. Considering he is still just 18 years old, he is exceeding expectations.

With most having the Coyotes reaching on him at the draft back in June, it’s a great sign to see him pop up on the stat sheet. The 6-foot-5 winger looks to continue his success throughout the season, as he struggled with this last season. Like Nordh, the Coyotes could have another potential steal in Vadim Moroz, a 2023 third-round pick who has gotten off to a blazing start. Moroz has already scored eight points in his first 17 games in a league that isn’t very kind to teenagers, so he’s done phenomenal for his age. He had 14 points through 39 games last season, so he’s already halfway to breaking that this season.

With the hype around the Coyotes during the 2023-24 season, having the players overseas succeed is a cherry on top.

Geekie & Lamoureux Start Off Strong in CHL

Entering prospect camp and training camp, the eyes tend to be on the first-rounders, and this year was no different with Conor Geekie and Maveric Lamoureux. Both were taken in the 2022 NHL Draft, and a big part of that was their height. Geekie stands in at 6-foot-3, and Lamourux stands in at a staggering 6-foot-7. So far, both have played like first-round picks, putting up big numbers with their respective teams in the Canadian Hockey League.

Conor Geekie, Arizona Coyotes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Geekie has eight points in four games played and looks stronger, faster, and more decisive with the puck. Without former teammates Matthew Savoie and Zach Benson, a lot of the offense will drive through Geekie, which has been reflected on the stat sheet to start the season. Jumping over to Lamoureux, he was hammered by injuries for a lot of last season and only played 39 games; this season, we should get a glimpse of what a fully healthy Lamoureux can do. So far, he has shown the offensive side of his game with eight points in five games. Lamoureux can lay the boom but has also been efficient in distributing the puck; both of these have been on display this season, and Lamoureux will look to be one of the best defensemen in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL).

Coyotes Prospects Quick Hitters

Coyotes 2021 seventh-round pick Sam Lipkin is off to a hot start in his sophomore season. After concluding a masterful freshman season at Quinnipiac University, he has already scored four points in three games. With little expectations, the 20-year-old has blown them away and should look for a roster spot after his second collegiate season ends.

Prospects Adam Zlnka and Julian Lutz are off to good starts in the United States Hockey League (USHL). Zlnka, who plays with the Waterloo Blackhawks, has six points in his first seven games. Lutz, who’s coming over from Germany, is also adapting well to the change in North America with the Green Bay Gamblers, having six points in four games. Both have done well and will look to continue their hot starts as October rolls on.

Down the I-10, Guenther, Jan Jenik, and the rest of the Tucson Roadrunners team are off to a prominent start. So far, Guenther has recorded two points in two games, and Jenik has three in two games. For two of the more well-known prospects in Tucson, it’s good to see them gluing and playing together nicely.

Coyotes Prospects in Charge of Their Destiny in 2023-24

Unlike most teams, the Coyotes hold one of the deepest prospect pools in recent history, having solid players everywhere in the system. Although this is an adequate start for the Coyotes to be proud of, all the players they drafted are performing to expectations. Some players are also overperforming, like Szuber and Lipkin, who were picked much later and are much ahead of schedule than initially thought. The future is promising, and it’s up to the prospects as they are in charge of their destiny throughout the 2023-24 season.