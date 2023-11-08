3 Takeaways From Islanders’ 4-2 Loss vs Wild

The New York Islanders saw their five-game point streak come to a halt on Nov. 7. Facing the Minnesota Wild, a team they haven’t beaten since Dec. 29, 2019, they unraveled in the third period and lost 4-2. The Islanders had their moments in this game, scoring two goals in a row to take a 2-1 lead in the second period but once again, they allowed multiple goals late to end up with a loss.

The loss to the Wild has them at 5-3-3 on the season and in fourth place in the Metropolitan Division. The loss, like many of the games they’ve played recently has been a reminder that this team, while good, has some concerns that prevent them from contending in the Eastern Conference. Likewise, some of the issues, notably, the late-game collapses from the defense, can ultimately leave the Islanders out of the playoffs by season’s end.

Varlamov’s Rough Night in Goal

Semyon Varlamov looked poised for another remarkable night in the net. After all, he was coming off a shutout performance on Oct. 28 against the Columbus Blue Jackets that fueled a 2-0 Islanders victory and shut out the Washington Capitals on Nov 3 to lead a 3-0 win. Unfortunately, the game against the Wild was a reality check and a reminder that while he can string together a few great starts, he’s still the backup to Ilya Sorokin.

Semyon Varlamov, New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

He allowed a goal just 19 seconds in, an early indication that this game wasn’t going to be the same as the previous two. Varlamov settled down and kept the Wild in check afterward, saving 19 shots through two periods of play but then he unraveled along with the rest of the roster. A Kirill Kaprizov shot zipped past his glove and seconds later, the Wild scored again on a cross-ice pass, catching Varlamov out of position.

Varlamov wasn’t a liability in the net but allowing four goals on 31 shots, he was underwhelming. The Islanders needed him to step up and keep the point streak alive, especially with Sorokin struggling in recent starts. However, this game was a reminder that he will have a few rough starts and if the team is looking to make the playoffs this season, it will come with Sorokin in the net, not Varlamov.

Wahlstrom’s Shot is a Difference-Maker

It’s been a rough season for Oliver Wahstrom. He signed a one-year contract this offseason with the hopes that a big season would field a long-term deal in the 2024 offseason. But through 10 games, it looked like the clock was ticking on the young forward’s Islanders tenure. He’s only started five games and has been benched multiple times by head coach Lane Lambert. Instead of playing a top-six role or significant time on the power play, he’s often played on the third line and is averaging only 10:40 ice time.

Oliver Wahlstrom, New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

He made his case to stay in the lineup against the Wild and reminded the Islanders and the coaching staff what he brings to the offense. With the power play struggling, Wahlstrom carried the puck on the wing, and with a quick move, he created a shooting lane and wristed the puck past Marc-Andre Fleury to give the Islanders a 2-1 lead. Wahlstrom has one of the best shots on the team but rarely has the opportunity to use it and with space to create on the power play, he finally put it on full display.

The goal was Wahlstrom’s first of the season and one he desperately needed. The hope is that this goal starts to turn around his season and more importantly prove that he’s worthy of playing the wing on the power play and possibly a top-six role. This season is the one that will determine the young forward’s future with the Islanders and the next 72 games are crucial for him to both make a significant impact and find a place in the forward unit.

Islanders Push Luck Too Far With Penalty Kill

The Islanders’ penalty kill is a strength and has been in recent seasons. In some ways, having a great penalty kill is a backhanded compliment since the only reason a team has a good penalty-killing unit is because they take penalties in the first place. That said, the strength has allowed the Islanders to feel confident that games will remain close or that they can preserve leads whenever they commit penalties.

Their third-period penalties cost them in this game. The Islanders allowed the Wild, a team known for having an explosive offense and potent power play, to operate in space. Mats Zuccarello connected with Kaprizov on a cross-ice pass and it resulted in an easy goal that gave the Wild a 3-2 lead. The goal gave the Wild all the momentum and a goal 42 seconds later put the game out of reach, resulting in the 4-2 final. The Islanders have a great penalty kill but it’s not one they can rely on and this game was a case in point to why.

Other Takeaways From The Islanders’ Loss

Noah Dobson scored in the first period with an elevated slapshot. With the goal, he has four on the season while the rest of the Islanders’ defensemen have one which speaks volumes to the gap between him and the rest of the unit in terms of offensive zone production.

Bo Horvat missed his first game since he was acquired during the All-Star Break last season. He’s taken his fair share of criticism since joining the Islanders but he’s putting together a strong season, scoring four goals and five assists while centering the top line. This was a game where his absence was felt, especially on the power play which scored on only one of the five opportunities.

What’s Next For The Islanders?

The next game is against the Boston Bruins on Nov. 9 and then the Islanders host the Capitals on Nov. 11 before they begin their first big road trip of the season. The Bruins have been the class of the Eastern Conference in recent seasons and are 10-1-1 this season but the Capitals have struggled to start the season, making them an opponent the Islanders must take advantage of and defeat for the second time in 10 days.

The Islanders saw their point streak snap with the two-goal loss but the bigger problem is that they’ve lost three of their last four games and have done so with collapses. This team has struggled to close out games and secure victories and they have to play their best in the third period if they hope to make the playoffs in a competitive Eastern Conference.