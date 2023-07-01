Jakub Stancl – 2023 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

With the 106th overall draft pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, the St. Louis Blues selected forward Jakub Stancl. The big-bodied forward loves using his frame when the puck is on his stick, it is extremely difficult for defenders to steal it away, thanks to his puckhandling skills and body positioning.

Jakub Stancl, Left Wing

2022-23 Team: Växjö Lakers HC J20

Date of Birth: Apr. 10, 2005

Place of Birth: Praha, Czechia

Height: 6-foot-3, Weight: 201 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: C

2023 NHL Draft Board (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Central Scouting Ranking (EU Skaters): 26th / Draft Prospects Hockey: 98th

The Blues did not shy away from drafting European players in this draft. When it came time to draft Stancl, general manager Doug Armstrong continued the trend by calling the 18-year-old’s name.

Overview: What Stancl Does Well

Ready to take on any challenge thrown his way, Stancl is responsible and can be trusted in all situations. Known for his two-way game, the Czechia native can kill penalties, protect leads late in a game, and do whatever the coach may ask of him. He uses his 6-foot-3-inch frame to his advantage in all three zones. Whether he is carrying the puck across the blue line and leading the attack or in the offensive zone without it, he is constantly moving, trying to find the open ice so his teammates can get him the puck in scoring position. Overall, he understands where the holes in the opposing defense are and looks to exploit them every chance he can.

Stancl has above-average vision and knows when to use his size to not create unnecessary penalties. This past season, he took only 22 penalties across all levels from his J18, J20, Swedish Hockey League (SHL), and International teams. He also played eight games in the SHL at the age of 17 for the powerhouse Växjö Lakers, who won the championship this season. While he didn’t get many opportunities, never playing over ten minutes a game, the organization was happy with him as they called him up from the J20 league on six different occasions.

Overview: What Stancl Needs to Work On

One of the biggest knocks against Stancl’s game is his lack of overall speed and his skating. He is noticeably slow from the first stride, preventing him from quick transitions into the offensive and defensive zone. The good news is that skating is something that can be improved through skating coaches and continued development as he gets older. However, as the NHL continues to get faster, his lack of speed could prevent him from getting an opportunity, and he might be passed over on a call up to St. Louis in favor of another prospect.

Related: THW’s 2023 Free Agency Coverage

Additionally, Stancl appears to lose focus and on-ice engagement. He will need to work on his discipline and attention to detail as he continues to rise through the ranks and as the level of competition rises around him.

Quotables

“Stancl is a modern two-way center with fantastic physical tools and powerfulness that is all-round in so many aspects. He creates chances on his own. He is smart and often finds openings and areas to be an option to start or continue an attack.” – Fredrik Haak, FC Hockey

Stancl’s Overall Upside

The Blues could really have something in Stancl, as long as his development goes according to plan and he puts the work in to adjust his weaknesses. However, he could also become yet another big-bodied forward that excelled at the junior level due to his vision and natural size over the competition, and unfortunately never makes it very far at the pro level.

Related: 2023 NHL Draft Guide

Latest News & Highlights

He is still several years away and a very raw package at this point, but he could become a gem for the Blues. While he is unlikely to ever be a top-line scoring impact player in the NHL, he could become an effective bottom-six forward one day. Though if he could very well top out as an effective player in minor leagues if he is unable to adjust accordingly.