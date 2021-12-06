Kraken Prospect Report: True, Beniers, Vyazovoy & More

The Seattle Kraken have been on a decent run since their six-game losing streak. There are many areas to focus on in the waters of the Kraken organization, but here we will look at their prospects in the second edition of the Kraken Prospect Report.
Bubble, Minor League Kraken Capitalizing on Opportunity
Kole Lind
Following injuries to Jaden Schwartz and Jordan Eberle, among others, Lind was called back up to the Kraken. He tallied two goals and seven points while leading the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Charlotte Checkers with 42 penalty minutes in 17 games.
He managed his first NHL point with an assist in his third game. While it doesn’t look like he’ll be here once players get healthy, it’s a step in the right direction. His development is best served in the AHL since he averaged 7:35 of ice time in three NHL games and could use the reps.
Alexander True
As mentioned in the first Kraken Prospect Report, True is a top producer for the Checkers and leads the team with 17 points in 21 games. He’s scored seven goals, three on the power play, and one shorthanded with a 17.1 shooting percentage, and his 41 shots are second on the team.
His usage on special teams speaks to his abilities and his coach’s faith in him to fuel the offense yet be depended on defensively. While some players will be called up due to injury, such as Lind, Kraken management should leave him be and let him be the guy for Charlotte.
Joey Daccord
Daccord is back on the Kraken after Chris Driedger’s return to injured reserve. He struggled through two losses in his last stint but has performed well for the Checkers, with a 2.35 goals-against average (GAA) and .915 save percentage (SV%).
He will be thrust into the backup role again but may not get into a game. Philipp Grubauer has handled most of the starting responsibilities this season, even with a healthy Driedger playing well in consecutive games before his injury. The Kraken have a pair of back-to-backs in the coming weeks, so Daccord should see some action.
He has had a decent season despite a 3-4-1 record in eight games. The more he plays and succeeds in the AHL, the better equipped he will be when it’s his turn to become the Kraken’s backup goaltender. Seattle has played better since his last call-up, so if he gets in, hopefully, he will perform well.
Kraken Prospects in College and Juniors Keep Up Strong Seasons
Matty Beniers
Beniers is having a great season for the University of Michigan and earned an invitation to the United States National Junior Team selection camp. He was part of the team that won gold at last year’s World Junior Championship.
His 11 goals lead the Wolverines, and his 20 points rank fourth. Assuming he makes Team USA, his experience should make him a leader. He is the Kraken’s top prospect and has been performing as such. Stick with The Hockey Writers for coverage of the World Junior Championship, and keep an eye on his performance.
Ryker Evans
Evans is still scoring at a dependable pace for the Western Hockey League’s (WHL) Regina Pats this season. He leads the team with 18 assists and 22 points in 23 games. He’s one of the older players on the team, and his experience could be playing a part in his success. He’s on track to be a big part of the Kraken’s plans going forward.
Jacob Melanson
Melanson has continued his strong start for the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s (QMJHL) Acadie-Bathurst Titan. His 14 goals in 24 games rank second, and his 21 points are third on the team. He drives the Titan offense and leads the team with seven power-play goals while being tied for team-lead with 91 shots.
While they haven’t had the best season, it will help Melanson’s development if they can turn their season around. Not just in terms of point production, but the importance of playing meaningful games throughout the season.
Semyon Vyazovoy
Vyazovoy was the first goaltender drafted in Kraken history, and he may become the organization’s goaltending future. He plays in the Molodyozhnaya Hokkeinaya Liga (MHL), the Russian junior hockey league, for Tolpar Ufa, with a 14-5-1 record in 20 games and a 1.69 GAA, .942 SV%, and four shutouts.
He’s only 18 years old, so it will be a while before he joins the Kraken, but keep a close eye on him; especially once he makes the jump to the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). When he’s playing against men, we’ll see if he can sustain similar numbers.
