Kraken Daily Download – Recap, Stats, Injuries & News

by

Last Game

Seattle Kraken4
Final
Arizona Coyotes5

NHL Standings

Game Details

Kraken
(4-7-1, 9 pts)		Coyotes
(1-10-1, 3 pts)
Eberle, Bastian, Gourde, Giordano – 1 goal eachShayne Gostisbehere – 3 assists
Tanev, Wennberg, Oleksiak – 1 assist eachLawson Crouse – 2 goals
Johan Larsson – 2 assists
Boyd, Roussel, Kessel – 1 goal each
Keller, Fischer, Chychrun – 1 assist each
Philipp Grubauer – 22 shots, 17 savesScott Wedgewood – 24 shots, 22 saves
Karel Vejmelka – 2 shots, 0 saves
Next Game

Seattle Kraken(4-7-1, 9 pts)
Sat., Nov. 6, 7:00 p.m.
Vegas Golden Knights(6-6-0, 12 pts)

Injury Report/Update

Ryan Donato (LW)Upper Bodyday-to-day
Jared McCann (C)COVID-19 Protocolday-to-day
Mason Appleton (RW)UndisclosedIR
Colin Blackwell (RW)Lower BodyIR
Marcus Johansson (LW)Lower-BodyIR
Team Stats