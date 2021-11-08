Kraken Daily Download – Recap, Stats, Injuries & News

Last Game
NHL Standings
Game Details
|Kraken
(4-7-1, 9 pts)
|Coyotes
(1-10-1, 3 pts)
|Eberle, Bastian, Gourde, Giordano – 1 goal each
|Shayne Gostisbehere – 3 assists
|Tanev, Wennberg, Oleksiak – 1 assist each
|Lawson Crouse – 2 goals
|Johan Larsson – 2 assists
|Boyd, Roussel, Kessel – 1 goal each
|Keller, Fischer, Chychrun – 1 assist each
|Philipp Grubauer – 22 shots, 17 saves
|Scott Wedgewood – 24 shots, 22 saves
|Karel Vejmelka – 2 shots, 0 saves
Next Game
|Seattle Kraken
|(4-7-1, 9 pts)
|Sat., Nov. 6, 7:00 p.m.
|Vegas Golden Knights
|(6-6-0, 12 pts)
Injury Report/Update
|Ryan Donato (LW)
|Upper Body
|day-to-day
|Jared McCann (C)
|COVID-19 Protocol
|day-to-day
|Mason Appleton (RW)
|Undisclosed
|IR
|Colin Blackwell (RW)
|Lower Body
|IR
|Marcus Johansson (LW)
|Lower-Body
|IR
Team Stats
