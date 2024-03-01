Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Matthews, Nylander, Woll & the Bear

On Thursday (Feb. 29) night, the Toronto Maple Leafs secured a hard-fought 4-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes in a game that proved to be more challenging than anticipated. Initially, the Maple Leafs seemed to have firm control of the game, establishing a commanding 3-0 lead. However, the momentum shifted when former Maple Leaf Alex Kerfoot scored a breakaway goal for the Coyotes while shorthanded. This goal injected new energy into the Coyotes, who began to mount a comeback.

Related: Minnesota Girl’s State Tournament Shows Future Stars for PWHL

Despite facing increased pressure from the Coyotes, the Maple Leafs managed to maintain their lead in large part to a solid performance by goalie Joseph Woll. Woll’s efforts between the pipes were crucial in preserving the Maple Leafs’ advantage and preventing the Coyotes from capitalizing on their momentum. Yet, the Coyotes were determined and continued to push.

In the end, while the Maple Leafs’ win might have been frustrating due to the Coyotes’ late surge, it marked an important win for the team and got them right back into a winning streak after a loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. With the win, the Maple Leafs extended Arizona’s losing streak to 14 games.

Item One: Three Reasons the Maple Leafs Beat the Coyotes

There were three key reasons the Maple Leafs proved victorious over the Coyotes. First, they showed just enough offensive power. Auston Matthews, the NHL’s leading goal scorer with 53 goals, once again came through to contribute a key tally. His scoring ability poses a challenge for opposing teams, and the struggling Coyotes were no exception. He was in the right place at the right time and took advantage of a fortunate bounce to pot his first goal in three games.

Related: Auston Matthews Poised to Rewrite Maple Leafs’ Scoring Records

Second, the Maple Leafs got contributions from their supporting cast. Suddenly, Tyler Bertuzzi is on fire. Matthew Knies and William Nylander contributed as well, as Knies scored a goal and added an assist, Bertuzzi found the back of the net for his fifth goal in the last three games, and Nylander scored an angry empty-netter and took the team’s lead in points by adding two assists.

Morgan Rielly and William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrate an overtime goal during Game 3 of the First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Tampa Bay Lightning (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Finally, and most importantly, Joseph Woll was solid in the net. Making his return from a long injury absence, he turned in a quality start, making 30 saves. Despite encountering pressure from the Coyotes, Woll remained calm in the crease and made the saves he needed to hold his team’s lead. There’s something about his play in the net that transcends his ability. He also instills confidence in the Maple Leafs’ defense and on this night he helped thwart any possible comeback.

Item Two: Auston Matthews Is Running Away With the Rocket Richard Trophy

Matthews once again displayed his scoring power and ended a short two-game goal drought with a key goal in the second period. Picking up a Nylander pass, he unleashed a shot from the slot that beat Coyotes’ goaltender Connor Ingram high-glove side for the ultimate game-winner. With this goal, Matthews extended his lead as the NHL’s top goal scorer, tallying an impressive 53 goals for the season. This remarkable achievement puts him 13 goals ahead of the second-place scorer, none other than ex-Maple Leaf and current Edmonton Oilers Zach Hyman.

Related: Connor Bedard & the History of 18-Year-Old NHL Rookies

Matthews remains on pace to pass the 70-goal mark for the season. If he can do that, he can reach a mark achieved by only a few in NHL history. His scoring rate of 0.65 goals per game places him in elite company, with only legends like Mario Lemieux and Mike Bossy having scored more voraciously.

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Matthews’ remarkable consistency is now fueling speculation about his potential to challenge the all-time goals record. With an impressive 351 goals in just 538 career games, he has firmly established himself as one of the most prolific goal scorers in today’s NHL. Each goal he scores brings him closer to solidifying his legacy as one of the all-time greats in hockey.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The Maple Leafs face a challenging stretch of opponents over their next five games. First, they take on the New York Rangers tomorrow. On Monday, up pop the Boston Bruins. Their homestand ends with a game against the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday. On March 7, the Maple Leafs have a quick turnaround when they hit the road to face the Bruins once again. Finally, they travel to Montreal to play the Canadiens on Saturday, March 9.

Related: Matthews Joins Elite Club of 300 Goals in 500 (or Fewer) Games

It’s a tough series of games. However, fans should be encouraged by Woll’s play in goal. It should also be interesting to see how newcomer Ilya Lyubushkin plays and whether the team will partner him with Morgan Rielly as they did two seasons ago when he came from the Coyotes at the trade deadline for Nick Ritchie.

When he was here last, Lyubushkin became a bit of a fan favorite. Nicknamed the Russian Bear, he was a strong partner for Rielly. It will be fun to see if he can repeat the same success he brought last time to Toronto.