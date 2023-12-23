Steven Stamkos Rounding Into Form with 4-Game Point Streak

Steven Stamkos has been a cornerstone of the Tampa Bay Lightning franchise since the 2008–09 season, and it has been no different this season. The Lightning’s captain has notched 15 goals and 20 assists so far in his 16th season with the Lightning. These past four games have seen him really dial it in, though. Throughout much of this season, his play at even strength has been less than satisfactory, and he has been uncharacteristically absent from the play at times. The power play is where the majority of Stamkos’ production has come from, and while he has always been good on the power play, that is not normal, and over-reliance on special teams for points is not a recipe for success.

Luckily, Stamkos seems to have found his rhythm and is putting up points both at even strength and on the power play lately. The Lightning have desperately needed someone to step up so that Nikita Kucherov is not the only engine the offense has to rely on, and Stamkos is currently doing his part. As the calendar gets ever closer to 2024, every game becomes more important than the last. Stamkos is once again showing why he is so important to this team and why he is one of the best players in the league.

Stamkos’ First Four-Goal Game in Edmonton

At 32 years old, there really are not too many “firsts” in Stamkos’ career anymore, but he had one in Edmonton on Dec. 14. For the first time in his career, he had a four-goal game. He has had his fair share of hat tricks (12 to be exact when including the game in Edmonton) but had never reached the elusive four-goal mark before. During the game, Stamkos created an impressive 1.3 expected goals (which goes up to 1.6 goals when adjusted for shooting talent). He also shot a whopping 57.1 percent on unblocked shot attempts, which was a season-high. He totaled seven shots on the night, with two of them being high-danger chances.

Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Stamkos’ first goal of the night came just over a minute into the game on the power play. Nick Paul found him in the face-off circle, and Stamkos sent a snapshot into the back of the net. Goal number two came with just over 13 minutes of action remaining in the matchup with the Oilers. At the time, the Lightning were trailing by a score of 3-2, and Stamkos tied the game up by batting the puck out of the air by the goal line.

It was not long after that when Stamkos completed the hat trick with a beautiful wrist shot to put the Lightning ahead 5-3. After taking a stride into the offensive zone, he paused as the play continued to develop in front of him. That allowed for a great screen, and the goalie could not anticipate his shot. The Lightning captain took the opportunity to snap home a perfect wrist shot, but his night was not done quite yet. As the game was winding down, he added an empty net goal for the cherry on top of what was already quite a performance as the Lightning won 7-4.

Stamkos With Another Power Play Goal in Calgary

The Lightning were not about to get it done in Calgary on Dec. 16 against the Calgary Flames, but that does not mean that it was all bad. Stamkos did score a power play goal to move his season total up to 15 goals. He had .5 expected goals (.7 when adjusted for shooting talent) and one high-danger shot during the game. The Lightning forward also had four low-danger shots and a solid 20 percent shooting percentage on unblocked shots.

Latest News & Highlights

Stamkos’ lone goal came in the third period with the Lightning down 3-2 and pulled them within a goal of tying the Flames. As with five other goals from Stamkos, that one came on the power play. Brayden Point was unable to really get ahold of the puck and sent it into the air for Stamkos to catch in the face-off circle. Stamkos quickly settled the puck down and ripped it into the back of the net (all while it was still wobbling). It was not the usual crisp setup that fans were used to seeing, but the end result (a fantastic shot and goal from Stamkos) was all the same.

The goal certainly showed that the Lightning forward still has some quick reflexes. The game was overall a bit perplexing and frustrating for the Lightning, even if it did have some bright spots like that one. In a playoff race, those games against middle-of-the-road teams are really crucial and can make quite a difference. The loss came courtesy of a lousy second period, which has plagued the Lightning all season, but it would not follow them (or Stamkos) into their battle with the St. Louis Blues.

A Three Assist Performance From Stamkos Against St. Louis

The Lightning finally came back home on Dec. 19 and did not disappoint. The game ended with a 6-1 victory over the Blues and was one of the most complete games (even if it was not perfect) that the Lightning have played all season. Stamkos did not score a goal, but that did not mean that he had a quiet night by any means. The Lightning captain registered three assists on the night, which is pretty good on its own, but even better is the fact that all three were primary assists.

Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The first assist came in the first period, when Tyler Motte scored his second goal of the season. It was a gritty goal that came from both players going after the puck right in front of the net and serves as a reminder to never give up on a play until the goalie actually has the puck. The next assist was in the second period, which increased the Lightning lead to 5-0. That goal came from none other than Hadyn Fleury. It was actually the first goal that he has scored this season. Stamkos found himself with the puck by the goal, but it was in his skates, and he had drifted too far away before he got a stick on it. Knowing he did not have a good look, he passed it back to Fleury at the point. From there, Fleury took a swing at it and was able to get the puck through traffic and into the net.

Stamkos’ final point of the night was an assist to Paul in the third period. The goal was scored on the power play, making the score 6-0 in favor of the Lightning. Stamkos got the puck in the face-off circle from Victor Hedman and whipped a quick pass across the front of the goal to Paul. All it took was a nice little backhand, and the Lightning had another tally. Stamkos was all of the ice and had a number of shots to complement his assists. Games like that one really show that he is still a versatile forward who can do more than just score and play a role on the power play. Over the years, he has really improved his ability to find other players in the right spot for them to have a quality scoring chance. Not every one of those plays will go on a highlight reel, but they all had Stamkos playing smart hockey and getting involved in the play. That is exactly what the Lightning need from their captain.

A Crisp Assist From Stamkos to Extend the Point Streak

The Dec. 21 showdown with the Vegas Golden Knights turned out to be a real nail-biter. After being pushed to the brink, the Lightning were able to will themselves to victory thanks to a late goal from Paul with a final score of 5-4. Stamkos did not score a goal, but he did increase his point streak to four games. Even though he did not score, he did have three shots on goal, with one of them being a medium-danger chance. Putting up an effort like that might not result in a goal every night, but it will lead to good things happening eventually.

If nothing else, in a given game, having the captain involved in the offense like that sets the tone for the rest of the team. Stamkos’ assist was, much like his three assists from the previous game, a primary assist. It came at a rather important point in the game, as the Lightning were on the power play and trying to tie the game up at two. Thanks to a nifty pass from Stamkos, they were successful. He received a pass from the ever-electrifying forward, Kucherov, and the goalie overcommitted. It was an understandable mistake with how often Stamkos shoots on the power play, but it proved to be a deadly one. He quickly gave the puck right back to Kucherov, who hit his mark.

Related: Dear Santa: Tampa Bay Lightning’s 2023-24 Wish List

With how tight the game was, that goal made a huge difference, and the Lightning were able to ride the momentum and score twice more before the end of the period. This team is seemingly growing in confidence with every game, and Vegas was a huge test. In big games, there needs to be a big moment from star players, and all of the Lightning’s stars were up to the task.

What’s Next For Stamkos and the Lightning?

Stamkos and the Lightning have four games left before January. They are on the road against the Washington Capitals before a three-game homestand that includes the Florida Panthers, New York Rangers, and Montreal Canadiens. All of these games are important for the Lightning who are in a battle for playoff positioning, but the matchup against the Panthers is of special significance. Not only are the Panthers rivals of the Lightning, but they are ahead in the standings with the Lightning closing in. The game could prove to be a great way for the Lightning to make up more ground.

Not too long ago, the Lightning looked like they were down for the count, and Stamkos did not look much better. What a difference a week can make! The rest of the Atlantic has been floundering as Stamkos and the Lightning have started to find their identities again. The Lightning are once again in the thick of the playoff race and looking dangerous. Andrei Vasilevskiy has had some time to get comfortable; coach Jon Cooper has tried out some new lines that seem to be working; and of course, Stamkos is quietly looking more and more like himself. As the captain continues to lead by example, look for the rest of the team to follow his lead.