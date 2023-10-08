Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Ellis, Miller, Robertson & Woll

With Saturday night’s Toronto Maple Leafs’ 4-3 loss to the Detroit Red Wings, the team has now concluded its preseason and will transition into the realm of hockey games that count in the standings. The Oct. 7 preseason game featured a roster of Maple Leafs players, all striving to either establish themselves as NHL regulars or improve their current status in the coaching staff’s eyes.

The game had a David and Goliath dynamic, resembling a matchup between the Toronto Marlies and the full core of the Red Wings. This unique context helped present intriguing insights into the struggles and aspirations of the young players as they fight for coveted spots on the team’s roster.

In this post, I’ll focus on some of the key events of the game that might move the needle for some of these youngsters. I’ll also focus on where I believe Nick Robertson and Joseph Woll might be heading into the regular season.

Saturday’s game was a chance for one or more of the Maple Leafs’ young prospects to jump to the pump and show their stuff; and, production-wise, Max Ellis and Tommy Miller did just that. Because I had to go back into both young players’ bios and do some research, I thought it might be wise to share a bit of information for both young players.

Item One: Ellis and Miller – Surprise Producers for the Maple Leafs

Interestingly, both Ellis and Miller are from the Detroit area, which added to the personal impact of the game. It would seem reasonable to assume that both had family and friends in attendance, which always makes their standout games against the Red Wings even more significant.

Tommy Miller when he was with the U.S. National Development Team (courtesy USHL)

The 23-year-old right-winger Ellis has been no stranger to the underdog role in his hockey journey. He’s been kicking around for several years, starting in the United States Hockey League (USHL), he played for four different teams – the Youngstown Phantoms, Central Illinois Flying Aces, Lincoln Stars, and the Muskegon Lumberjacks. He then spent three seasons at the University of Notre Dame. Finally, during the 2022-23 season, he signed his first professional contract to join the American Hockey League (AHL)’s Toronto Marlies.

Miller is a 24-year-old, right-shot defenseman. He, too, began his journey in the USHL with both the U.S. National Under-17 and Under-18 teams and the Fargo Force. He then spent five seasons playing US collegiate hockey, four with Michigan State University and then a fifth season at Northeastern University. In 2022-23, he split the season between the ECHL’s Newfoundland Growlers and the AHL Marlies.

In Saturday’s preseason game against the Red Wings, both Ellis and Miller emerged as unlikely heroes. Ellis scored on a wrist shot that surprised the Red Wings’ goalie. He also showed strong determination when he bounced back from a huge hit by the Red Wings’ Moritz Seider. In general, he showed tenacity by winning puck battles and creating chaos in front of the net.

Miller contributed both a goal and an assist. His wrist shot ricocheted off Seider’s legs into the net. He does shoot the puck. It’s worth noting that Miller is not yet signed to an NHL contract. He likely is a long shot for an NHL job. Ellis, on the other hand, is in the second year of a two-way ELC deal with the Maple Leafs. While he too is a long shot, at least he has a better chance.

The truth is that both players face challenges in reaching their NHL dreams. Still, their play in this preseason game showed some potential for pursuing a professional hockey career.

Item Two: Analyzing Nick Robertson’s Preseason

As all Maple Leafs fans know, Robertson has been busting his rear to gain a spot on the Maple Leafs roster this preseason. Although observations of his play have been largely positive, he still hasn’t finished many of his scoring chances. He’s also still – in my mind – running around more like a power forward wanna-be instead of seeking open ice to fire the puck on the net – over and over again.

All this said, Robertson is more than willing to engage in physical play. He’s also better this preseason at maintaining his speed when he’s challenged by opponents. Except for not scoring much, he’s stood out. He appears better this preseason at accepting body contact and continues to move his feet through checks.

For what it’s worth, he seems more confident. He’s been chipping the puck to open ice and pursuing it aggressively. In short, he’s never been more determined to win a spot. And, as always, his work ethic is stellar.

One area of development this preseason has been in the maturity Robertson seems to bring to the ice. He’s improving. He’s shown more composure in his game, and he’s been less erratic in his play. There is room for improvement, as has been noted by analysts who suggest that he’s hesitating a bit in getting his shots off. Still, Robertson’s effort and growth as a player have been evident to me this preseason.

Nick Robertson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

The consensus is that Robertson’s preseason play has been impressive, but he’s still likely bound for the AHL. My call is that his preseason efforts have shown he’s making strides in his development. Whether he’ll make the regular season Maple Leafs’ roster is another question. I’m anxious to find out.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

On Saturday night, Woll showed a glimpse of his potential as a starting goalie for the Maple Leafs. His game featured moments of brilliance, particularly in the first and third periods, where he made crucial saves. However, he suffered a challenging two-and-a-half-minute meltdown in which he lost focus. That allowed the Red Wings to score three quick goals.

Despite this blip in his play, Woll rebounded to excel in the third period. What will this mean for his quest to become the team’s starting goaltender? Can he challenge Ilya Samsonov for that spot?

That question is likely not nearly as crucial over the short term as the imminent roster cuts coming very quickly. However, the twosome will engage in a friendly battle for that role. Fans have to hope that both goalies win.