Bruins News & Rumors: Greer, Brown, Beecher & Heinen

In this latest edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, A.J. Greer and Patrick Brown are the latest Bruins to hit the waiver wire. In other news, with Brown hitting waivers, it appears that the Bruins’ fourth-line center heading into 2023-24 is Johnny Beecher. Lastly, these waiver placements also could impact Danton Heinen’s chances of earning a contract. Let’s discuss all of this in today’s (Oct. 8) Bruins News & Rumors column.

Bruins Place Greer & Brown On Waivers

We knew heading into today (Oct. 8) that the Bruins needed to trim their roster more. As a result, the Bruins have placed Greer and Brown on waivers. Both players were competing for bottom-six spots, but in the end, they did not make the cut.

Related: 3 Takeaways From Bruins’ 3-1 Win Over the Rangers

Greer, 26, saw a good amount of time in the Bruins’ bottom six last season. He appeared in a career-high 61 games last season for Boston, posting five goals, 12 points, 101 hits, and 114 penalty minutes. Overall, he provided some sandpaper when inserted into the lineup, but it was not enough for him to make the NHL squad for the start of this season. There could be a team out there willing to take a chance on him if they want to add more grit to their group.

A.J. Greer, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

As for Brown, he was gunning for the Bruins’ fourth-line center spot. However, after a quiet preseason, the 31-year-old is on the waiver wire. The Bruins signed Brown to a two-year, $1.6 million contract in the offseason, and he was expected to be a bottom-six forward for them for the start of the year. However, assuming he clears waivers, he will begin the campaign with the Providence Bruins. In 61 games last season split between the Philadelphia Flyers and Ottawa Senators, he had five goals, 12 points, and 167 hits.

Yesterday’s waiver placements, Jakub Zboril, Jesper Boqvist, and Oskar Steen, have all cleared and are set to start the season with Providence.

Beecher Wins 4C Spot

Based on the Brown and Greer waiver placements, it appears that Beecher will be the Bruins’ fourth-line center for the start of the season. It is well-deserved, as the 2019 first-round pick was one of the Bruins’ most noticeable players during the preseason.

John Beecher, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Beecher, 22, spent all of last season in the American Hockey League (AHL), posting nine goals, 23 points, and a plus-9 rating in 61 games. Although it was not the strongest of offensive seasons for him, he showed solid defensive play and made an impact with his physicality. The Bruins also saw these elements from Beecher during the preseason, and now they will be hoping that they carry over to the regular season.

Latest News & Highlights

With Greer also being waived, the Bruins’ fourth line on opening night could very well consist of Beecher, Milan Lucic, and Jakub Lauko. If this is the trio they roll with, they have the potential to provide the Bruins with plenty of energy and physicality.

Contract Incoming for Heinen?

At the time of this writing, the Bruins have yet to make a decision with Heinen. However, with both Greer and Brown hitting waivers, one has to wonder if this is setting up Heinen for one. There is now a potential spot available for the 13th forward role, and Heinen would be a good option for it.

Danton Heinen, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Overall, Heinen performed well during the preseason on his PTO, so it certainly would make sense if the Bruins gave him a league-minimum deal. He would also give the Bruins another experienced option for their bottom six if they struggle a bit out of the gate.

Heinen, 28, appeared in 65 games last season with the Pittsburgh Penguins, posting eight goals and 22 points. Overall, he would be a decent depth forward to have around due to his versatility, but let’s see if the Bruins give him a contract from here.