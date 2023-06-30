Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Holmberg, Keefe, Nylander & Meier

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at Pontus Holmberg, who recently signed with the team. Second, I’ll share some of the processes that led to Maple Leafs’ head coach Sheldon Keefe continuing in his role with the team.

Third, I’ll share another template for what William Nylander’s next contract could look like after Timo Meier signed an eight-year contract with the New Jersey Devils. We’ll see if this matters to the negotiating parties.

Item One: Maple Leafs Sign Pontus Holmberg to a Two-Year Contract

After David Kampf, the Maple Leafs inked young center Pontus Holmberg to a two-year contract worth $1.6 million, with an $800,000 average annual value (AAV). Holmberg had a strong first full season in North America, splitting games between the NHL and the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Toronto Marlies.

Pontus Holmberg, with the Toronto Marlies (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

He played 38 games with the Marlies and 37 with the Maple Leafs last season. His new contract shows that he had earned recognition from management, and I recall that Keefe often lauded Holmberg’s play, suggesting it was just tough to find a mistake by the young Swede, even watching game film. Keefe likes reliable players.

Holmberg Had Shown Impressive Performances in Multiple Roles

Despite starting his NHL journey as a fourth-line center, Holmberg showed both skill and versatility. In 37 games, he registered 13 points, showing some promise as an offensive contributor. As the regular season progressed, his performance continued to impress. When he returned to the Marlies later in the season, he had more responsibility.

Related: Pencil Holmberg Into Maple Leafs Lineup Next Season

His continued upward trajectory is what the organization is counting on, and one advantage to this extension is that he’s waiver exempt for the upcoming season. The team can freely move him between the NHL and AHL without losing him through waivers, while Holmberg seems to transition easily between the NHL and the AHL without losing his effectiveness.

The Maple Leafs Rewarded Him with a One-Way Deal

Interestingly, the Maple Leafs offered Holmberg a one-way contract, which guarantees that Holmberg will earn an NHL salary regardless of whether he plays in the NHL or AHL. The team obviously sees Holmberg as a part of its future.

Latest News & Highlight

The one big question on fans’ minds is the implications of signing both Holmberg and David Kampf on the team’s ability to re-sign Noel Acciari and/or Ryan O’Reilly. Does this remain a possibility?

Unless the coaching staff changes its mind on second-line center John Tavares next season – there has been some chatter about moving him to the wing – the team seems to be set down the middle. Auston Matthews will be the first-line center, Tavares would center line two, Kampf would center (probably) the third line, with Holmberg centering the fourth. It might be that O’Reilly won’t be wearing a Maple Leafs jersey in October.

Related: Maple Leafs’ Holmberg: Shining Example of Organizational Depth

Is there a space for either player in this suggested lineup? We’ll see soon enough. For now, the Maple Leafs have shown that they believe getting Holmberg’s name on a two-year, $1.6 million contract represents a good investment in a promising young star. I’m looking forward to watching him grow as a player this coming season.

Item Two: Maple Leafs Confirm Keefe’s Return as Head Coach

New Maple Leafs general manager (GM) Brad Treliving recently confirmed that Keefe would continue as the team’s head coach for a fifth season. In making the announcement, Treliving emphasized the positive relationship between Keefe and the players and that he believed in his coach.

Sheldon Keefe, Head Coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Keefe’s return comes as no surprise, really. If he was going to be replaced, you’d think it would have happened earlier in the offseason and closer to when Kyle Dubas was relieved of his duties.

Treliving reportedly worked closely with Keefe before he made the announcement. They went through a thorough interview process, and Treliving also spoke to several others within the organization, including players, to gain a better understanding of the coach. In part, the process also allowed Treliving to get to know Keefe better. They had no prior relationship.

Related: Taylor Hall for Adam Larsson Trade Revisited

Keefe noted that being interviewed for his current job was a “good process — a thorough one. Obviously, at times uncertain and uncomfortable, but a good process and a necessary one in understanding the position that Brad in the organization is in.”

Keefe added that he is “thrilled to be back.”

Keefe’s record with the team is 166-71-30 since taking over as the head coach in 2019. That record includes 115- and 111-point showings over the last two seasons. However, playoff success has been harder to come by.

The report also suggested that a contract extension would be talked about over the summer.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The word on Nylander’s contract extension is that negotiations aren’t going as easily as with Matthews. The Pierre-Luc Dubois contract with the Los Angeles Kings is one example of the current market. More recently, the Devils signed Timo Meier to an eight-year contract earlier this week.

Morgan Rielly and William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrate an overtime goal during Game 3 of the First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Tampa Bay Lightning (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Both contracts should serve as templates for what Nylander could expect without a “hometown” discount. Dubois signed for $8.5 million AAV, but his point production is not nearly as high as Nylander’s. On the other hand, Meier’s eight-year contract with the Devils carried an AAV of $8.8 million.

Related: Best NHL Players Not in the Hockey Hall of Fame

Meier’s goal production over his peak offensive seasons more closely matches Nylander’s. In 472 games, Meier has 163 goals and 167 assists (for 330 points). Nylander has played 521 games, scoring 177 goals but adding more assists at 253 (for 430 points – a full 100 points more than Meier).

Both players are right-wingers and both scored 40 goals last season. The questions are whether Treliving will consider using Meier’s contract as a template or whether it’s still too rich for the Maple Leafs’ blood.