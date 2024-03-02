Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Samsonov, Jarnkrok, Giordano & Slepets

Tonight, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the tough New York Rangers. If things go as planned with visas and the like, Maple Leafs fans will get their first look at the return of defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin who’s coming from the Anaheim Ducks. This move was made on the heels of defenseman Mark Giordano’s concussion that left a gap in Toronto’s defensive lineup.

Currently, the Maple Leafs are also dealing with injuries to defensemen Timothy Liljegren and Conor Timmins. During the Arizona Coyotes’ game on Thursday, Head Coach Sheldon Keefe even had forward Mitch Marner take turns on defense.

On the other hand, the Rangers enter the game riding the wave of a successful February, where they posted a superb 10-1-0 record. They outscored opponents 40-22 during the month and reached 40 wins in just 60 games, which tied their franchise record. Despite recently having a 10-game winning streak snapped, the Rangers will seek to push their winning ways into March. Rangers’ goalie Igor Shesterkin has been particularly impressive with his recent performances.

Item One: Ilya Samsonov Draws the Start Against the Rangers Tonight

Ilya Samsonov will get the start in the team’s home crease in tonight’s game against the Rangers. On Thursday, Joseph Woll returned from a high-ankle sprain with an impressive game. He stopped 30 of 32 shots in a 4-2 victory over Arizona.

With Woll’s return, Samsonov now faces stiff competition for the team’s top goalie job. Despite his December funk, when he seemed to implode physically and mentally, Samsonov returned miraculously. He’s been consistent since January 21, putting up a 9-2-0 record with a 2.45 goals-against average (GAA) and a .907 save percentage (SV%). Tonight, he’ll have his work cut out for him against the Metropolitan Division-leading Rangers, who rank fifth in the NHL with 201 goals scored.

Item Two: Calle Jarnkrok Is Close to Returning to Maple Leafs Lineup After His Hand Injury

There’s some good news for the Maple Leafs. Middle-six forward Calle Jarnkrok, who has been sidelined with a hand injury, returned to practice on Friday. He’s been absent from the lineup for the past 13 games with his injury; however, his return could be almost immediate. Will he draw into tonight’s lineup? If so, that could be good news for the team.

So far this season, Jarnkrok has scored 10 goals and added nine assists (for 19 points) in 46 games. If he does return, there’s a chance he’ll drop into a fourth-line role with the team. If that’s the case, he might render Ryan Reaves a healthy scratch. Against the Rangers, the team could use all the scoring it can get.

As the team looks forward, Jarnkrok’s return adds depth to the Maple Leafs roster and provides the team with a 200-foot player who is solid both on defense and offense.

Item Three: Mark Giordano Was Placed on Injured Reserve with Concussion

Sadly, a concussion will place Maple Leafs defenseman Mark Giordano on injured reserve. Giordano sustained the injury during Thursday’s game against the Coyotes when he collided with the end boards during the opening period. He needed assistance leaving the ice. As noted, Giordano’s injury prompted quick action. Hence, the team finalized the Lyubushkin deal.

Mark Giordano, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Because concussions are tricky, there’s no specific timeline for Giordano’s return to the lineup. In the 38 games he has played this season, he has scored one goal and totaled seven points. His absence will be felt; however, the Maple Leafs’ blue line has dealt with such problems since the season began. They’ve survived. Look for more survival attempts again tonight.

Finally, More About Kirill Slepets’ Addition to Maple Leafs

In the three-team trade between the Maple Leafs, Carolina Hurricanes, and Ducks that saw Lyubushkin return to Toronto, 24-year-old left-winger Kirill Slepets moved from the Hurricanes to the Maple Leafs. Slepets’ inclusion in the trade is interesting. Why? Will there be any overall impact?

Slepets was drafted by the Carolina Hurricanes in 2019 but has been playing in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) for five seasons. This season, he has posted 19 points in 53 games with Amur Khabarovsk. Slepets has yet to sign an entry-level deal with the team, and his NHL future seems uncertain at best.

Standing at 5-foot-10 and weighing 165 pounds, Slepets is speedy. However, his scoring record in Russia has been mediocre at best. The Hurricanes might have believed his play would not translate to North American success. It would seem at first glance that he’ll not have a significant impact with the Maple Leafs.

But we’ll see. However, it would seem likely that Slepets will stay where he is in the KHL.