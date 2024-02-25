Maple Leafs Roundtable: 2024 Trade Deadline

The trade deadline is rapidly approaching, and the Toronto Maple Leafs have yet to make any big moves ahead of the March 8 deadline. With plenty of names available, they are expected to be active and go all-in in hopes of winning their first Stanley Cup since 1967. In this Maple Leafs Roundtable, we spoke to Maple Leafs writers Spencer Lazary and JP Gambatese and got their responses to a few questions.

Should the Maple Leafs Be Active at the Trade Deadline?

JP: I absolutely think the Maple Leafs should and will be active at the trade deadline. This is the last year before Auston Matthews‘ and William Nylander’s raises kick in, so it might be the last year that they have the Core Four all under contract. The team’s underlying statistics are still solid on the season — they’re in the top half of the league in expected goal share (xGF%) and high-danger chance percentage (HDCF%) — and with a couple of tweaks in terms of depth scoring and depth defense, they have the potential to go on a playoff run. Their goaltending has been solid enough since Ilya Samsonov returned from the AHL, and with Joseph Woll coming back from injury soon, they have that facet of their game covered. If they’re active at the trade deadline, they have the potential to fix the one issue that’s held them back for years: depth scoring.

Spencer: Yes. They have been on a mission in the last six games. Five of which were without Rielly. Matthews is as good as ever; they shouldn’t waste his prime.

Jesse: The Maple Leafs should be making a push and should be active at the trade deadline. They have plenty of assets to work with and should put them to good use this season. They have tons of offensive firepower and should be active in hopes of upgrading their defensive depth.

Who are the Ideal Trade Targets for the Maple Leafs at the 2024 Trade Deadline?

Spencer: Chris Tanev or Matt Dumba. They play with an edge; both are right-handed shot defencemen who would slot in nicely beside Morgan Rielly.

Toronto Maple Leafs Morgan Rielly celebrates with teammate William Nylander. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Hans Deryk)

JP: They should target fourth-line players who can combine grit and skill — David Kampf and Ryan Reaves only play with the former in their game, and it’s cost the Maple Leafs — and a right-handed defenseman. They’ve been linked to Calgary Flames’ defensemen Noah Hanifin and Tanev, though I suspect only Tanev will be in the Maple Leafs’ wheelhouse come the trade deadline. In terms of forwards, Nic Dowd and Arthur Kaliyev would be my guys. I could also see a top-six winger being useful, as that would bump Tyler Bertuzzi down a line and, by proxy, help the depth. Pavel Buchnevich and Frank Vatrano come to mind.

Jesse: I’m a huge fan of JP’s suggestion of Kaliyev, but I would lean towards the Maple Leafs needing to target Tanev. They need to improve defensively, and he brings exactly what they need for a playoff run.

What Should the Maple Leafs Do with Nick Robertson?

JP: The Maple Leafs should stand pat on Nick Robertson. I know there have been rumors circling about potentially moving him, but he’s not only been one of very, very few depth players to put up a respectable amount of production for the Maple Leafs, but he’s also only 22 years old. He’s on a very respectable 41-point 82-game pace, which is all you can ask for for a middle-six producer. He doesn’t shy away from the physical part of the game despite his small frame, and it’s nice to enjoy someone on the team who has an incessant motor. Motor and IQ are two things you can’t teach, and Robertson has both. It would be jeopardizing both the present and the future.

Related: 3 Potential Trade Destinations for Maple Leafs’ Nick Robertson

Spencer: Keep him. If you had asked me two months ago, I’d say trade him. However, these last two months, he’s been playing so well. He is not on a line with John Tavares and Bobby McMann and is helping drive the play. He’s finally learned what it takes to be an everyday NHL player, so let’s keep riding that hot hand.

Nick Robertson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

Jesse: If the right deal came across the table, the Maple Leafs should trade him. However, he has been playing well this season and has proven he wants to remain in Toronto. Unless he is a part of a bigger package for a superstar forward like Jake Guetnzel or Juuse Saros, I wouldn’t go looking to move him.

Final Thoughts

The Maple Leafs will be going all-in this season and have proven time and time again that they’re ready to prove the doubters wrong. They haven’t won a Stanley Cup since 1967 and will be looking to win it all with their current core, but they will need to be active and make some solid additions for that to come to fruition.